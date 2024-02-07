Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve is truly an ever-evolving video editing software. And while you could say that about all video editing apps like Premiere Pro and Final Cut as well, DaVinci Resolve is perhaps the most ever-changing.

With what feels like dozens of updates already this year (or at least over the past three to six months), Resolve is always improving, upgrading, and adding new tools and features. This latest update (version 18.6.5) is no different as Resolve is set to get new codecs, some spicy new AI stabilization for more cameras, and support for the upcoming release of the Sony BURANO.

Let’s take a look at everything new coming to DaVinci Resolve 18.6.5.

DaVinci Resolve Update 18.6.5 As mentioned above, the biggest news here is the support for new codecs and file types coming to DaVinci Resolve. Of course, Resolve will offer support for Blackmagic’s own BRAW 3.6.1 format now. Still, Resolve is also adding some brand new abilities to import X-OCN clips out of the upcoming Sony BURANO as well. DaVinci Resolve 18.6.5 is also adding support for AI stabilization which can be added to any footage shot with cameras like the Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K or the Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K G2. This AI stabilization will make use of the built-in motion sensor that records data on how much the camera pans, tilts, or rolls and can use those numbers to help stabilize in Resolve Studio. It’s also cool to see that more features and changes are coming to the color page, too. When adding EXR mattes to clips the nodes will now default to the layer names in the metadata of the original file. This will help streamline your editing process and help you keep things a bit more organized in Resolve moving forward.

Everything Else New Coming to Resolve Those are perhaps the biggest new updates and features coming to DaVinci Resolve 18.6.5. However, as is often the case, there are a host of other smaller changes set to hit Resolve when you download the new update. Here’s everything new coming to Resolve 18.6.5: Import module support for Python 3.12

The new version key shortcut now works with multiple clip selections

The new version action now applies correctly on the selected clip

Curves and HDR zone graphs now displayed correctly in compound nodes

Addressed an issue with the Fusion fold transition at some resolutions

Addressed an issue when rotating clips with Resolve FX Depth Map

Addressed an exposure issue for some media-managed Sony XAVC clips

Addressed artifacts with Dolby Vision trims on some AMD systems

Addressed artifacts with ACES transforms on some AMD-based Macs

Addressed incorrect control ranges in Resolve FX Relight directional mode

Addressed issue with dynamic project switching from the Fusion page

Addressed a mesh point update issue changing Fusion grid warp size

Addressed issue with HDR option visibility in Fusion color space transform

Addressed media sync issues after bin import or copy in cloud projects

Addressed audio normalization setting not retained with render presets

General performance and stability improvements