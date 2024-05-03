Since the reveal of DaVinci Resolve 19 as part of Blackmagic Design’s suite of announcements at the beginning of the conference in Vegas this year, we’ve been excited to see how interested editors and Resolve-heads respond to the latest version with its new features.

And, as is to be expected for any new major update from Blackmagic in particular, the brand is back with a new beta 2 update for Resolve 19 that should add even more new support and features, plus—of course—provide some minor to major improvements and bug fixes.

Let’s check out everything new coming to DaVinci Resolve Public Beta 2.

Apply Grades to Clips or Active Node Stack Layers Perhaps the biggest new feature in DaVinci Resolve 19 Public Beta 2 is a new ability to apply grades to clips or active node stack layers. Users will be able to compare grades between an image in the gallery in Resolve or as a timeline item, which you can then either apply to the grade itself or to a layer or clip. Resolve 19 Public Beta 2 will also be getting some updated media management tools where users will now be able to edit audio in MP4 and MOV video files, as well as added support for safe area overlays to use in the edit timeline. There are also several updates to DaVinci Neural Engine, Replay Workflows, Color, and Fusion, which you can read about below.

Cut New multi source option to view time-synced footage.

Support for displaying clip markers and keyframes.

Support for a large enhanced viewer in the cut page.

Live overwrite now starts with a single frame duration by default.

Interactive Resolve FX and Fusion effect overlays in the viewer.

Improved grouping of Fusion effects. Replay Workflows Support for the cut page as a media player and playout system.

Support for the DaVinci Resolve Replay Editor.

View ATEM multiview feeds live inside DaVinci Resolve.

Add points of interest and create replays from multiview and timeline.

Cue and run replays with live slow motion.

Pick from slow motion, ramp down and other retime presets.

Apply auto stingers to start and end of playback.

Automatically add replays to build highlights timelines. DaVinci Neural Engine IntelliTrack AI point tracker for tracking and stabilization.

AI powered UltraNR noise reduction for spatial denoising.

New voice isolation mode with faster response and buffering.

IntelliTrack powered audio panning to video in Fairlight.

New faster option for Speed Warp.

Music Remixer FX to remix voice, drums, bass, guitar and other sources.

Dialogue Separator FX to separate dialogue, background or ambience.

Option to detect speakers for text based editing workflows. Edit Ability to edit timeline content based on source clip transcription.

Option to display timecode column in the transcription window.

Option to search and replace partial words in the transcription window.

Select a sentence using mark clip in the transcription window.

Place on top button in the transcription window.

Ability to import and export transcriptions using SRT files.

Ability to detect speakers during transcription.

Preview, skim and scrub source audio channels in the inspector file tab.

Set common source audio configurations in the inspector.

Support for the precision trim editor in the timeline viewer.

Ability to select audio channels when aligning clips using waveform.

Support for fixed playhead mode in the timeline.

Support for bezier controls for Open FX keyframes.

Missing Text+ fonts are indicated as a viewer overlay.

Ability to edit Text+ titles in the viewer.

Ability to use the keyboard numeric keypad for direct timecode entry.

Effect library favorites are now categorized.

Option to search across all effect library folders.

Collapse effect library categories with alt or option double click.

Improved snapping and cursor sensitivity on the timeline.

Up to 50% faster iris, shape, wipe and simple dissolves on Apple Silicon. Media Support for updating clip usage for all timelines.

Ability to select channels when syncing audio using waveform.

Ability to reveal media pool bin from multi bin or search displays.

Media management now retains alpha for supported formats.

Marker clips are now editable in the media pool list view.

Generated proxies now retain reel number metadata.

Up to 3.5x faster Super Scale on supported AMD systems. Color New ColorSlice six vector grading palette.

Node Stack allows management of complex grading workflows.

Support for ACES AMF 2.0.

Option to normalize channels in the RGB mixer.

SDI output now shows advanced 3D keyer strokes and marker annotations.

Support for double clicking to open a compound node.

Preview matte node layers by alt or option hovering over layer entry.

Node context menu actions can now be assigned shortcut keys.

Support for cleaning up node graph for multiple selected clips.

Support for creating smart filters for HDR graded clips.

Improved stereoscopic 3D control layouts on advanced and mini panels.

Improved viewer zoom increments when using shortcut keys.

Option to link Dolby Vision target display selection for trims and preview.

Improved HDR Vivid support.

Support for FujiFilm Log and Log2 for color managed workflows. Fusion Fusion viewers are now color managed.

Multi Poly tool for easier rotoscoping of complex objects.

Support for Open Color IO 2.3.

Support for referenced Fusion compositions in the media pool.

USD enhancements for Material X and advanced volumetric shading.

Stereoscopic 3D clip support in Fusion compositions.*

Multiple shape toolset enhancements.

Improved Text+ inspector and on-screen controls.

Support for deleting and resetting layers in MultiMerge.

Option for sBooleans to retain the upstream style.

Option to specify duplication path in duplicate tools.

Set control to default now clears animations, modifiers and expressions.

Ability to match planar tracker sizes to dissimilar logo and image overlays.

Faster rendering of streaming 3D textures in compositions.

Up to 3x faster Magic Mask performance in Fusion.

New left flow and mid flow UI presets with vertical viewer layouts. Resolve FX New Film Look Creator.

Better Face Refinement box and profile handling and smooth skin options.

New Defocus Background isolates foreground with blur.

Improved blur quality for Radial Blur and Zoom blur.

Smoother sub pixel animation and finer control for Box and Directional blur.

Up to 3x faster Beauty, Edge Detect and Watercolor on Mac.

Up to 2x faster Beauty, Edge Detect and Watercolor on Nvidia systems. Fairlight Fully integrated native Ambisonics workflow.

IntelliTrack powered audio panning to video.

Ability to sidechain VST3 and AU audio effects.

Music Remixer FX to remix voice, drums, bass, guitar and other sources.

Dialogue Separator FX to separate dialogue, background and ambience.

Ducker track FX for auto level management of beds against dialogue.

Voice Isolation supports true stereo and improved buffering.

Dialogue Leveler has improved with faster cue up time.

Improved frequency analyzer displays for spectrum and waterfall options.

Multiple improvements for native FX processing.

Multiple automation improvements.

Support for panning in groups.

Support for clip head and tail snapping in focus mode.

Support for zoom to fit for timeline view.

Support for LTC and MTC chase.*

Support for an exclusive solo mode.

Support for fades with Dolby Atmos compositions.

Arming a track now patches default audio inputs.

Ability to loop playback over range from Fairlight panels.

Support for dynamic delay compensation with AU plugins.

Support for Sony 360RA Walkmix audio formats and plugin.

Improved ADM and Vivid audio with MPEG-H SDK 2.75.

Support for third party auto conform workflows. Codecs Up to 3x faster H.264 and H.265 decodes on non Studio in Windows.

Up to 2x faster H.264 and H.265 native encodes in Windows.

Support for encoding IMF packages with JPEG HT content.

Up to 2x faster decodes for ZIP1 compressed OpenEXR sequences.

Support for alpha-based HEIC formats.

Support for encoding FLAC audio.

Support for 44.1 KHz and other audio sample rates in Linux.

Render support for odd numbered resolutions in mov and avi formats.

Initial support for iPhone Cinematic video on Mac OS Sonoma.

DaVinci IO Encode Plugin SDK support for audio only formats.

Support for Sony XAVC H raw controls.

Support for embedded LUTs in Sony MXF and MP4 clips.

GPU accelerated decodes for ARRI Codex HDE on CUDA. Scripting API Support for managing clip color groups.

Ability to query timeline, clip and group node graphs.

Support for enumerating tools used in a given node.

Support for setting and getting color keyframe mode.

Ability to export clip LUTs.

Ability to export timeline ALE and CDL.

Ability to import OpenTimelineIO timelines with custom import options. General Organization profile support for Blackmagic Cloud.

Support for Blackmagic Cloud monthly Studio licenses.

Improved Blackmagic Cloud media sync dialog.

Open FX Resolve Renderer plugin for external VFX applications.

Support for German and Italian user interface localizations.

Support for duplicating local project libraries.

Support for restoring timeline backups from deleted timelines.

Loading large timelines now shows a progress bar.

Support for disabling specific video tracks for a render job.

Option to optimize audio loudness and peaks in render settings.

Support for HDR displays on Windows.*

Support for HDR scans using the new Cintel scanner 8mm gate.

Support for black and white scans from the Cintel scanner.

Clip flags and colors support in data burn-ins.

New workflow integration example for common MAM APIs.

DaVinci Remote Monitoring using IP address connections.

Option to specify a custom TURN server for remote monitoring.

General performance and stability improvements.