What Are The Best CFexpress Cards For the Blackmagic PYXIS 12K?
Looking for the best CFexpress card options to use with the Blackmagic URSA 12K cinema camera? Here’s the official recommended list from Blackmagic Design.
Originally introduced as “the next generation customizable cinema camera” for all types of filmmakers and video professionals, the original PYXIS 6K model quickly established itself as a top option for on-the-go pro videographers seeking high-end digital film capabilities, precise skin tones, and rich, organic colors.
The Blackmagic PYXIS 12K only kicked things up a notch (read our original PYXIS 12K announcement here) with a full-frame 36 x 24mm 12K sensor with a wide dynamic range and a built-in optical low-pass filter that's been designed to perfectly match the sensor.
However, despite the fanfare when introduced, there have still been many questions to be answered about the 12K model in particular. To help those looking to invest and gear up with the PYXIS 12K for the first time, Blackmagic Design has released its official list of recommended CFexpress cards to use with the camera.
Let’s check out the full list below.
Best CFexpress Cards for the Blackmagic PYXIS 12K
Shared on Blackmagic Design’s support page, these CFexpress cards are recommended for shooters looking to utilize the highest levels of video recording offered by the PYXIS 12K—which, keep in mind, allows for users to record in standard video resolutions and frame rates from HD to 12K as well as capture in 12K, 8K, or 4K at the full sensor size.
Here’s the full list of recommended CFexpress cards shared by Blackmagic Design:
- Angelbird AV PRO SE CFexpress B v4 MK2, 512 GB, CFexpress 4.0 Type B
- Angelbird AV PRO SE CFexpress B v4 MK2, 1 TB, CFexpress 4.0 Type B
- Angelbird AV PRO SX, 160 GB, CFexpress 2.0 Type B
- Angelbird AV PRO SX, 330 GB, CFexpress 2.0 Type B
- Angelbird AV PRO MK2, 1 TB, CFexpress 2.0 Type B
- Angelbird AV PRO MK2, 4 TB, CFexpress 2.0 Type B
- Delkin Black VPG 400, 512 GB, CFexpress 4.0 Type B
- ExAscend Element Pro CFexpress 4.0 Type B (1TB)
- Lexar Professional Gold Series, 2 TB, CFexpress 4.0 Type B
- Lexar Professional Gold Series, 4 TB, CFexpress 4.0 Type B
- Lexar Professional Diamond Series VPG 400, 512 GB, CFexpress 2.0 Type B
- OWC Atlas Ultra, 325GB, CFexpress 2.0 Type B
- ProGrade Digital Cobalt, 650GB, CFexpress 2.0 Type B
- Wise PRO CFX4-B1024PM3, 1TB, CFexpress 4.0 Type B
If you’re curious to learn more, you can read the full list on Blackmagic Design’s support page here.
- OWC Atlas Ultra CFexpress Cards Approved for Blackmagic PYXIS and URSA ›
- New Blackmagic Camera Update Fixes CFexpress Card Recognition Bug ›
- Shoot EF, PL, or L-Mount with the Box-Style Blackmagic PYXIS 6K ›
- Here Are the Readout Speeds for the Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K LF and PYXIS 6K Cameras ›
- Add Intelligent Power Distribution to Your Blackmagic PYXIS Cinema Camera ›
- Blackmagic Announces Price Increase for the Just-Announced PYXIS 12K Due to US Tariffs ›
- Blackmagic Design Kicks Off NAB 2025 With PYXIS 12K Announcement ›