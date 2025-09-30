Think You Can Shoot Full-Frame Anamorphic Footage in Both Horizontal and Vertical Formats?
The new Blazar Beetle 1.33X Anamorphic is here to offer ultra-compact full-frame anamorphic shooting for both horizontal and vertical formats.
Love it or hate it, vertical shooting just might be here to stay. And while it might always be a bit cringe to try out, there are—thankfully—new and innovative ways being introduced to more easily capture both styles.
The new Blazar Beetle 1.33X Anamorphic Lens is a great example of a creative lens solution that features a built-in rotation button that allows for a quick 90° turn that lets shooters effortlessly switch between cinematic widescreen shots and vertical content for social platforms.
Here’s everything you need to know about this innovative new full-frame anamorphic lens solution.
Introducing the Blazar Beetle 1.33X Anamorphic Lens
Designed specifically for today’s modern shooters who are looking to mix high-end cinematography with both traditional and new-age content styles, the Beetle is an ultra-compact full-frame anamorphic lens designed for both horizontal and vertical shooting.
The Blazar Beetle 1.33X Anamorphic Lens' most unique feature is, of course, its aforementioned built-in rotation button, which allows a quick 90° turn, letting you switch effortlessly between cinematic widescreen shots and vertical content for social platforms.
The Beetle is also quite lightweight and compact, though, weighing in at under 290g and featuring a lightweight “pancake” anamorphic design that should make it ideal to use with gimbals, handheld rigs, and portable setups.
Rotate, Reframe, and Reinvent
The slogan for this new Blazar Beetle is “Rotate. Reframe. Reinvent,” as the lens aims to be ideal for multi-purpose shoots that require cinematographers to quickly jump between these two orientations. The Beetle is set to come in E, RF, Z, and L mounts, and it should be able to easily connect directly to major camera systems—no adapters needed.
The Blazar Beetle will also feature a fixed T3.2 aperture and a 55mm front filter thread, helping with its compact, on-the-go filmmaking promise.
If you’re curious to learn more about the Blazar Beetle 1.33X Anamorphic Lens, which is set to retail for $499 individually, or for $1,099 for a complete three-lens (32mm/45mm/65mm) set, you can find out more on Blazar’s website here.
