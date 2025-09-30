Love it or hate it, vertical shooting just might be here to stay. And while it might always be a bit cringe to try out, there are—thankfully—new and innovative ways being introduced to more easily capture both styles.

The new Blazar Beetle 1.33X Anamorphic Lens is a great example of a creative lens solution that features a built-in rotation button that allows for a quick 90° turn that lets shooters effortlessly switch between cinematic widescreen shots and vertical content for social platforms.

Here’s everything you need to know about this innovative new full-frame anamorphic lens solution.

Introducing the Blazar Beetle 1.33X Anamorphic Lens Designed specifically for today’s modern shooters who are looking to mix high-end cinematography with both traditional and new-age content styles, the Beetle is an ultra-compact full-frame anamorphic lens designed for both horizontal and vertical shooting. The Blazar Beetle 1.33X Anamorphic Lens' most unique feature is, of course, its aforementioned built-in rotation button, which allows a quick 90° turn, letting you switch effortlessly between cinematic widescreen shots and vertical content for social platforms. The Beetle is also quite lightweight and compact, though, weighing in at under 290g and featuring a lightweight “pancake” anamorphic design that should make it ideal to use with gimbals, handheld rigs, and portable setups.