One of the more popular anamorphic lens lineups out there for high-end cinematographers looking for those stylized anamorphic looks, the Blazar Lens Remus lineup has proven to be a great option. But, to really kick things up a notch for a wider net of cinematographers, filmmakers, and even your run-of-the-mill content creators, the company is launching a new version of the line for mirrorless camera systems.

Let’s look at the new Remus-M 1.5x anamorphic lens lineup and explore what these high-end lenses could offer for your mirrorless camera setups.

Blazar Lens Remus-M Full-Frame Anamorphic Lenses

While only specifically designed for Sony E-mount camera systems, the new Remus-M lineup from Blazar Lens is indeed a mirrorless version of the company’s popular Remus M anamorphic lenses. If you’re a Canon RF or Leica L shooter, you can get swappable mounts to try these lenses out, too—still a better option than mounting from a PL adapter.

And these lenses do appear to be quite great as they’re designed to enable classic widescreen capture with subtle anamorphic silver flares. The compact and lightweight cine-style lenses offer 3:2 full-frame coverage and a fast aperture that enables users to capture images with a pleasing aesthetic focus and enhanced oval bokeh.

Blazar Lens Remus-M Lineup

The new BLazar Lens Remus-M anamorphic lens lineup is set to launch with three lens options, and will be available in two different three-lens packs that switch out the 85mm and 100mm lenses. Here’s the full lineup at launch:

  • 33mm T1.8
  • 50mm T2.0
  • 85mm T2.8
  • 100mm T2.8

The lenses will come with a Sony E mount, enabling you to use them with a variety of mirrorless cameras.

Price and Availability

All of the different Blazar Lens Remus-M Full-Frame Anamorphic Lens options are available for preorder now. You can check out the full specs and purchase options below.

  • Retro Look, Full-Frame 3:2 Coverage
  • Fast T1.8 Aperture, 16-Blade Iris
  • 1.5x Anamorphic Squeeze
  • Subtle Anamorphic Silver Flares
  • 80mm Front Diameter, 77mm Filter Thread
  • Compact, Lightweight Form

BLAZAR LENS Remus-M 33mm T1.8 1.5X Full-Frame Anamorphic Lens (Sony E)

The Remus-M 33mm T1.8 1.5x Full-Frame Anamorphic Lens from BLAZAR LENS features a native Sony E-mount for your mirrorless camera to enable classic widescreen capture with subtle anamorphic silver flares.

