One of the more popular anamorphic lens lineups out there for high-end cinematographers looking for those stylized anamorphic looks, the Blazar Lens Remus lineup has proven to be a great option. But, to really kick things up a notch for a wider net of cinematographers, filmmakers, and even your run-of-the-mill content creators, the company is launching a new version of the line for mirrorless camera systems.

Let’s look at the new Remus-M 1.5x anamorphic lens lineup and explore what these high-end lenses could offer for your mirrorless camera setups.

Blazar Lens Remus-M Full-Frame Anamorphic Lenses While only specifically designed for Sony E-mount camera systems, the new Remus-M lineup from Blazar Lens is indeed a mirrorless version of the company’s popular Remus M anamorphic lenses. If you’re a Canon RF or Leica L shooter, you can get swappable mounts to try these lenses out, too—still a better option than mounting from a PL adapter. And these lenses do appear to be quite great as they’re designed to enable classic widescreen capture with subtle anamorphic silver flares. The compact and lightweight cine-style lenses offer 3:2 full-frame coverage and a fast aperture that enables users to capture images with a pleasing aesthetic focus and enhanced oval bokeh.

Blazar Lens Remus-M Lineup The new BLazar Lens Remus-M anamorphic lens lineup is set to launch with three lens options, and will be available in two different three-lens packs that switch out the 85mm and 100mm lenses. Here’s the full lineup at launch: 33mm T1.8

50mm T2.0

85mm T2.8

100mm T2.8 The lenses will come with a Sony E mount, enabling you to use them with a variety of mirrorless cameras.