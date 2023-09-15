



Love it or hate it, AI is here and it's changing the very bedrock of every industry it touches. As the de facto leader of the AI movement right now, ChatGPT is proving that there are millions of ways in which its large language model-based chatbot can be utilized to assist with different digital tasks. Yet, while AI has certainly found its way into video editing by assisting with automated tasks like background removal and color-correcting, there haven’t been too many ways in which a chatbot like ChatGPT could integrate with your video editing workflow. However, all that might change with new text-based editing updates from the likes of Adobe and Blackmagic, as well as these creative video editing techniques that have been provided by ChatGPT itself. So let’s take a look at these five ways to consider using ChatGPT as part of your video editing process.

Montage Now, what’s interesting about the source video for this project from the YouTube channel Movavi Vlog, is that not only are these tips for using ChatGPT as part of your editing process, but the entire video itself was inspired and planned by ChatGPT itself. So these are actually ChatGPT’s tips for using ChatGPT for video editing. Wild, right? This does create some issues off the bat though as ChatGPT only suggests showing a “fast-paced montage” to start, so our host has to do a bit of the leg work here to pick the clips and make the edits himself. However, if you are serious about trying to use ChatGPT, it could be used in more of a producer role—or editing supervisor—and be asked for more specific examples of clips, ordering, and lengths here to really make sure the montage fits into a holistic plan (which ChatGPT can outline for you to start).

Animation In this section of the video, our host handles some basic keyframe functions based on recommendations made by ChatGPT. There’s nothing super technical done here provided by ChatGPT in this example, but if you are looking for more AI-scripted refinements, you could always ask ChatGPT for much more specific guidelines and examples.

ChatGPT isn't the only AI to help with animation though, and, in reality, if you do want to incorporate more AI into your projects, there are several apps and tools that can help with visual inspiration and animation with the likes of Runway Midjourney and even AI tools for 3D models and designs

Sequencing and Text From there our host continues with his ChatGPT script and handles the majority of the sequencing for his video. He, again, makes changes off of his ChatGPT script as he sees fit, but if he did want to double down here he could ask ChatGPT for more specific sequencing guidelines and recommendations. The most interesting part here though is the titling and text he adds into this sequence as that’s exactly what ChatGPT would excel the most at. To streamline your video editing process further, you could also use ChatGPT to help restructure the text of your video scripts and even combine that with the text-based editing tools which are now a part of Adobe Premiere Pro and DaVinci Resolve.

Color Correction It’s kind of fascinating that ChatGPT can even give suggestions for something as visual and aesthetic-based as color grading, but as you can see in our video our host asks ChatGPT for suggestions for color correcting and grading to dictate exactly how he’ll eventually grade the footage in his video.

While ChatGPT can't currently review clips or images, there's little doubt that we'll see some similar technology in the future for ChatGPT itself, or with ChatGPT-related AI technologies. In fact, there are already AI-powered color grading tools out there like ColourLab which offers one-click AI color grading