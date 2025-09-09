Designed for Super 35 and full-frame sensor digital cameras looking for the highest level of 8K and HDR-compatible imaging, the new Canon RF-mount Canon CINE-SERVO 11-55mm Compact-Servo Cine Zoom Lens is quite a behemoth and a true sight to behold.

Not set to be cheap either, this high-end cine zoom lens option will feature tons of super high-end specs and features to go along with its 11-55mm focal length range and T2.95 maximum aperture.

Still, as a natively compatible option with Super 35 sensors and with a built-in 1.5x extender, the Canon CINE-SERVO 11-55mm Compact-Servo Cine Zoom Lens is worth exploring if you know how to handle it.

The Canon CINE-SERVO 11-55mm Compact-Servo Cine Zoom Lens This very powerful compact zoom features an 11-55mm focal length range and T2.95 maximum aperture natively compatible with Super 35 sensors. The lens will also feature a built-in 1.5x extender, which—when engaged—will expand its compatibility to full-frame sensors and extend its reach to 16.5-82.5mm with a T4.4 maximum aperture. The cinema lens series is also set to feature consistently warm color balance for accurate skin tone reproduction as well as include an upgraded V Drive unit, which makes for improved focus and iris speed. The RF-mount version is compatible with Canon-specific modes like Dual Pixel CMOS AF/AF II. Another nifty new feature is that this CINE-SERVO will now be able to focus on objects 2' or farther away, making it ideal for mounting onto jibs, tripods, or for use in handheld shooting applications.

8K and HDR Image Support Thanks to its large-diameter aspherical lens elements and anomalous dispersion glass, the Canon CINE-SERVO 11-55mm Compact-Servo Cine Zoom Lens will be able to support 8K cameras throughout its zoom range. Chromatic aberrations can also be controlled from the center to the edge of the image to reduce color bleeding. The lens will also include internal light-shielding and coating optimization to reduce ghosting and flaring. Another notable feature will be that the lens includes Dual Pixel CMOS AF and AF II with expanded distance measuring to further reduce focusing problems when shooting in 4K. Lens position data and Dual Pixel CMOS AF/AF II will also be able to be combined to display focus position on your camera's UI. Credit: Canon