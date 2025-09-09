Claiming to be the best of both worlds as it's been optimized for both photo and video, this new Canon RF 85mm f/1.4 L VCM is a fast, short-telephoto prime lens that features a function-first build, making it an ideal option for those looking to combine all of the elements of modern digital content creation.

Set to emphasize high image quality, responsive AF, minimized focus breathing, and customizable handling, here’s everything you need to know about this new Canon RF 85mm f/1.4 L VCM.

The Canon RF 85mm f/1.4 L VCM As mentioned above, Canon is really pushing this new lens as a fast short-telephoto prime lens that should be able to cater to the hybrid nature of modern image-making with its aforementioned high image quality, responsive AF, minimized focus breathing, and intuitive, silent, and customizable handling. One of the top features for this new lens will be its Voice Coil Motor (VCM) focusing system, which will offer a nice balance of speed and quiet performance that is especially beneficial to video recording. The lens should also excel with close-up subjects thanks to a 2.5' minimum focusing distance and 0.12x maximum magnification, and it will also feature an AF/MF switch and full-time manual focus override for intuitive focus control when needed.

Video Optimized Features While photography might be its 1A use, when used for video, the slightly long focal length and selective field of view should be quite ideal for tight shots in two-camera setups and for working with distant subjects and more selective framing. The lens will also feature a manual aperture ring with a de-click switch to make smooth, silent iris pulls. And the focus breathing will be further, especially well-controlled, helping to maintain a consistent composition and field of view when racking focus. A linear focus motor will be included for intuitive manual focus control, and the lens should match the design with other Hybrid series primes, with all lenses having the same 67mm front filter ring and general size for ease in rigging and working with multiple lenses on a shoot.

Price and Availability The Canon RF 85mm f/1.4 L VCM is available for preorder now, with units expected to start shipping at the end of the month. Here are the full specs and purchase options. Full-Frame | f/1.4 to f/16

Fast Portrait-Length Hybrid Lens

Voice Coil Motor AF System

De-Clickable, Manual Aperture Ring

Custom Control Ring and Function Button

UD and Aspherical Elements

Super Spectra, SWC and ASC Coatings

Rounded 11-Blade Diaphragm

Weather-Sealed Design & Fluorine Coating