Have you ever wanted to set a movie in Tokyo? It's the land of lights, technology, food, and fantasy, but getting to Japan can be expensive.

Well, what if I told you you didn't have to be there to do that?

The Cinematic Tokyo Competition, hosted by the Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA), is officially open for submissions.

The grand prize winner will walk away with the Best Short Award / Governor of Tokyo Award along with JPY 1,000,000 (approx. $6,800 USD).

And maybe the most important part... You don't need to be there to make a movie about the place. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has provided b-roll to make your short feel like you're in Tokyo… even if you're not.

Let's dive in.

Key Submission Criteria:

Theme: "Tokyo" must feature in the film. It can be real, imagined, fictional, or filmed outside of Japan (e.g., an overseas Japanese restaurant, a futuristic sci-fi city set 100 years from now, or a character's memory of the city).

"Tokyo" must feature in the film. It can be real, imagined, fictional, or filmed outside of Japan (e.g., an overseas Japanese restaurant, a futuristic sci-fi city set 100 years from now, or a character's memory of the city). Running Time: 25 minutes or under (including credits).

25 minutes or under (including credits). Submission Fee: FREE

FREE Submission Period: August 1, 2026 – January 31, 2027.

August 1, 2026 – January 31, 2027. Genre & Country: All genres and production countries are welcome.

All genres and production countries are welcome. Premiere Status: Japan premiere is not required.

Japan premiere is not required. Language: Subtitles in English are required for any submissions not in English or Japanese.

Subtitles in English are required for any submissions not in English or Japanese. Format: File uploads should be MOV or MP4 (1920x1080 resolution, under 10GB preferred).

The B-Roll Of Tokyo

If you don't have a budget to shoot in Japan, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has provided a free library of promotional video content that creators can use in their shorts to add to the atmosphere.

That's a gold mine. You could make a movie with just that footage.

You can access and download material via the Tokyo Footage & Promotion Video Collection.

Rule to keep in mind: The user must display a credit (Tokyo Tokyo) to indicate that it is video material or a work made using the video material owned by TCVB.

2026 Winner: Tokyo Submarine

To get a sense of what the judges are looking for, look no further than the 2026 winner: Tokyo Submarine. It's a coming-of-age road movie following two middle-aged men over the course of a single week.

Why the Jury Chose Tokyo Submarine:

"Tokyo Submarine was well received as a finely crafted human drama that carefully portrays the inner lives and relationships of people living in the city, quietly expressing the subtle emotions found within everyday life. In addition, the film naturally weaves the diverse landscapes of Tokyo into its narrative, resonating with the emotions of its characters while effectively conveying the attraction and atmosphere of the city to audiences both in Japan and abroad."



Insights from the Director:

The filmmaker shared how cinematic giants—from Spielberg and Zemeckis to anime legend Hideaki Anno—helped shape his creative voice:

"One of the biggest influences on me is the Back to the Future trilogy, directed by Robert Zemeckis and executive produced by Steven Spielberg... Wanting to be like Marty McFly was also what first inspired me to become an actor and pursue a career in entertainment.

Another filmmaker who has had a huge impact on me is Hideaki Anno, especially The End of Evangelion and Ritual (Shiki-Jitsu)... When I watched Ritual, I was drawn to its raw, intimate atmosphere and Anno’s unique rhythm. His films have a way of making me feel like I’m right there with the characters. I can almost feel the air between them."



Special Short Film: So Far Away, So Close

In addition to the competition announcement, SSFF & ASIA has released a brand-new special production short film titled So Far Away, So Close (『彼方の声』).

You can watch the full 21-minute short film below:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

How to Submit Your Short Film

Submissions are managed digitally through three major portals:

Selected films will be screened in Tokyo during SSFF & ASIA 2027 and streamed on the festival’s online venue.

For complete rules, guidelines, and application links, head over to the official Short Shorts Cinematic Tokyo Competition Page.



Good luck!