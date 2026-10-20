Cooke Optics continues its evolution by announcing a significant expansion of its PL/LPL lens range with the introduction of its new S4 FF/i spherical primes.

Compact and lightweight, with class-leading close focus and an intriguing regulated character, the new S4 FF/i series will comprise six T2.0 primes ranging from 18mm at the wide end to 100mm at the long end.

Let’s look at Cooke Optics' new S4 FF/i and explore what makes it intriguing, and whether it might be worth considering for your future projects.





The Cooke Optics S4 FF/i Lens Series Announced as the new full-frame evolution of the company’s iconic S4/i Super 35 lens lineup, these new S4 FF/i primes are looking to provide some new opportunities for filmmakers and DPs to capture some unique looks with a design that features a carefully regulated character that complements skin tones, delivers gentle clarity and expressive lens flares. “I am honoured and thrilled to announce Cooke’s newest spherical prime lens series, the S4 FF/i. This lens series is the result of years of planning and work by my dedicated colleagues. I hope this lens can continue Cooke’s core purpose: a tool to empower a diverse variety of artists to express a wide array of distinctive, emotion-based visual storytelling.” — David Hancock, CEO of Cooke Optics. The company says that despite this being a new line, the lenses will still retain many of the main optical qualities that made its original S4/i S35 lenses so popular, while overall just updating the lenses for modern filmmaking and full-frame camera workflows. Credit: Cooke Optics

Close Focus and Character So, the big selling points here for this new S4 FF/i series are really going to come down to these three areas: Exceptional close focus: S4 FF/i offers class-leading close focus across the set, averaging just over fifteen inches (385mm). Hands and small details can fill the frame, and performance holds from infinity to the minimum object distance.

Dependable character: S4 FF/i balances resolution with dimensionality and delivers precision and intimacy without compromise. Contrast and sharpness are consistent across the set.

Built to Perform: The S4 FF/i lenses are designed around size and weight. They’re among the lightest and most compact cinema lens sets Cooke has ever delivered. At 1,642g on average, they are 29% lighter than the original S4/i S35. With an 87mm front diameter across the range, the set suits handheld, gimbal, and steadicam work. Credit: Cooke Optics