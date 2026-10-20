Cooke Optics Expands its PL/LPL Lens Range With New Series of Intriguing Spherical Primes
Cooke Optics unveils the next stage in the full-frame evolution of its iconic S4/i Super 35 lenses: a new set of S4 FF/i spherical primes ranging from 18mm to 100mm.
Cooke Optics continues its evolution by announcing a significant expansion of its PL/LPL lens range with the introduction of its new S4 FF/i spherical primes.
Compact and lightweight, with class-leading close focus and an intriguing regulated character, the new S4 FF/i series will comprise six T2.0 primes ranging from 18mm at the wide end to 100mm at the long end.
Let’s look at Cooke Optics' new S4 FF/i and explore what makes it intriguing, and whether it might be worth considering for your future projects.
The Cooke Optics S4 FF/i Lens Series
Announced as the new full-frame evolution of the company’s iconic S4/i Super 35 lens lineup, these new S4 FF/i primes are looking to provide some new opportunities for filmmakers and DPs to capture some unique looks with a design that features a carefully regulated character that complements skin tones, delivers gentle clarity and expressive lens flares.
“I am honoured and thrilled to announce Cooke’s newest spherical prime lens series, the S4 FF/i. This lens series is the result of years of planning and work by my dedicated colleagues. I hope this lens can continue Cooke’s core purpose: a tool to empower a diverse variety of artists to express a wide array of distinctive, emotion-based visual storytelling.” — David Hancock, CEO of Cooke Optics.
The company says that despite this being a new line, the lenses will still retain many of the main optical qualities that made its original S4/i S35 lenses so popular, while overall just updating the lenses for modern filmmaking and full-frame camera workflows.
Credit: Cooke Optics
Close Focus and Character
So, the big selling points here for this new S4 FF/i series are really going to come down to these three areas:
- Exceptional close focus: S4 FF/i offers class-leading close focus across the set, averaging just over fifteen inches (385mm). Hands and small details can fill the frame, and performance holds from infinity to the minimum object distance.
- Dependable character: S4 FF/i balances resolution with dimensionality and delivers precision and intimacy without compromise. Contrast and sharpness are consistent across the set.
- Built to Perform: The S4 FF/i lenses are designed around size and weight. They’re among the lightest and most compact cinema lens sets Cooke has ever delivered. At 1,642g on average, they are 29% lighter than the original S4/i S35. With an 87mm front diameter across the range, the set suits handheld, gimbal, and steadicam work.
Credit: Cooke Optics
Price and Availability
Available either as a full series or individually per lens, these new S4 FF/i lenses will reportedly cost $15,000 per lens. If you’d like more info on their availability or insights into their full specifications, you can check them out on the company’s website here.
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