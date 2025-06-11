In the history of Cooke Optics, there have been many famous and revolutionary lenses. The Speed Panchro legacy in particular stands out as a leader in image capture. Yet, the Cooke SP3 series might end up being the company’s most popular—and revolutionary—range of lenses yet.

Designed as full-frame prime lenses for mirrorless cameras, the SP3 series has transformed the pro-video market in remarkable ways. The T2.4 range, which features six focal lengths, is a top choice for user-changeable mounts thanks to its small, lightweight, and robust construction.

Let’s look at how the Cooke Optics SP3 series continues to build its own legacy and further democratize image capture.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Based on the Cooke Speed Panchro Legacy The Cooke SP3 full-frame prime lens series is famously based on the Cooke Speed Panchro, one of the most influential lenses in film history, yet with a new design optimized optically and mechanically for mirrorless cameras. “The imaging market has long been viewed as ‘videography’ and ‘cinematography’, with their associated differences particularly evident in budgets and hardware. However, these boundaries are now blurring with vast improvements in the quality of ‘mid-market’ camera performance, and consequently, the creative optical possibilities and ambitions in this area are widening. This ‘democratisation’ means that we can now offer truly cinematic glass to the traditional pro-video market at an accessible price point and with flexibility of camera mounts, enabling more DOP's to enhance the narrative of their stories.” — Tim Pugh, Chief Executive Officer, Cooke Optics. It offers outstanding definition and resolution yet features fall-off towards the edge of the frame, which is a key factor in the famous cinematic look achieved by the legendary Speed Panchro lenses together with the trademark dimensionality and contrast performance that renders faces with remarkable skin tone and character, known as The Cooke Look®. The SP3s also feature specialized cinematic optical coatings that ensure control of excessive flare.

The New Legacy of the Cooke SP3 Series The SP3 range offers 18mm, 25mm, 32mm, 50mm, 75mm, and 100mm focal lengths. The lenses feature a user-interchangeable mount available in E, RF, L or M, and users can receive a second mount of their choice free with purchase. Overall, the SP3s are Cooke’s lightest lenses, weighing in at between 500g/1.10 lbs and 690g/1.52 lbs including lens mount, making them practical for use on lighter-weight gimbals as well as drones; their robust construction and mechanics will also withstand the rigors of fast-paced shooting environments. Filmmakers and other types of hybrid content creators have found that the SP3 series’ small, ergonomic form factor delivers cinematic quality shooting even in tight or hard-to-reach places. They feature a dual focus scale, and the focus and iris mechanics are aligned across the set to allow for fast lens changes while maintaining focus and iris motor positions.