Crystal Lake, which is the first official installment in the Friday the 13th franchise since 2009, is mere days away from its premiere on Peacock on October 15. The show, which is set to drop all eight episodes of its premiere season on that date, is a prequel following the exploits of Pamela Voorhees (Linda Cardellini), the mother of the franchise’s hockey-masked serial killer Jason Voorhees .

This will be the franchise’s most thorough exploration of the character of Pamela, who was the killer in the original 1980 Friday the 13th.

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Who Made Crystal Lake?

The production company behind the Peacock series is A24 , the independent studio that has had a hand in creating a wide variety of modern cinema’s biggest critical and commercial hits, including Everything Everywhere All At Once, Backrooms, and Moonlight. While they are behind considerably fewer television series than movies, they have contributed a number of notable programs, including HBO’s hit teen drama Euphoria , Netflix’s anthology dramedy Beef, and Prime Video’s coming-of-age comedy Overcompensating.

While a Friday the 13th series has been in development hell since the early 2000s, the current incarnation of the series was originally announced in 2022 with Pushing Daisies and Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller at the helm. However, he parted ways from the project in 2024 when A24 opted to go a different direction.

Brad Caleb Kane, a writer and executive producer on It: Welcome to Derry and Black Sails (in addition to being the singingvoice for Disney’s Aladdin), eventually stepped into the role. The show was shot in New Jersey between June and October 2025, with multiple episodes apiece directed by Michael Lennox (Derry Girls, How to Get to Heaven from Belfast), duo Celine Held and Logan George (Caddo Lake), and Quyen Tran (Ahsoka, The Pitt, The Testaments).

Where Crystal Lake Falls on the Friday the 13th Timeline

The Friday the 13th canon is a tricky thing, and has been essentially that from the very beginning. The original movie was never intended to have a sequel, and it ties up every imaginable loose end: former camp cook Pamela Voorhees (Betsy Palmer) has been decapitated by camp counselor Alice Hardy (Adrienne King) after killing her friends as part of her plot to prevent the reopening of Camp Crystal Lake, where her young son Jason (Ari Lehman) accidentally drowned while two counselors were paying more attention to one another’s bodies than to the boy in the lake.

‘Friday the 13th’ (1980) Credit: Paramount Pictures

While Jason did technically appear in the film, both in flashbacks and as a zombie dragging Alice under the water in a scene that was probably a nightmare, he was canonically a dead child as far as original screenwriter Victor Miller and director Sean S. Cunningham were concerned. In fact, he was so dead that he had been so since 1957, long before the events of the movie.

However, 1981’s Friday the 13th Part 2 needed a killer, and the filmmakers landed on Jason. They attempted to patch over the fact that a now-adult Jason was stalking around wearing a sack on his head (he didn’t get his famous hockey mask until the third installment) by saying that Pamela only thought he had drowned. Instead, he grew up in the woods (somehow without running into his mother, who stalked through them practically non-stop), nursing violent tendencies that were stoked by witnessing the decapitation of his mother.

It seems that Crystal Lake is attempting to thread that same narrative needle, following Pamela dealing with her grief and rage while also presenting Jason both in flashback as a child (Callum Vinson of Chucky season 3) and, reportedly, as an adult (Zachary Branch, a stunt double on Stranger Things ) prior to the events of the original movie. The trailer suggests that the main thrust of the action takes place in the summer of 1971, which is 14 years after Jason’s “drowning” and nearly a decade before the events of the original movie (which takes place in “The Present,” but is generally assumed to be set in either 1979 or 1980).

What Other Friday the 13th Characters Appear in Crystal Lake?

It seems that Crystal Lake will spend a considerable amount of time in the late 1950s, because the camp counselors Barry (Phoenix Parnevik of Bel-Air) and Claudette (Danielle Kotch of Sinister ) will have recurring roles in the series. These characters (who were portrayed by Willie Adams and Debra S. Hayes in the original movie) are the counselors whose dalliance led to Jason’s “death” in 1957, and they are the first victims in the movie’s prologue, which takes place in 1958.

The series will also feature the recurring character Ralph (Nick Cordileone of Warrior), the younger version of Walt Gorney’s “Crazy Ralph,” who appears in the first two movies as a harbinger of doom warning prospective counselors about the “death curse” at what everybody has come to call Camp Blood.

‘Friday the 13th’ (1980) Credit: Paramount Pictures

Another Friday the 13th legacy character, Dorf (Cameron Scoggins, who has done ADR voices for Caddo Lake and The Exorcist: Believer), will be part of the main cast opposite Linda Cardellini’s Pamela. Dorf is the Crystal Lake police officer played by Ron Millkie who briefly interacts with the main cast of the original movie.

While the IMDb listing for Crystal Lake cannot be considered to be 100% reliable until the show actually premieres, it does hint at a few more legacy characters who will appear opposite the cast playing new characters (which includes William Catlett and Devin Kessler as Levon and Briana Brooks and Gwendolyn Sundstrom as Grace).

These listings include Daniel Stewart Sherman (The Beauty) as Enos (Rex Everhart), the truck driver who later gives the ill-fated camp cook Annie (Robbi Morgan) a ride to Camp Crystal Lake; Bernadette Quigley (Mr. Robot) as Trudy (Dorothy Kobs in the original), the diner waitress who Annie asks for directions; and Dan Thompson (Life & Beth) as Steve Christy (Peter Brouwer in the original), who grows up to purchase Camp Crystal Lake, only to die while trying to refurbish it.

The real Camp Crystal Lake will also make its grand reappearance in the new series. While the camp is a key setting in the majority of the original movie’s sequels, it was generally portrayed by different summer camps or various constructed sets over the years. This is because production on the sequels generally took place in different states (and, in some cases, Canada).

However, for the production of Crystal Lake, they actually shot certain scenes at the still-operating Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco, the New Jersey camp where the original movie was shot, and which still features the iconic swimming dock seen in the 1980 classic.

Are you excited to check out Crystal Lake when it premieres? Share your thoughts in the comments below!