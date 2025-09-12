One of my favorite things in movies and TV is when a franchise sends a movie to space. It usually means they're out of ideas, but I think it's really fun, and it can help them play with genre, and it gives them room to completely reformat the next version of the movie or to start over.

So today, I wanted to look at a few times when some huge franchises inexplicably used an entry to go to space.

Let's dive in.

1. Fast & Furious (2001-present) Perhaps the most recent and high-profile example, the Fast & Furious saga began as a story about illegal street racing and undercover cops. And then one day, they were in space trying to crash a car into a satellite. This is the movie that made me want to write this list. It has a Pontiac Fiero strapped to a rocket. The first movie was about guys stealing DVD players!

2. Friday the 13th (1980-present) The silent, machete-wielding Jason Voorhees spent the better part of nine films terrorizing teenagers at Camp Crystal Lake and its surrounding areas. By the tenth installment, 2002's Jason X, they needed something new, so they went to SPACE! The plot rocks: Cryogenically freeze Jason and reawaken him in the year 2455 aboard a spaceship. He thaws and gets to kill in zero gravity. It's wild.

3. James Bond (1962-present) In 1979's Moonraker, Bond's mission took him out of this world, and people have been upset when franchises do this ever since. I disagree! This movie was basically trying to score points with the 70s science fiction craze fueled by Star Wars. The film features laser battles in orbit. Is it great? No. But I like it.

4. Leprechaun (1993-2018) This horror-comedy series centered on a murderous, rhyming leprechaun relentlessly seeking his stolen gold. So obviously, they had to go to space, too. Leprechaun 4: In Space jettisoned the titular villain into outer space to marry an alien princess to become king of her world, all while stalking a group of space marines. The nonsensical plot cemented the franchise's cult status.

5. The Muppets (1976-present) For decades, the Muppets' adventures were decidedly Earth-bound, focusing on putting on a show, going on road trips, or parodying classic literature. That changed with 1999's Muppets from Space. While I like the movie and this didn't feel forced, it was wild to find out Gonzo was actually an alien.

Summing It Up Making a list like this one cracked me up. It's so funny to see how franchises take these big swings and go into the great beyond. If you're a filmmaker who needs help with ideation, check out some of our film prompts and maybe even our free screenwriting book.

Let me know what you think in the comments.