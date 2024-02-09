Every year at Sundance, we aim to speak with indie filmmaking teams who have collaborated on some of our favorite movies. Learning from these successful collaborations can help us in our own future projects. Let’s take a look at the collaboration between filmmakers Francesca Silvestri and Laura Chinn, and how their undeniable chemistry helped them in the production of the film, Suncoast.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins, speaks with Francesca Silvestri and Laura Chinn to discuss: Feeling both nervous and excited for the wide release of the film

Not having to sell the film at Sundance

Never taking no for an answer

What Laura and Francesca love about working together

Challenges with shooting in certain locations

Tapping into the 2000s nostalgia without overdoing it

Seeing younger casts at Sundance this year

Being at shocked at how many writers don’t write

Trusting that feedback is constructive and helpful

Why self-development is so helpful for filmmakers

Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on: Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing podcast@nofilmschool.com

Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here: