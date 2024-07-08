While the fate of DJI in the United States might still be in jeopardy (read the latest about the potential DJI drone ban), it is nice to see that DJI is still focusing on further developing and updating some of their best products for aerial cinematography drone enthusiasts.

A host of new firmware updates is coming not only to the Avata 2, but also to other DJI products like the RC Motion 2, FPV Remote Controller 3, DJI Goggles Integra, Goggles 2, Goggles 3, and others. Plus, with the Avata 2 specifically, we’re looking at some exciting new recording specs that should give aerial video pros even more cinematic options when recording video from the sky.

DJI Avata 2 Firmware Update Introduced at NAB this last year , the Avata 2—which DJI pairs with its Googles 3 and RC Motion 3 for a fully immersive drone-flying and video-recording experience—has been one of DJI’s more exciting projects of the past year. And while the Avata 2 already featured ultrawide 4K HDR 155-degree FOV video recording and 10-bit D-log M support, this fast FPV flying drone has been capable of providing dynamic POV content for all types of creators. This new update expands that though with the more cinematic option of recording 4K with 100fps slow motion video, a major improvement that should make the Avata 2 even more popular with diverse drone enthusiasts.

Other DJI Updates Along with the Avata 2, DJI has also added some firmware updates for the DJI Goggles Integra and DJI Goggles 2 and 3 which pair with the Avata 2, along with the DJI RC Motion 2 and DJI FPV Remote Controller 2. These devices are set to get some new support for Remote ID as well as general updates for performance and reliability. You can download updates for all of the products on the DJI site here . If you’re curious about the Avata 2 in general though, here are the specs and current purchase options. Fast FPV Flying with Dynamic POV Content

Ultrawide 4K HDR 155° FOV Video

Down/Back Binocular Fisheye Sensors

O4 Transmission up to 8.1 Miles Away

Two Transmitter, Four Receiver Configuration

One-Button Acrobatics

RockSteady & HorizonSteady Stabilization

10-Bit D-Log M Support

Up to 23 Minutes of Flight Time

Integrated Propeller Guard