While not a consumer or cinematography-focused product by any means, DJI’s newest flagship enterprise drone is quite impressive and important news for those who are following the company’s ongoing development and battles to operate and sell other drones and products in the United States.

While it appears that the DJI Mavic 4 Pro is still not going to be available in US markets at this time due to tariffs, trade wars, and a potential drone ban that won’t go away, the Chinese-based company is not slowing down with the development of its other top products.

Teased last week, this new DJI Matrice 400 is a glimpse into the advanced R&D DJI continuing to pursue and a good example of what the next-gen of commercial and enterprise drones might have to offer. Let’s look at the DJI Matrice 400 and see what it has to possibly offer for enterprise customers.

Introducing the DJI Matrice 400 Designed to support O4 Enterprise Enhanced Video Transmission and Airborne Relay Video Transmission, plus also ensure safer handling and easier operations, the Matrice 400 is able to combine Smart Detection with visible and thermal imaging, AR projection, ship-based takeoff/landing, and advanced automation as a way to excel in enterprise sectors like emergency response, power inspections, mapping, and AEC. The Matrice 400 offers some advanced flight capabilities that are outstanding, offering up to 59 minutes of forward flight time even with a payload, and up to 53 minutes of hovering duration. These capabilities make it a reliable tool for long-duration and continuous operations such as search and rescue, firefighting, and large-scale mapping. It can also avoid large obstacles like buildings and mountains at flight speeds of up to 25 m/s.

Multi-Payload, Multi-Scene Matrice 400’s strong payload capacity should further allow it to easily meet the demands of a wide range of enterprise applications. With a maximum payload capacity of 6 kg, the Matrice 400 supports seamless switching between a single downward gimbal and a dual downward gimbal. It also features a third gimbal connector on the underside for additional flexibility. The aircraft is equipped with 4 external E-Port V2 ports, enabling simultaneous mounting of up to 7 payloads. Depending on the task, Matrice 400 can be equipped with the Zenmuse H30 Series, L2, P1, S1 Spotlight, V1 Speaker, Manifold 3, or third-party payloads, thereby expanding its capabilities and unlocking the full potential of the DJI ecosystem. Matrice 400 also has a protection rating of IP55, allowing it to operate reliably in challenging conditions, including heavy dust or rain. It also maintains stable performance across temperatures from -20° to 50° C (-4° to 122° F), delivering consistent results in both hot and cold conditions. Credit: DJI