Sony Burano's Major Firmware Update Adds New Recording Formats and More Pro Settings
Here’s everything new and improved now added to the Sony Burano with firmware update 2.0.
Jun 09, 2025
In many ways, the Sony Burano was the camera of the year in 2024. It won top awards at NAB and several other trade shows, and it’s proven to be both popular and well-received by experts within the industry.
It’s also proven to be a nice option in that sweet spot where it can be ideal for both solo shooters and small teams, yet capable enough to be a workhorse for the biggest of commercial, corporate, and narrative projects, too.
Yet, as is the case with all new cameras these days, the Sony Burano can always get better. And with this new 2.0 firmware update from Sony, the Burano is about to get even more popular with new recording formats, additional settings and tools, and tons of more updates.
Let’s explore.
Sony Burano Firmware Update 2.0
As a quick recap, the Sony Burano is designed for a wide range of highly mobile, solo cine-style shooting. The Sony BURANO 8K Digital Cinema Camera offers up to 8.6K video capture in a compact, full-frame form. Unique in-camera stabilization for both E- and PL-mount lenses, Fast Hybrid Autofocus, and an easily adjustable ND filter enhance single-user capture and seamless image matching, making the CineAlta BURANO camera ideal for use as your VENICE B or C camera.
This much-anticipated Burano 2.0 firmware update is set to provide multiple enhancements and additional features created with input from existing BURANO users. The biggest news of which being the following:
New Recording Formats
- Full-frame crop 3.8K 16:9, at rates up to 120 fps.
- A dedicated anamorphic Super 35 4.3K in 4:3 imager scan mode at rates up to 60 fps.
- Super 35 1.9K in 16:9 at rates up to 240 fps.
- Adds a 1.8x setting to the anamorphic de-squeeze functions.
- Adds 24 fps to the X-OCN 16:9 imager scan modes.
Other Notable Updates and Features
- Standardization of SDI video output for monitoring across both X-OCN and XAVC modes.
- Additional exposure tools, including High and Low keys.
- Support for Active/High Image stabilization in full-frame crop 6K and Super 35 1.9K in 16:9.
- Increased number of Slow and Quick selection increments: 66, 72, 75, 88, 90, 96, and 110 fps.
- Expansion of the white balance memory positions from three to eight.
- Inclusion of the VF gamma display assist while using S-Log3 for monitoring.
- Support for “surround OSD camera status information” to camera output.
- Support for breathing compensation and image stabilization metadata in X-OCN.
Full List of Sony Burano 2.0 Updates and Improvements
If you’re curious to learn more about this 2.0 update, you can check out Sony’s website here. And here’s the full text of everything new set to be added to the Sony Burano with this major new update.
- New Recording Formats
- FFcrop 3.8K 16:9, up to 120fps
- S35 4.3K 4:3 aspect imager scan mode, for anamorphic shooting, up to 60fps
- S35 1.9K 16:9 up to 240fps
NOTE: When 240fps is selected for S35 1.9K 16:9, SDI output and HDMI outputs are not available.
- Addition of 1.8x setting to De-squeeze function for anamorphic lenses
- Addition of 24.00p to X-OCN 16:9 imager scan modes
- Additional exposure tools (High/Low key)
- Support for Active/High Image stabilization in FF crop 6K, S35 1.9K 16:9
- Addition of S&Q selection increments: 66, 72, 75, 88, 90, 96, 110fps
- Expansion of White Balance memory positions from 3 to 8
- Inclusion of VF Gamma Display Assist while using S-Log3 for monitoring
- [Monitor FHD] is newly added as a factory preset for SDI output for both X-OCN and XAVC
- Improved the on-screen display, which places camera status information outside of the image in [Monitor FHD] in both HDMI and SDI output
- Addition of breathing compensation and image stabilization metadata in X-OCN
- Time Code and Clip Name metadata are now overlaid to [Monitor FHD]
- Support for 23.98PsF for SDI output
- Image quality is improved in S-Log3 external output in Base Look
- 709tone is newly added as a preset Base Look
- Improved image quality when applying user 3D LUTs
- Compatible with commands for PL lenses supporting Cooke/i Technology
- Focus & Zoom: Can be controlled on the BURANO, from M&C app or via external devices
- Iris: Can be controlled from Remote Control Panel only
- 24V option is added to PL mount voltage setting (PL-Mt Voltage)
- Autofocus improvement when recording with 29.97P, 25P, 24P, and 23.98P
- Proxy recording is now available with system frequency of 24P
- Factory-reset frequency is changed from 59.94P to 23.98P
- In addition to Reset/Reset without Network, [Reset to Factory Defaults] menu is now available to initialize all settings e.g. password, User 3D LUTs in memory
- ・Variable ND control is now possible from Remote Control Panel (RCP)
- “Imager Temperature” is added to the status screen (Information screen)
- “Format Media” can be executed from the status screen (Media screen)
- Camera ID and Reel # can be set in the status screen (Project screen)
- Tally control is now possible from external devices connected via wired-LAN
Sony BURANO 8K Digital Motion Picture Camera
Designed for highly mobile, solo cine-style shooting, the Sony BURANO 8K Digital Cinema Camera offers up to 8.6K video capture in a compact, full-frame form.
$25000
