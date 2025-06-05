While those of us in the film and video industry in the United States might still be pretty depressed about how the tariff war has caused DJI to not release the company’s new Mavic 4 Pro drone to the US market, the Chinese-based company is signaling that despite these setbacks it is not slowing down.

DJI has been extremely busy over the past few months, and a few years if we’re being honest, and is looking to ramp things up even further as the company has just released a teaser announcing another new drone is on the way.

Based on online speculation and reports, it would appear that this new drone is set to most likely be a new enterprise drone and that it could speculatively be an upgrade to the Matrice line. Let’s look at what we know and can speculate about this upcoming announcement.

DJI Teases New Enterprise Drone As others online have pointed out, it appears that DJI has filed an FCC filing for a “DJI M400A” which seems to clearly suggest that this new drone could be a new enterprise Matrice drone. Further sleuthing indicates that this FCC filing also reveals that a potential new DJI Matrice 400 would dramatically increase its battery life and power. What we know for sure though is just what DJI has shared. From a post on the company’s social channels, the only text we get is that this new drone will feature the tagline “Engineered for Excellence, Designed for Versatility,” and that more will be revealed on June 10th, 2025.