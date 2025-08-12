The DJI Mavic 4 Pro Could Be Getting a Major Boost With a New Cellular Dongle, But Still No Service in the US
According to some leaks shared online, a new cellular dongle for the DJI Mavic 4 Pro could extend flight capabilities with 4G/5G connection. Another reminder of what US markets are missing out on.
In a continuing saga that sees the same beats, it appears that DJI is about to push out another cool update to its flagship Mavic 4 Pro that drone aficionados in the United States might never get to try out or experience.
With DJI still not selling its new Mavic 4 Pro in the United States, these updates are getting harder to follow, as it’s simply just kind of depressing. DJI is in a standoff with the US government as it faces ongoing drone ban concerns, as well as rising tariffs and other setbacks that have caused the company to abandon the effort to sell some of its best products in the US.
Let’s take a quick look at these leaked images and explore what they could mean for those who are lucky enough to be able to work with the DJI Mavic 4 Pro.
DJI Mavic 4 Pro Cellular Dongle
Shared by Argentinian Instagrammer Hornero with the drone news site DroneDJ, it appears that DJI is about to roll out a new cellular dongle for the DJI Mavic 4 Pro and the RC Pro 2 controller that will allow one, or possibly both, devices to connect to a 4G/5G connection.
This 4G/5G connection could unlock quite a bit more of the flight capabilities as the drone would be able to fly as far as this new connection could remain stable, which could be quite far if the drone is being operated in an area with consistent Wi-Fi.
As these are just some leaked images, it doesn’t sound like any other details on prices, specs, or availability are available to share at this time.
Any News from DJI on the Mavic 4 Pro?
What’s that, you ask? Is there any news on the Mavic 4 Pro being released in the US? Nope. There’s none at all. DJI has been pretty open about its ongoing legal tribulations with the US, but they haven’t shared any updates on when, if at all, they’ll sell more products here.
To make matters worse, or at least more confusing, it also appears that the new DJI Osmo 360 action camera isn’t selling in the US either. Or if it is, it’s only selling a few units that had been shipped over before a decision might have been reached.
We’ll do our best to stay on top of this developing story and its repercussions across the aerial drone industry, and the greater film and video industry, as well.
- How to Film Over Your Shoulder for Hours With a DJI Ronin Gimbal Mounted to a Steadicam ›
- The DJI Mavic 4 Pro is So Good That It’s Being Turned into a Handheld Camera System ›
- DJI Raises Price of the Osmo Pocket 3 From $519 to $799 As Tariffs Start to Hit the US ›
- DJI Supercharges RC Pro 2 Controller with Major Compatibility Boost ›
- The DJI Mavic 4 Pro is Here to Elevate Your Aerial Cinematography Once Again ›