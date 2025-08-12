In a continuing saga that sees the same beats, it appears that DJI is about to push out another cool update to its flagship Mavic 4 Pro that drone aficionados in the United States might never get to try out or experience.

With DJI still not selling its new Mavic 4 Pro in the United States, these updates are getting harder to follow, as it’s simply just kind of depressing. DJI is in a standoff with the US government as it faces ongoing drone ban concerns, as well as rising tariffs and other setbacks that have caused the company to abandon the effort to sell some of its best products in the US.

Let’s take a quick look at these leaked images and explore what they could mean for those who are lucky enough to be able to work with the DJI Mavic 4 Pro.

DJI Mavic 4 Pro Cellular Dongle Shared by Argentinian Instagrammer Hornero with the drone news site DroneDJ , it appears that DJI is about to roll out a new cellular dongle for the DJI Mavic 4 Pro and the RC Pro 2 controller that will allow one, or possibly both, devices to connect to a 4G/5G connection. This 4G/5G connection could unlock quite a bit more of the flight capabilities as the drone would be able to fly as far as this new connection could remain stable, which could be quite far if the drone is being operated in an area with consistent Wi-Fi. As these are just some leaked images, it doesn’t sound like any other details on prices, specs, or availability are available to share at this time.