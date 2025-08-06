Following in the footsteps of the DJI Mavic 4 Pro , one of the most highly anticipated camera drones released in the past decade, it sure seems like the Chinese-based company is not planning to release the new Osmo 360 action camera in the United States.

Announced last week , the DJI Osmo 360 is quite exciting as it promises to shake up the action camera market and rival GoPro and Insta360 with its native 8K 360-degree video and exceptional low-light performance.

Except, as interested owners might find when they search it online, while the DJI Osmo 360 does appear available to preorder on many sites, it doesn’t sound like units are shipping in the US, and likely not anytime soon.

Is the DJI Osmo 360 Available in the US? According to reports from The Verge , despite the DJI Osmo 360 showing up on many retailers’ websites as available to preorder, the company seems to be taking the path of the Mavic 4 Pro, where it is allowing the product to be listed, but is not officially fulfilling orders. DJI has put out statements in the past about its ongoing tariff and possible ban battles with the US government regarding its ability to operate in the United States. And this obviously seems to be the connected reason as to why DJI is just not bothering with officially selling the Mavic 4 Pro in the US. However, the Osmo 360 obviously isn’t a drone. Yet, here we are. With the Osmo 360 being available in other markets, it sounds like some units are making it into the US regardless. And it also sounds like some retailers do have a few models to sell for various workaround reasons.

Should You Order a DJI Osmo 360 if You Live in the US? Ultimately, if you live in the United States and are interested in the DJI Osmo 360, it sounds like you’re certainly welcome to place an order, or preorder, for the action camera on pretty much any of the major retailers. Their customer service teams should be able to provide more insights as to whether or when these orders might be filled. You can also go through backchannels to buy a used one that has been brought into the United States. With so much interest, we’re invested in this story as well and will keep y’all updated if anything changes or anything major is officially announced here soon. In the meantime, if you are interested and live abroad, or want to find more info for ordering in the US, here are some helpful purchase links.