While not a super well-known brand to many Western consumers, the Chinese smart robotic vacuum company Dreame is reportedly making moves to possibly move into the aerial drone space. Could this be a new major competitor to DJI? Only time will tell, but based on rumors and online consensus surrounding this powerful robotic cleaning brand, it might at the very least push some more competition into the market.

Let’s take a look at these rumors and see what they could mean for the future of the aerial drone market.

Dreame Possibly Moving into the Drone Space According to reports online , the Chinese company Dreame—which is known best for its smart vacuums and other robotic cleaning products—is putting out job postings looking for experienced navigation algorithm engineers and drone test pilots. There have been further reports that Dreame has poached talent from DJI in the past, as the Chinese tech industry has continued to heat up in recent years. And if you look at the products, DJI and Dreame do occupy many similar spaces, as DJI also has a robot vacuum cleaner of its own. Phantom 4 Pro+ in flight Credit: Wikimedia Commons