While most companies try to steal headlines by releasing new and innovative gear and equipment (which, as a quick aside, DJI certainly does as well), it’s not the only way to provide value to your potential customers.

It’s nice to see a company like Blackmagic slashing prices for some of their most popular cameras and gear from time to time. It’s both a boost for the industry but also just a nice way to help creators on a budget get into the game for the first time.

DJI has just announced a pretty significant price cut to the RS 3 Gimbal Stabilizer Combo, which will see a discount of over $200. Let’s look at this DJI RS 3 Gimbal Stabilizer Combo and explore what it brings to the table for this new discounted price point.

DJI RS 3 Gimbal Stabilizer Combo As a redesign of the popular DJI RS 2 gimbal stabilizer, this RS 3 version has proven to be quite popular with its even lighter and sleeker gimbal design that comes in at only 2.8 lb yet offers payload support of up to 6.6 lb. This tiny RS 3 gimbal is also still tough enough to support and stabilize a Sony a7S III or Canon R5 with a 24-70mm zoom lens attached. Plus, with a larger full-color OLED display, a new fine-tuning knob, and greater stability, the RS 3 can further become an essential part of your compact camera kit. This Combo kit getting the price drop includes additional essentials such as an updated Focus motor, a motor rod mount kit with a gear strip, a briefcase handle, two multi-camera control cables, and a lens-fastening strap.

A Significant Price Cut As mentioned above, this doesn’t appear to be just a regular 10% off sale or anything. The price of the DJI RS 3 Gimbal Stabilizer Combo was over $600 before, but it has now been slashed to just under $400. The total savings account is $210. Why is DJI doing this now? It’s hard to say. DJI has its own concerns with its aerial drones facing potential bans in an ongoing saga that may never end. However, DJI has been quite busy, nonetheless releasing plenty of new drones, gimbals, and stabilizers over the past few months. It’s best not to overthink things, to be honest. If the DJI RS 3 Gimbal Stabilizer Combo is something interesting to you, now might be the time to go for it. If not, it’s something to keep tabs on, at the very least. Here are the full specs and purchase options for the DJI RS 3 Gimbal Stabilizer Combo. Lightweight Design with 6.6 lb Payload

Combo Includes Focus Motor, Case, Cables

Advanced 1.8" OLED Touchscreen

Instant Mode Switching

Supports Wireless Image Transmitter

Motion Control with Smartphone

12-Hour Operation Time, PD Fast Charging

Fine-Tuning Knob on Tilt Axis

Creative Functions Such as Time Tunnel