AI Assistant for Premiere Pro Called “One of the Best Assistants”
Premiere Gal Puts Eddie AI to the test.
The conversation around AI in video editing is getting louder every day. From automating tedious tasks to generating creative options, the potential is huge. But with new tools popping up constantly, how do you know which ones are genuinely useful and which are just hype?
That's where trusted voices in the community come in. Kelsey, the creator behind the massively popular YouTube channel Premiere Gal, recently did a deep dive into Eddie AI, an AI assistant designed to revolutionize the editing process, especially for dialogue-heavy content. Her verdict? It might just be the assistant editor you've been waiting for.
Saving Your Most Valuable Asset: Time
As Premiere Gal points out, "As video editors, time is everything." The endless hours spent sifting through footage and making rough cuts are a universal pain point. This is where Eddie AI steps in. Kelsey highlights that what editors truly need are "task-based tools that will save us time," and she found Eddie AI to be a powerful solution.
She was particularly impressed with its ability to handle the "boring, mundane task of cutting up a video edit," allowing editors to jump straight into the creative and stylistic parts of the process much faster.
Seamless Premiere Integration, Not Another Headache
Credit: Premiere Gal
One of Kelsey's biggest praises for the tool was its flawless connection with Adobe Premiere Pro.
"The integration with Premiere Pro was seamless and worked really fast," she notes. "It made it seem like Eddie AI wasn't its own separate standalone app, but a direct extension of my Premiere Pro workspace."
This is a critical point for any professional. Instead of a clunky workflow that requires exporting and importing between different programs, Eddie AI works directly with your Premiere Pro projects, making the entire process smooth and intuitive.
An Intelligent Assistant That Understands Your Needs
Credit: Premiere Gal
Premiere Gal tested several of Eddie AI’s features, but two stood out:
- Chat Mode: Kelsey demonstrated how you can talk to Eddie AI like you would to a human assistant. She asked it to "gather all the takes where the speaker invites viewers to Adobe MAX," and within seconds, Eddie had compiled a new sequence with just those clips. It's an incredibly powerful way to quickly find specific moments in long interviews or hours of footage.
- Scripted Mode: For creators who work from a script, this feature is a game-changer. By providing the script, Eddie AI can assemble a rough cut that follows it. Kelsey was also a huge fan of how it handles multiple takes, stacking them in the Premiere Pro timeline so she could easily audition and choose the best performance for each line.
After extensive testing, Kelsey's conclusion was clear and compelling:
"After all the tools that I've tried, Eddie AI is one of the best assistants that me and my team have tried out when editing projects in Premiere Pro."
Of course, no tool is perfect. In her full review, Kelsey also breaks down a few limitations and areas where Eddie AI can still improve, giving an honest and "brutally honest" look at the good and the bad.
Ready to see if this AI assistant can transform your editing workflow? Watch Premiere Gal's full, in-depth review to see Eddie AI in action and get all the details on its powerful features.
