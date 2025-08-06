Article by Luc Forsyth: an indie and content creator who runs a YouTube channel which serves as a home for documentary filmmakers and photographers.

Meet Santi. He’s been editing my videos for years and is pretty much the reason this channel even still exists. It might sound a bit cruel to say this, but in this video, I tried to replace him. Not because he’s bad at his job (he’s amazing), but because I got access to an AI tool that might just change how I (and we) edit video forever.

The tool is called Eddie AI. And over the past week, I tested it to find out whether it's truly capable of doing what assistant editors do. Especially the parts no one really wants to. To understand why this matters, you have to zoom out. The film and content industry is going through a major shift. The Hollywood machine is breaking down and traditional job pathways are disappearing. AI is being pitched as the answer to everything, from visual effects to voiceovers. With the looming threat it might replace us entirely. I don’t think we’re there yet. But what is here are real tools already reshaping what’s possible for small teams like mine. Editing, at its absolute worst, is repetitive grunt work. Sorting through hours of A-roll and B-roll. Labeling, cutting, trimming, organizing. I used to spend entire days grinding through interviews just to get to the good stuff. And when you can’t afford an assistant editor (which is, like, most of the time), that slog can stop a project before it even starts. Eddie AI changes that. It’s not trying to be your editor. It’s trying to be your assistant editor. I fed it a 150GB interview clip from a short doc I shot and normally, it would’ve taken 3–4 hours just to log and cut down. Eddie did it in under 10 minutes. There’s no amount of money and coffee that is going to get your assistant editor working that fast. And not just a rough timeline, it auto-sorted clips by topic, removed dead air, grouped relevant quotes, and even added transitions. I was able to walk away, come back, and it was all there.