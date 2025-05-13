Eddie AI Launches its First NLE Extension With Adobe Premiere Pro Plugin

Eddie AI , the agentic assistant video editor for professionals which we’ve covered on the site in the past, has just launched its first non-linear editor (NLE) plugin with the Eddie Helper extension for Adobe Premiere Pro.

Let’s take a look at this new Premiere Pro AI extension and see if it might be something you’d be interested in exploring for your own projects.

Eddie AI Premiere Pro Plugin So, the main goal of this Helper extension is to serve as a bridge between Eddie (which operates on Mac and PC) and Premiere Pro, allowing Eddie to swiftly pull clips and multicams from the bin. Once imported, users can prompt Eddie to log footage, find soundbites and create rough cuts in a matter of seconds. The sequence can then be added back in Premiere, seamlessly, to add music, color and polish. Eddie’s integration into pro workflows means users don’t have to jump through hoops to work with advanced and generative AI and can instead focus on the story. With this release, users used to Eddie AI’s intuitive story assembly from interviews is no longer living on the export edge, but rather now in the NLE.

A New NLE Native Co-Pilot If you’ve seen our coverage of Eddie AI in the past, the goal of this offering is to be “the AI assistant built for editors,” according to Shamir Allibhai, co-founder and CEO of Eddie, who goes on to add that Eddie will further be able to “work how you want; Eddie supports your workflows and now we do that directly with Premiere Pro.” Eddie AI users can install the extension for Adobe Premiere Pro by following the steps below: Open the Eddie application, which runs on Macs and PCs, and click the Premiere logo in the import box. This will install the Eddie Helper extension for Adobe Premiere Pro (if you’re a first-time customer)

Open Adobe Premiere Pro and the Eddie Helper extension

From the Eddie application: Eddie pulls standard clips and multicam clips from the Adobe Premiere Pro bin

Specify an edit mode (rough cut, social media clips, interview / b-roll logging) and prompt

Then send the edit back to Adobe Premiere Pro to polish Overall, this launch aims to set the stage for a major expansion in how AI can support professional workflows. What used to be AI as a novelty is quickly now (for better or for worse) maturing into agentic AI and as a true assistant. This is just the beginning, too, as the Eddie AI team has hinted that they have more releases coming.