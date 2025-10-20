One of my favorite things to do is to look online and research my favorite directors and the movies they love. I find it totally interesting to find the movies that inspired the people who inspire me.

that's why I was so pumped to stumble on a list of edgar Wright's 1000 favorite movies. It apparently started in 2016 with Letterboxd and then kept expanding over the years.

He actually updated it in February of 2024. And here's a note he gave when it was first published in August of 2016:

"This is a personal and subjective list of 1,000 favourite movies from 100 years of cinema. It’s not a set text or intended as any bible of ‘greatest’ films. I decided to put this together as a fluid list for my own enjoyment, amusement and reference. I hope it’s fun for you to pore over and dive into some of the films you haven’t seen or haven’t heard of.

Don’t get all riled up about omissions or which movies you think should be favourites of mine, the truth is I may very well like / not like or not have seen the movies you think are missing. In fact, I like way more than 1,000 movies, but any longer and this list would be really insane.

Thanks to Sam DiSalle for helping me put it together. If you feel so inspired, make your own list. Film watching is a life-time pursuit and there’s many more films out there for me to see. This site is a great place to start.”

Today, I wanted to bring the list here for you to check out.

Edgar Wright's 1000 Favorite Movies Here is a list of 1000 curated films, perfect for any movie lover looking to build their watchlist. 1. The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920) Director: Robert Wiene Country: Germany 2. Nosferatu (1922) Director: F.W. Murnau Country: Germany 3. Safety Last! (1923) Directors: Fred C. Newmeyer, Sam Taylor Country: United States 4. Sherlock Jr. (1924) Director: Buster Keaton Country: United States 5. The Gold Rush (1925) Director: Charlie Chaplin Country: United States 6. Faust (1926) Director: F.W. Murnau Country: Germany 7. The General (1926) Directors: Buster Keaton, Clyde Bruckman Country: United States 8. Metropolis (1927) Director: Fritz Lang Country: Germany 9. Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans (1927) Director: F.W. Murnau Country: United States 10. The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog (1927) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United Kingdom 11. Steamboat Bill, Jr. (1928) Directors: Buster Keaton, Charles Reisner Country: United States 12. The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928) Director: Carl Theodor Dreyer Country: France 13. Underground (1928) Director: Anthony Asquith Country: United Kingdom 14. Blackmail (1929) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United Kingdom 15. Man with a Movie Camera (1929) Director: Dziga Vertov Country: Soviet Union 16. Un Chien Andalou (1929) Director: Luis Buñuel Country: France 17. Animal Crackers (1930) Director: Victor Heerman Country: United States 18. L'âge D'or (1930) Director: Luis Buñuel Country: France 19. Morocco (1930) Director: Josef Von Sternberg Country: United States 20. People on Sunday (1930) Directors: Curt Siodmak & 4 More Country: Germany 21. City Lights (1931) Director: Charlie Chaplin Country: United States 22. Dracula (1931) Director: Tod Browning Country: United States 23. Frankenstein (1931) Director: James Whale Country: United States 24. Little Caesar (1931) Director: Mervyn Leroy Country: United States 25. M (1931) Director: Fritz Lang Country: Germany 26. Monkey Business (1931) Director: Norman Z. Mcleod Country: United States 27. The Public Enemy (1931) Director: William A. Wellman Country: United States 28. Freaks (1932) Director: Tod Browning Country: United States 29. Island of Lost Souls (1932) Director: Erle C. Kenton Country: United States 30. Love Me Tonight (1932) Director: Rouben Mamoulian Country: United States 31. Scarface (1932) Directors: Howard Hawks, Richard Rosson Country: United States 32. The Mummy (1932) Director: Karl Freund Country: United States 33. The Music Box (1932) Director: James Parrott Country: United States 34. The Old Dark House (1932) Director: James Whale Country: United States 35. 42nd Street (1933) Director: Lloyd Bacon Country: United States 36. Duck Soup (1933) Director: Leo Mccarey Country: United States 37. Footlight Parade (1933) Directors: Lloyd Bacon, Busby Berkeley Country: United States 38. Gold Diggers of 1933 (1933) Director: Mervyn Leroy Country: United States 39. King Kong (1933) Directors: Merian C. Cooper, Ernest B. Schoedsack Country: United States 40. Mystery of the Wax Museum (1933) Director: Michael Curtiz Country: United States 41. Sons of the Desert (1933) Director: William A. Seiter Country: United States 42. The Invisible Man (1933) Director: James Whale Country: United States 43. The Testament of Dr. Mabuse (1933) Director: Fritz Lang Country: Germany 44. Dames (1934) Directors: Ray Enright, Busby Berkeley Country: United States 45. The Man Who Knew Too Much (1934) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United Kingdom 46. The Merry Widow (1934) Director: Ernst Lubitsch Country: United States 47. The Scarlet Empress (1934) Director: Josef Von Sternberg Country: United States 48. The Thin Man (1934) Director: W.S. Van Dyke Country: United States 49. Twentieth Century (1934) Director: Howard Hawks Country: United States 50. A Night at the Opera (1935) Director: Sam Wood Country: United States 51. Bride of Frankenstein (1935) Director: James Whale Country: United States 52. Top Hat (1935) Director: Mark Sandrich Country: United States 53. Modern Times (1936) Director: Charlie Chaplin Country: United States 54. Sabotage (1936) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United Kingdom 55. The Awful Truth (1937) Director: Leo Mccarey Country: United States 56. You Only Live Once (1937) Director: Fritz Lang Country: United States 57. Angels with Dirty Faces (1938) Director: Michael Curtiz Country: United States 58. Block-Heads (1938) Director: John G. Blystone Country: United States 59. The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) Directors: Michael Curtiz, William Keighley Country: United States 60. The Lady Vanishes (1938) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United Kingdom 61. You and Me (1938) Director: Fritz Lang Country: United States 62. The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1939) Director: William Dieterle Country: United States 63. The Roaring Twenties (1939) Director: Raoul Walsh Country: United States 64. The Wizard of Oz (1939) Directors: Victor Fleming & 2 More Country: United States 65. Dance, Girl, Dance (1940) Director: Dorothy Arzner Country: United States 66. Foreign Correspondent (1940) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States 67. His Girl Friday (1940) Director: Howard Hawks Country: United States 68. The Bank Dick (1940) Director: Edward F. Cline Country: United States 69. The Grapes of Wrath (1940) Director: John Ford Country: United States 70. The Thief of Bagdad (1940) Directors: Ludwig Berger & 5 More Country: United Kingdom 71. The Westerner (1940) Director: William Wyler Country: United States 72. 49th Parallel (1941) Director: Michael Powell Country: United Kingdom 73. Citizen Kane (1941) Director: Orson Welles Country: United States 74. Sullivan’s Travels (1941) Director: Preston Sturges Country: United States 75. Suspicion (1941) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States 76. The Maltese Falcon (1941) Director: John Huston Country: United States 77. Cat People (1942) Director: Jacques Tourneur Country: United States 78. Mrs. Miniver (1942) Director: William Wyler Country: United States 79. Road to Morocco (1942) Director: David Butler Country: United States 80. Saboteur (1942) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States 81. To Be or Not to Be (1942) Director: Ernst Lubitsch Country: United States 82. Went the Day Well? (1942) Director: Alberto Cavalcanti Country: United Kingdom 83. I Walked with a Zombie (1943) Director: Jacques Tourneur Country: United States 84. Shadow of a Doubt (1943) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States 85. The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp (1943) Directors: Michael Powell, Emeric Pressburger Country: United Kingdom 86. Arsenic and Old Lace (1944) Director: Frank Capra Country: United States 87. Double Indemnity (1944) Director: Billy Wilder Country: United States 88. Lifeboat (1944) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States 89. Murder, My Sweet (1944) Director: Edward Dmytryk Country: United States 90. Brief Encounter (1945) Director: David Lean Country: United Kingdom 91. Dead of Night (1945) Directors: Alberto Cavalcanti & 3 More Country: United Kingdom 92. Detour (1945) Director: Edgar G. Ulmer Country: United States 93. I Know Where I’m Going! (1945) Directors: Michael Powell, Emeric Pressburger Country: United Kingdom 94. Rome, Open City (1945) Director: Roberto Rossellini Country: Italy 95. The Lost Weekend (1945) Director: Billy Wilder Country: United States 96. A Matter of Life and Death (1946) Directors: Michael Powell, Emeric Pressburger Country: United Kingdom 97. Beauty and the Beast (1946) Director: Jean Cocteau Country: France 98. Green for Danger (1946) Director: Sidney Gilliat Country: United Kingdom 99. It's a Wonderful Life (1946) Director: Frank Capra Country: United States 100. Notorious (1946) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States 101. Paisan (1946) Director: Roberto Rossellini Country: Italy 102. The Big Sleep (1946) Director: Howard Hawks Country: United States 103. The Killers (1946) Director: Robert Siodmak Country: United States 104. Black Narcissus (1947) Directors: Michael Powell, Emeric Pressburger Country: United Kingdom 105. Out of the Past (1947) Director: Jacques Tourneur Country: United States 106. Crossfire (1947) Director: Edward Dmytryk Country: United States 107. It Always Rains on Sunday (1947) Director: Robert Hamer Country: United Kingdom 108. Nightmare Alley (1947) Director: Edmund Goulding Country: United States 109. Odd Man Out (1947) Director: Carol Reed Country: United Kingdom 110. They Made Me a Fugitive (1947) Director: Alberto Cavalcanti Country: United Kingdom 111. Bicycle Thieves (1948) Director: Vittorio De Sica Country: Italy 112. Brighton Rock (1947) Director: John Boulting Country: United Kingdom 113. Letter from an Unknown Woman (1948) Director: Max Ophüls Country: United States 114. Oliver Twist (1948) Director: David Lean Country: United Kingdom 115. Portrait of Jennie (1948) Director: William Dieterle Country: United States 116. Rope (1948) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States 117. The Fallen Idol (1948) Director: Carol Reed Country: United Kingdom 118. The Red Shoes (1948) Directors: Michael Powell, Emeric Pressburger Country: United Kingdom 119. The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) Director: John Huston Country: United States 120. They Live by Night (1948) Director: Nicholas Ray Country: United States 121. Caught (1949) Director: Max Ophüls Country: United States 122. Criss Cross (1949) Director: Robert Siodmak Country: United States 123. D.O.A. (1949) Director: Rudolph Maté Country: United States 124. Jour De Fête (1949) Director: Jacques Tati Country: France 125. Kind Hearts and Coronets (1949) Director: Robert Hamer Country: United Kingdom 126. Late Spring (1949) Director: Yasujirô Ozu Country: Japan 127. The Queen of Spades (1949) Director: Thorold Dickinson Country: United Kingdom 128. The Third Man (1949) Director: Carol Reed Country: United Kingdom 129. White Heat (1949) Director: Raoul Walsh Country: United States 130. All About Eve (1950) Director: Joseph L. Mankiewicz Country: United States 131. Gun Crazy (1950) Director: Joseph H. Lewis Country: United States 132. In a Lonely Place (1950) Director: Nicholas Ray Country: United States 133. La Ronde (1950) Director: Max Ophüls Country: France 134. Los Olvidados (1950) Director: Luis Buñuel Country: Mexico 135. Rashômon (1950) Director: Akira Kurosawa Country: Japan 136. Sunset Blvd. (1950) Director: Billy Wilder Country: United States 137. The Asphalt Jungle (1950) Director: John Huston Country: United States 138. The Breaking Point (1950) Director: Michael Curtiz Country: United States 139. A Place in the Sun (1951) Director: George Stevens Country: United States 140. Ace in the Hole (1951) Director: Billy Wilder Country: United States 141. An American in Paris (1951) Director: Vincente Minnelli Country: United States 142. Pool of London (1951) Director: Basil Dearden Country: United Kingdom 143. Strangers on a Train (1951) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States 144. The Thing from Another World (1951) Directors: Christian Nyby, Howard Hawks Country: United States 145. High Noon (1952) Director: Fred Zinnemann Country: United States 146. Ikiru (1952) Director: Akira Kurosawa Country: Japan 147. Le Plaisir (1952) Director: Max Ophüls Country: France 148. Singin' in the Rain (1952) Directors: Stanley Donen, Gene Kelly Country: United States 149. Stolen Face (1952) Director: Terence Fisher Country: United Kingdom 150. Umberto D. (1952) Director: Vittorio De Sica Country: Italy 151. Duck Amuck (1953) Director: Chuck Jones Country: United States 152. Glen or Glenda (1953) Director: Edward D. Wood Jr. Country: United States 153. House of Wax (1953) Director: André De Toth Country: United States 154. Invaders from Mars (1953) Director: William Cameron Menzies Country: United States 155. M. Hulot's Holiday (1953) Director: Jacques Tati Country: France 156. Summer with Monika (1953) Director: Ingmar Bergman Country: Sweden 157. The Band Wagon (1953) Director: Vincente Minnelli Country: United States 158. The Big Heat (1953) Director: Fritz Lang Country: United States 159. The Earrings of Madame De... (1953) Director: Max Ophüls Country: France 160. The Naked Spur (1953) Director: Anthony Mann Country: United States 161. The Wages of Fear (1953) Director: Henri-Georges Clouzot Country: France 162. Tokyo Story (1953) Director: Yasujirô Ozu Country: Japan 163. 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954) Director: Richard Fleischer Country: United States 164. Godzilla (1954) Director: Ishirô Honda Country: Japan 165. La Strada (1954) Director: Federico Fellini Country: Italy 166. Magnificent Obsession (1954) Director: Douglas Sirk Country: United States 167. Rear Window (1954) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States 168. Sansho the Bailiff (1954) Director: Kenji Mizoguchi Country: Japan 169. Seven Samurai (1954) Director: Akira Kurosawa Country: Japan 170. Them! (1954) Director: Gordon Douglas Country: United States 171. All That Heaven Allows (1955) Director: Douglas Sirk Country: United States 172. Bad Day at Black Rock (1955) Director: John Sturges Country: United States 173. Blackboard Jungle (1955) Director: Richard Brooks Country: United States 174. Diabolique (1955) Director: Henri-Georges Clouzot Country: France 175. It's Always Fair Weather (1955) Directors: Stanley Donen, Gene Kelly Country: United States 176. Kiss Me Deadly (1955) Director: Robert Aldrich Country: United States 177. Ordet (1955) Director: Carl Theodor Dreyer Country: Denmark 178. Rebel Without a Cause (1955) Director: Nicholas Ray Country: United States 179. Rififi (1955) Director: Jules Dassin Country: France 180. The Big Combo (1955) Director: Joseph H. Lewis Country: United States 181. The Court Jester (1955) Directors: Melvin Frank, Norman Panama Country: United States 182. The Ladykillers (1955) Director: Alexander Mackendrick Country: United Kingdom 183. The Night of the Hunter (1955) Director: Charles Laughton Country: United States 184. The Quatermass Xperiment (1955) Director: Val Guest Country: United Kingdom 185. A Man Escaped (1956) Director: Robert Bresson Country: France 186. Bigger Than Life (1956) Director: Nicholas Ray Country: United States 187. Forbidden Planet (1956) Director: Fred M. Wilcox Country: United States 188. Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956) Director: Don Siegel Country: United States 189. The Bad Seed (1956) Director: Mervyn Leroy Country: United States 190. The Killing (1956) Director: Stanley Kubrick Country: United States 191. The Searchers (1956) Director: John Ford Country: United States 192. The Wrong Man (1956) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States 193. 12 Angry Men (1957) Director: Sidney Lumet Country: United States 194. A Face in the Crowd (1957) Director: Elia Kazan Country: United States 195. Hell Drivers (1957) Director: Cy Endfield Country: United Kingdom 196. Kanal (1957) Director: Andrzej Wajda Country: Poland 197. Night of the Demon (1957) Director: Jacques Tourneur Country: United Kingdom 198. Nights of Cabiria (1957) Director: Federico Fellini Country: Italy 199. Paths of Glory (1957) Director: Stanley Kubrick Country: United States 200. Quatermass 2: Enemy from Space (1957) Director: Val Guest Country: United Kingdom 201. Sweet Smell of Success (1957) Director: Alexander Mackendrick Country: United States 202. The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) Director: David Lean Country: United Kingdom 203. The Cranes Are Flying (1957) Director: Mikhail Kalatozov Country: Soviet Union 204. The Curse of Frankenstein (1957) Director: Terence Fisher Country: United Kingdom 205. The Incredible Shrinking Man (1957) Director: Jack Arnold Country: United States 206. The Seventh Seal (1957) Director: Ingmar Bergman Country: Sweden 207. Throne of Blood (1957) Director: Akira Kurosawa Country: Japan 208. What's Opera, Doc? (1957) Director: Chuck Jones Country: United States 209. Wild Strawberries (1957) Director: Ingmar Bergman Country: Sweden 210. A Night to Remember (1958) Director: Roy Ward Baker Country: United Kingdom 211. Ashes and Diamonds (1958) Director: Andrzej Wajda Country: Poland 212. Big Deal on Madonna Street (1958) Director: Mario Monicelli Country: Italy 213. Dracula (1958) Director: Terence Fisher Country: United Kingdom 214. Ice Cold in Alex (1958) Director: J. Lee Thompson Country: United Kingdom 215. Elevator to the Gallows (1958) Director: Louis Malle Country: France 216. Mon Oncle (1958) Director: Jacques Tati Country: France 217. The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (1958) Director: Nathan Juran Country: United States 218. The Hidden Fortress (1958) Director: Akira Kurosawa Country: Japan 219. The Music Room (1958) Director: Satyajit Ray Country: India 220. Touch of Evil (1958) Director: Orson Welles Country: United States 221. Vertigo (1958) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States 222. A Bucket of Blood (1959) Director: Roger Corman Country: United States 223. Ben-Hur (1959) Director: William Wyler Country: United States 224. Floating Weeds (1959) Director: Yasujirô Ozu Country: Japan 225. Horrors of the Black Museum (1959) Director: Arthur Crabtree Country: United Kingdom 226. Imitation of Life (1959) Director: Douglas Sirk Country: United States 227. North by Northwest (1959) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States 228. Odds Against Tomorrow (1959) Director: Robert Wise Country: United States 229. Rio Bravo (1959) Director: Howard Hawks Country: United States 230. Sapphire (1959) Director: Basil Dearden Country: United Kingdom 231. Some Like It Hot (1959) Director: Billy Wilder Country: United States 232. The 400 Blows (1959) Director: François Truffaut Country: France 233. The World of Apu (1959) Director: Satyajit Ray Country: India 234. Beat Girl (1960) Director: Edmond T. Gréville Country: United Kingdom 235. Black Sunday (1960) Director: Mario Bava Country: Italy 236. Breathless (1960) Director: Jean-Luc Godard Country: France 237. Eyes Without a Face (1960) Director: Georges Franju Country: France 238. La Dolce Vita (1960) Director: Federico Fellini Country: Italy 239. Peeping Tom (1960) Director: Michael Powell Country: United Kingdom 240. Psycho (1960) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States 241. Rocco and His Brothers (1960) Director: Luchino Visconti Country: Italy 242. Saturday Night and Sunday Morning (1960) Director: Karel Reisz Country: United Kingdom 243. Shoot the Piano Player (1960) Director: François Truffaut Country: France 244. Spartacus (1960) Director: Stanley Kubrick Country: United States 245. The Apartment (1960) Director: Billy Wilder Country: United States 246. The Bad Sleep Well (1960) Director: Akira Kurosawa Country: Japan 247. The League of Gentlemen (1960) Director: Basil Dearden Country: United Kingdom 248. The Running Jumping & Standing Still Film (1960) Directors: Richard Lester, Peter Sellers Country: United Kingdom 249. The Virgin Spring (1960) Director: Ingmar Bergman Country: Sweden 250. Village of the Damned (1960) Director: Wolf Rilla Country: United Kingdom 251. Zazie Dans Le Métro (1960) Director: Louis Malle Country: France 252. A Taste of Honey (1961) Director: Tony Richardson Country: United Kingdom 253. La Notte (1961) Director: Michelangelo Antonioni Country: Italy 254. Last Year at Marienbad (1961) Director: Alain Resnais Country: France 255. Lola (1961) Director: Jacques Demy Country: France 256. The Day the Earth Caught Fire (1961) Director: Val Guest Country: United Kingdom 257. The Guns of Navarone (1961) Director: J. Lee Thompson Country: United Kingdom 258. The Hustler (1961) Director: Robert Rossen Country: United States 259. The Innocents (1961) Director: Jack Clayton Country: United Kingdom 260. Victim (1961) Director: Basil Dearden Country: United Kingdom 261. Viridiana (1961) Director: Luis Buñuel Country: Spain 262. West Side Story (1961) Directors: Jerome Robbins, Robert Wise Country: United States 263. Whistle Down the Wind (1961) Director: Bryan Forbes Country: United Kingdom 264. Yojimbo (1961) Director: Akira Kurosawa Country: Japan 265. Carnival of Souls (1962) Director: Herk Harvey Country: United States 266. Cléo from 5 to 7 (1962) Director: Agnès Varda Country: France 267. Jules and Jim (1962) Director: François Truffaut Country: France 268. Knife in the Water (1962) Director: Roman Polanski Country: Poland 269. L'eclisse (1962) Director: Michelangelo Antonioni Country: Italy 270. The Easy Life (1962) Director: Dino Risi Country: Italy 271. The Exterminating Angel (1962) Director: Luis Buñuel Country: Mexico 272. The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner (1962) Director: Tony Richardson Country: United Kingdom 273. The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962) Director: John Ford Country: United States 274. The Manchurian Candidate (1962) Director: John Frankenheimer Country: United States 275. Vivre Sa Vie (1962) Director: Jean-Luc Godard Country: France 276. What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962) Director: Robert Aldrich Country: United States 277. 8½ (1963) Director: Federico Fellini Country: Italy 278. Billy Liar (1963) Director: John Schlesinger Country: United Kingdom 279. Black Sabbath (1963) Director: Mario Bava Country: Italy 280. Charade (1963) Director: Stanley Donen Country: United States 281. From Russia with Love (1963) Director: Terence Young Country: United Kingdom 282. High and Low (1963) Director: Akira Kurosawa Country: Japan 283. Jason and the Argonauts (1963) Director: Don Chaffey Country: United States 284. Shock Corridor (1963) Director: Samuel Fuller Country: United States 285. The Birds (1963) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States 286. The Great Escape (1963) Director: John Sturges Country: United States 287. The Haunting (1963) Director: Robert Wise Country: United Kingdom 288. The Servant (1963) Director: Joseph Losey Country: United Kingdom 289. The Small World of Sammy Lee (1963) Director: Ken Hughes Country: United Kingdom 290. A Fistful of Dollars (1964) Director: Sergio Leone Country: Italy 291. A Hard Day's Night (1964) Director: Richard Lester Country: United Kingdom 292. A Shot in the Dark (1964) Director: Blake Edwards Country: United Kingdom 293. Band of Outsiders (1964) Director: Jean-Luc Godard Country: France 294. Blood and Black Lace (1964) Director: Mario Bava Country: Italy 295. Dr. Strangelove (1964) Director: Stanley Kubrick Country: United Kingdom 296. Goldfinger (1964) Director: Guy Hamilton Country: United Kingdom 297. I Am Cuba (1964) Director: Mikhail Kalatozov Country: Cuba 298. Onibaba (1964) Director: Kaneto Shindô Country: Japan 299. Red Desert (1964) Director: Michelangelo Antonioni Country: Italy 300. Seance on a Wet Afternoon (1964) Director: Bryan Forbes Country: United Kingdom 301. The Masque of the Red Death (1964) Director: Roger Corman Country: United States 302. The Naked Kiss (1964) Director: Samuel Fuller Country: United States 303. The Pawnbroker (1964) Director: Sidney Lumet Country: United States 304. The Train (1964) Directors: John Frankenheimer, Bernard Farrel Country: France 305. The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1964) Director: Jacques Demy Country: France 306. Topkapi (1964) Director: Jules Dassin Country: United States 307. Woman in the Dunes (1964) Director: Hiroshi Teshigahara Country: Japan 308. Zulu (1964) Director: Cy Endfield Country: United Kingdom 309. Bunny Lake Is Missing (1965) Director: Otto Preminger Country: United Kingdom 310. Darling (1965) Director: John Schlesinger Country: United Kingdom 311. Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! (1965) Director: Russ Meyer Country: United States 312. For a Few Dollars More (1965) Director: Sergio Leone Country: Italy 313. Juliet of the Spirits (1965) Director: Federico Fellini Country: Italy 314. Planet of the Vampires (1965) Director: Mario Bava Country: Italy 315. Repulsion (1965) Director: Roman Polanski Country: United Kingdom 316. Simon of the Desert (1965) Director: Luis Buñuel Country: Mexico 317. The 10th Victim (1965) Director: Elio Petri Country: Italy 318. The Collector (1965) Director: William Wyler Country: United States 319. The Hill (1965) Director: Sidney Lumet Country: United Kingdom 320. The Ipcress File (1965) Director: Sidney J. Furie Country: United Kingdom 321. The Knack ...And How to Get It (1965) Director: Richard Lester Country: United Kingdom 322. Andrei Rublev (1966) Director: Andrei Tarkovsky Country: Soviet Union 323. Batman (1966) Director: Leslie H. Martinson Country: United States 324. Blow-Up (1966) Director: Michelangelo Antonioni Country: United Kingdom 325. Closely Watched Trains (1966) Director: Jirí Menzel Country: Czechoslovakia 326. Cul-De-Sac (1966) Director: Roman Polanski Country: United Kingdom 327. Daisies (1966) Director: Věra Chytilová Country: Czechoslovakia 328. Fantastic Voyage (1966) Director: Richard Fleischer Country: United States 329. Gambit (1966) Director: Ronald Neame Country: United States 330. Kill Baby, Kill! (1966) Director: Mario Bava Country: Italy 331. Persona (1966) Director: Ingmar Bergman Country: Sweden 332. Seconds (1966) Director: John Frankenheimer Country: United States 333. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966) Director: Sergio Leone Country: Italy 334. The War Game (1966) Director: Peter Watkins Country: United Kingdom 335. Tokyo Drifter (1966) Director: Seijun Suzuki Country: Japan 336. Belle De Jour (1967) Director: Luis Buñuel Country: France 337. Bonnie and Clyde (1967) Director: Arthur Penn Country: United States 338. Cool Hand Luke (1967) Director: Stuart Rosenberg Country: United States 339. In the Heat of the Night (1967) Director: Norman Jewison Country: United States 340. Le Samouraï (1967) Director: Jean-Pierre Melville Country: France 341. Playtime (1967) Director: Jacques Tati Country: France 342. Point Blank (1967) Director: John Boorman Country: United States 343. Poor Cow (1967) Director: Ken Loach Country: United Kingdom 344. Privilege (1967) Director: Peter Watkins Country: United Kingdom 345. Quatermass and the Pit (1967) Director: Roy Ward Baker Country: United Kingdom 346. Robbery (1967) Director: Peter Yates Country: United Kingdom 347. The Dirty Dozen (1967) Director: Robert Aldrich Country: United States 348. The Firemen's Ball (1967) Director: Miloš Forman Country: Italy 349. The Graduate (1967) Director: Mike Nichols Country: United States 350. The President's Analyst (1967) Director: Theodore J. Flicker Country: United States 351. The Producers (1967) Director: Mel Brooks Country: United States 352. The Young Girls of Rochefort (1967) Director: Jacques Demy Country: France 353. Two for the Road (1967) Director: Stanley Donen Country: United Kingdom 354. Viy Or Spirit of Evil (1967) Directors: Georgi Kropachyov, Konstantin Yershov Country: Soviet Union 355. Weekend (1967) Director: Jean-Luc Godard Country: France 356. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) Director: Stanley Kubrick Country: United Kingdom 357. Bullitt (1968) Director: Peter Yates Country: United States 358. Coogan's Bluff (1968) Director: Don Siegel Country: United States 359. Danger: Diabolik (1968) Director: Mario Bava Country: France 360. Dark of the Sun (1968) Director: Jack Cardiff Country: United Kingdom 361. Head (1968) Director: Bob Rafelson Country: United States 362. If.... (1968) Director: Lindsay Anderson Country: United Kingdom 363. Night of the Living Dead (1968) Director: George A. Romero Country: United States 364. Once Upon a Time in the West (1968) Director: Sergio Leone Country: Italy 365. Planet of the Apes (1968) Director: Franklin J. Schaffner Country: United States 366. Pretty Poison (1968) Director: Noel Black Country: United States 367. Rosemary's Baby (1968) Director: Roman Polanski Country: United States 368. Spirits of the Dead (1968) Directors: Federico Fellini & 2 More Country: France 369. The Boston Strangler (1968) Director: Richard Fleischer Country: United States 370. The Devil Rides Out (1968) Director: Terence Fisher Country: United Kingdom 371. The Great Silence (1968) Director: Sergio Corbucci Country: Italy 372. The Swimmer (1968) Directors: Frank Perry, Sydney Pollack Country: United States 373. The Thomas Crown Affair (1968) Director: Norman Jewison Country: United States 374. Where Eagles Dare (1968) Director: Brian G. Hutton Country: United States 375. Wild in the Streets (1968) Director: Barry Shear Country: United States 376. Yellow Submarine (1968) Directors: George Dunning, Dennis Abey Country: United States 377. Army of Shadows (1969) Director: Jean-Pierre Melville Country: France 378. Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice (1969) Director: Paul Mazursky Country: United States 379. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) Director: George Roy Hill Country: United States 380. Easy Rider (1969) Director: Dennis Hopper Country: United States 381. Frankenstein Must Be Destroyed (1969) Director: Terence Fisher Country: United Kingdom 382. Funeral Parade of Roses (1969) Director: Toshio Matsumoto Country: Japan 383. I Start Counting (1969) Director: David Greene Country: United Kingdom 384. Kes (1969) Director: Ken Loach Country: United Kingdom 385. Last Summer (1969) Director: Frank Perry Country: United States 386. Midnight Cowboy (1969) Director: John Schlesinger Country: United States 387. Sweet Charity (1969) Director: Bob Fosse Country: United States 388. Take the Money and Run (1969) Director: Woody Allen Country: United States 389. The Bed Sitting Room (1969) Director: Richard Lester Country: United Kingdom 390. The House That Screamed (1969) Director: Narciso Ibáñez Serrador Country: Spain 391. The Italian Job (1969) Director: Peter Collinson Country: United Kingdom 392. The Wild Bunch (1969) Director: Sam Peckinpah Country: United States 393. Whatever Happened to Aunt Alice? (1969) Directors: Lee H. Katzin, Bernard Girard Country: United States 394. Women in Love (1969) Director: Ken Russell Country: United Kingdom 395. Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970) Director: Russ Meyer Country: United States 396. Catch-22 (1970) Director: Mike Nichols Country: United States 397. Deep End (1970) Director: Jerzy Skolimowski Country: United Kingdom 398. Diary of a Mad Housewife (1970) Director: Frank Perry Country: United States 399. El Topo (1970) Director: Alejandro Jodorowsky Country: Mexico 400. Five Easy Pieces (1970) Director: Bob Rafelson Country: United States 401. Mumsy, Nanny, Sonny and Girly (1970) Director: Freddie Francis Country: United Kingdom 402. Hatchet for the Honeymoon (1970) Director: Mario Bava Country: Italy 403. Little Big Man (1970) Director: Arthur Penn Country: United States 404. MAS*H (1970) Director: Robert Altman Country: United States 405. Performance (1970) Directors: Donald Cammell, Nicolas Roeg Country: United Kingdom 406. The Bird with the Crystal Plumage (1970) Director: Dario Argento Country: Italy 407. The Butcher (1970) Director: Claude Chabrol Country: France 408. The Conformist (1970) Director: Bernardo Bertolucci Country: Italy 409. Where's Poppa? (1970) Director: Carl Reiner Country: United States 410. Zabriskie Point (1970) Director: Michelangelo Antonioni Country: United States 411. 10 Rillington Place (1971) Director: Richard Fleischer Country: United Kingdom 412. A Bay of Blood (1971) Director: Mario Bava Country: Italy 413. A Clockwork Orange (1971) Director: Stanley Kubrick Country: United States 414. A New Leaf (1971) Director: Elaine May Country: United States 415. A Touch of Zen (1971) Director: King Hu Country: Taiwan 416. Bananas (1971) Director: Woody Allen Country: United States 417. Daughters of Darkness (1971) Director: Harry Kümel Country: Belgium 418. Dirty Harry (1971) Director: Don Siegel Country: United States 419. Duel (1971) Director: Steven Spielberg Country: United States 420. Four Flies on Grey Velvet (1971) Director: Dario Argento Country: Italy 421. Get Carter (1971) Director: Mike Hodges Country: United Kingdom 422. Harold and Maude (1971) Director: Hal Ashby Country: United States 423. Klute (1971) Director: Alan J. Pakula Country: United States 424. Little Murders (1971) Director: Alan Arkin Country: United States 425. Melody (1971) Director: Waris Hussein Country: United Kingdom 426. Play Misty for Me (1971) Director: Clint Eastwood Country: United States 427. Straw Dogs (1971) Director: Sam Peckinpah Country: United States 428. Taking Off (1971) Director: Miloš Forman Country: United States 429. The Abominable Dr. Phibes (1971) Director: Robert Fuest Country: United States 430. The Anderson Tapes (1971) Director: Sidney Lumet Country: United States 431. The Andromeda Strain (1971) Director: Robert Wise Country: United States 432. The Beguiled (1971) Director: Don Siegel Country: United States 433. The Boy Friend (1971) Director: Ken Russell Country: United States 434. The Devils (1971) Director: Ken Russell Country: United Kingdom 435. The French Connection (1971) Director: William Friedkin Country: United States 436. The Last Picture Show (1971) Director: Peter Bogdanovich Country: United States 437. Thx 1138 (1971) Director: George Lucas Country: United States 438. Two-Lane Blacktop (1971) Director: Monte Hellman Country: United States 439. Vanishing Point (1971) Director: Richard C. Sarafian Country: United States 440. Wake in Fright (1971) Director: Ted Kotcheff Country: Australia 441. Walkabout (1971) Director: Nicolas Roeg Country: United Kingdom 442. Aguirre, the Wrath of God (1972) Director: Werner Herzog Country: West Germany 443. Asylum (1972) Director: Roy Ward Baker Country: United Kingdom 444. Cabaret (1972) Director: Bob Fosse Country: United States 445. Deliverance (1972) Director: John Boorman Country: United States 446. King Boxer (1972) Director: Jeong Chang-Hwa Country: Hong Kong 447. Frenzy (1972) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United Kingdom 448. Play It Again, Sam (1972) Director: Herbert Ross Country: United States 449. Prime Cut (1972) Director: Michael Ritchie Country: United States 450. Death Line (1972) Director: Gary Sherman Country: United Kingdom 451. Silent Running (1972) Director: Douglas Trumbull Country: United States 452. Sisters (1972) Director: Brian De Palma Country: United States 453. Tales from the Crypt (1972) Director: Freddie Francis Country: United States 454. The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie (1972) Director: Luis Buñuel Country: France 455. The Getaway (1972) Director: Sam Peckinpah Country: United States 456. The Godfather (1972) Director: Francis Ford Coppola Country: United States 457. The Heartbreak Kid (1972) Director: Elaine May Country: United States 458. The Hot Rock (1972) Director: Peter Yates Country: United States 459. The Mechanic (1972) Director: Michael Winner Country: United States 460. The Ruling Class (1972) Director: Peter Medak Country: United Kingdom 461. What's Up, Doc? (1972) Director: Peter Bogdanovich Country: United States 462. Amarcord (1973) Director: Federico Fellini Country: Italy 463. American Graffiti (1973) Director: George Lucas Country: United States 464. Badlands (1973) Director: Terrence Malick Country: United States 465. Charley Varrick (1973) Director: Don Siegel Country: United States 466. Coffy (1973) Director: Jack Hill Country: United States 467. Day for Night (1973) Director: François Truffaut Country: France 468. Don't Look Now (1973) Director: Nicolas Roeg Country: United Kingdom 469. Electra Glide in Blue (1973) Director: James William Guercio Country: United States 470. Flesh for Frankenstein (1973) Directors: Paul Morrissey, Antonio Margheriti Country: United States 471. High Plains Drifter (1973) Director: Clint Eastwood Country: United States 472. Live and Let Die (1973) Director: Guy Hamilton Country: United Kingdom 473. Mean Streets (1973) Director: Martin Scorsese Country: United States 474. O Lucky Man! (1973) Director: Lindsay Anderson Country: United Kingdom 475. Paper Moon (1973) Director: Peter Bogdanovich Country: United States 476. Serpico (1973) Director: Sidney Lumet Country: United States 477. Sleeper (1973) Director: Woody Allen Country: United States 478. Slither (1973) Director: Howard Zieff Country: United States 479. The Asphyx (1973) Director: Peter Newbrook Country: United Kingdom 480. The Exorcist (1973) Director: William Friedkin Country: United States 481. The Holy Mountain (1973) Director: Alejandro Jodorowsky Country: Mexico 482. The Last Detail (1973) Director: Hal Ashby Country: United States 483. The Last of Sheila (1973) Director: Herbert Ross Country: United States 484. The Legend of Hell House (1973) Director: John Hough Country: United Kingdom 485. The Long Goodbye (1973) Director: Robert Altman Country: United States 486. The Spirit of the Beehive (1973) Director: Víctor Erice Country: Spain 487. The Three Musketeers (1973) Director: Richard Lester Country: United States 488. The Wicker Man (1973) Director: Robin Hardy Country: United Kingdom 489. Theatre of Blood (1973) Director: Douglas Hickox Country: United Kingdom 490. Westworld (1973) Director: Michael Crichton Country: United States 491. White Lightning (1973) Director: Joseph Sargent Country: United States 492. Ali: Fear Eats the Soul (1974) Director: Rainer Werner Fassbinder Country: West Germany 493. Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore (1974) Director: Martin Scorsese Country: United States 494. Alice in the Cities (1974) Director: Wim Wenders Country: West Germany 495. Blazing Saddles (1974) Director: Mel Brooks Country: United States 496. Blood for Dracula (1974) Director: Paul Morrissey Country: Italy 497. Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia (1974) Director: Sam Peckinpah Country: United States 498. Chinatown (1974) Director: Roman Polanski Country: United States 499. Dark Star (1974) Director: John Carpenter Country: United States 500. Dirty Mary Crazy Larry (1974) Director: John Hough Country: United States 501. From Beyond the Grave (1974) Director: Kevin Connor Country: United Kingdom 502. Lenny (1974) Director: Bob Fosse Country: United States 503. The Living Dead at Manchester Morgue (1974) Director: Jorge Grau Country: Spain 504. Phantom of the Paradise (1974) Director: Brian De Palma Country: United States 505. Phase IV (1974) Director: Saul Bass Country: United States 506. Scenes from a Marriage (Theatrical Version) (1974) Director: Ingmar Bergman Country: Sweden 507. The Conversation (1974) Director: Francis Ford Coppola Country: United States 508. The Godfather: Part II (1974) Director: Francis Ford Coppola Country: United States 509. The Parallax View (1974) Director: Alan J. Pakula Country: United States D. The Phantom of Liberty (1974) Director: Luis Buñuel Country: France 511. The Sugarland Express (1974) Director: Steven Spielberg Country: United States 512. The Super Cops (1974) Director: Gordon Parks Country: United States 513. The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974) Director: Joseph Sargent Country: United States 514. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) Director: Tobe Hooper Country: United States 515. Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974) Director: Michael Cimino Country: United States 516. Young Frankenstein (1974) Director: Mel Brooks Country: United States 517. Barry Lyndon (1975) Director: Stanley Kubrick Country: United Kingdom 518. Deep Red (1975) Director: Dario Argento Country: Italy 519. Dog Day Afternoon (1975) Director: Sidney Lumet Country: United States 520. Jaws (1975) Director: Steven Spielberg Country: United States 521. Love and Death (1975) Director: Woody Allen Country: France 522. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) Directors: Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones Country: United Kingdom 523. One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975) Director: Miloš Forman Country: United States 524. Picnic at Hanging Rock (1975) Director: Peter Weir Country: Australia 525. The Stepford Wives (1975) Director: Bryan Forbes Country: United States 526. All the President's Men (1976) Director: Alan J. Pakula Country: United States 527. Assault on Precinct 13 (1976) Director: John Carpenter Country: United States 528. Bugsy Malone (1976) Director: Alan Parker Country: United Kingdom 529. Carrie (1976) Director: Brian De Palma Country: United States 530. Kings of the Road (1976) Director: Wim Wenders Country: West Germany 531. Marathon Man (1976) Director: John Schlesinger Country: United States 532. Network (1976) Director: Sidney Lumet Country: United States 533. Nuts in May (1976) Director: Mike Leigh Country: United Kingdom 534. Taxi Driver (1976) Director: Martin Scorsese Country: United States 535. The Omen (1976) Director: Richard Donner Country: United States 536. The Tenant (1976) Director: Roman Polanski Country: France 537. Who Can Kill a Child? (1976) Director: Narciso Ibáñez Serrador Country: Spain 538. 3 Women (1977) Director: Robert Altman Country: United States 539. Annie Hall (1977) Director: Woody Allen Country: United States 540. Apaches (1977) Director: John Mackenzie Country: United Kingdom 541. Capricorn One (1977) Director: Peter Hyams Country: United States 542. Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) Director: Steven Spielberg Country: United States 543. Eraserhead (1977) Director: David Lynch Country: United States 544. Jabberwocky (1977) Director: Terry Gilliam Country: United Kingdom 545. Martin (1977) Director: George A. Romero Country: United States 546. Rolling Thunder (1977) Director: John Flynn Country: United States 547. Sorcerer (1977) Director: William Friedkin Country: United States 548. Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977) Director: George Lucas Country: United States 549. Suspiria (1977) Director: Dario Argento Country: Italy 550. That Obscure Object of Desire (1977) Director: Luis Buñuel Country: France 551. The Duellists (1977) Director: Ridley Scott Country: United Kingdom 552. The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) Director: Lewis Gilbert Country: United Kingdom 553. Coma (1978) Director: Michael Crichton Country: United States 554. Dawn of the Dead (1978) Director: George A. Romero Country: United States 555. Days of Heaven (1978) Director: Terrence Malick Country: United States 556. Grease (1978) Director: Randal Kleiser Country: United States 557. Halloween (1978) Director: John Carpenter Country: United States 558. Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) Director: Philip Kaufman Country: United States 559. Long Weekend (1978) Director: Colin Eggleston Country: Australia 560. National Lampoon's Animal House (1978) Director: John Landis Country: United States 561. Piranha (1978) Director: Joe Dante Country: United States 562. Straight Time (1978) Director: Ulu Grosbard Country: United States 563. Superman (1978) Director: Richard Donner Country: United States 564. The 36th Chamber of Shaolin (1978) Director: Lau Kar-Leung Country: Hong Kong 565. The Deer Hunter (1978) Director: Michael Cimino Country: United States 566. The Driver (1978) Director: Walter Hill Country: United States 567. The Fury (1978) Director: Brian De Palma Country: United States 568. The Silent Partner (1978) Director: Daryl Duke Country: Canada 569. Watership Down (1978) Directors: Martin Rosen, John Hubley Country: United Kingdom 570. 10 (1979) Director: Blake Edwards Country: United States 571. Alien (1979) Director: Ridley Scott Country: United States 572. All That Jazz (1979) Director: Bob Fosse Country: United States 573. Apocalypse Now (1979) Director: Francis Ford Coppola Country: United States 574. Being There (1979) Director: Hal Ashby Country: United States 575. Mad Max (1979) Director: George Miller Country: Australia 576. Manhattan (1979) Director: Woody Allen Country: United States 577. Life of Brian (1979) Director: Terry Jones Country: United Kingdom 578. Scum (1979) Director: Alan Clarke Country: United Kingdom 579. The Black Hole (1979) Director: Gary Nelson Country: United States 580. The Brood (1979) Director: David Cronenberg Country: Canada 581. The Jerk (1979) Director: Carl Reiner Country: United States 582. The Wanderers (1979) Director: Philip Kaufman Country: United States 583. The Warriors (1979) Director: Walter Hill Country: United States 584. Airplane! (1980) Directors: Jim Abrahams & 2 More Country: United States 585. Dressed to Kill (1980) Director: Brian De Palma Country: United States 586. Flash Gordon (1980) Director: Mike Hodges Country: United Kingdom 587. Gregory's Girl (1980) Director: Bill Forsyth Country: United Kingdom 588. Raging Bull (1980) Director: Martin Scorsese Country: United States 589. Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (1980) Director: Irvin Kershner Country: United States 590. Superman II (1980) Director: Richard Lester Country: United States 591. The Blues Brothers (1980) Director: John Landis Country: United States 592. The Changeling (1980) Director: Peter Medak Country: Canada 593. The Elephant Man (1980) Director: David Lynch Country: United States 594. The Fog (1980) Director: John Carpenter Country: United States 595. The Long Good Friday (1980) Director: John Mackenzie Country: United Kingdom 596. The Ninth Configuration (1980) Director: William Peter Blatty Country: United States 597. The Shining (1980) Director: Stanley Kubrick Country: United States 598. The Stunt Man (1980) Director: Richard Rush Country: United States 599. An American Werewolf in London (1981) Director: John Landis Country: United Kingdom 600. Blow Out (1981) Director: Brian De Palma Country: United States 601. Body Heat (1981) Director: Lawrence Kasdan Country: United States 602. Cutter's Way (1981) Director: Ivan Passer Country: United States 603. Dance Craze (1981) Director: Joe Massot Country: United Kingdom 604. Diva (1981) Director: Jean-Jacques Beineix Country: France 605. Escape from New York (1981) Director: John Carpenter Country: United States 606. Looker (1981) Director: Michael Crichton Country: United States 607. Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981) Director: George Miller Country: Australia 608. Modern Romance (1981) Director: Albert Brooks Country: United States 609. Ms .45 (1981) Director: Abel Ferrara Country: United States 610. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Director: Steven Spielberg Country: United States 611. Roadgames (1981) Director: Richard Franklin Country: Australia 612. Southern Comfort (1981) Director: Walter Hill Country: United States 613. The Evil Dead (1981) Director: Sam Raimi Country: United States 614. The Howling (1981) Director: Joe Dante Country: United States 615. Thief (1981) Director: Michael Mann Country: United States 616. Time Bandits (1981) Director: Terry Gilliam Country: United Kingdom 617. 48 Hrs. (1982) Director: Walter Hill Country: United States 618. Blade Runner (1982) Director: Ridley Scott Country: United States 619. Creepshow (1982) Director: George A. Romero Country: United States 620. E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (1982) Director: Steven Spielberg Country: United States 621. Fanny and Alexander (Theatrical Version) (1982) Director: Ingmar Bergman Country: Sweden 622. Fitzcarraldo (1982) Director: Werner Herzog Country: West Germany 623. Koyaanisqatsi (1982) Director: Godfrey Reggio Country: United States 624. Moonlighting (1982) Director: Jerzy Skolimowski Country: United Kingdom 625. Poltergeist (1982) Director: Tobe Hooper Country: United States 626. Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) Director: Nicholas Meyer Country: United States 627. The King of Comedy (1982) Director: Martin Scorsese Country: United States 628. The Thing (1982) Director: John Carpenter Country: United States 629. The Verdict (1982) Director: Sidney Lumet Country: United States 630. The World According to Garp (1982) Director: George Roy Hill Country: United States 631. Tootsie (1982) Director: Sydney Pollack Country: United States 632. Vice Squad (1982) Director: Gary Sherman Country: United States 633. Breathless (1983) Director: Jim Mcbride Country: United States 634. Christine (1983) Director: John Carpenter Country: United States 635. Local Hero (1983) Director: Bill Forsyth Country: United Kingdom 636. Project A (1983) Directors: Jackie Chan, Sammo Hung Kam-Bo Country: Hong Kong 637. Risky Business (1983) Director: Paul Brickman Country: United States 638. Rumble Fish (1983) Director: Francis Ford Coppola Country: United States 639. Scarface (1983) Director: Brian De Palma Country: United States 640. The Dead Zone (1983) Director: David Cronenberg Country: United States 641. The Man with Two Brains (1983) Director: Carl Reiner Country: United States 642. Trading Places (1983) Director: John Landis Country: United States 643. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) Director: Wes Craven Country: United States 644. Amadeus (1984) Director: Miloš Forman Country: United States 645. Birdy (1984) Director: Alan Parker Country: United States 646. Blood Simple (1984) Director: Joel Coen Country: United States 647. Body Double (1984) Director: Brian De Palma Country: United States 648. Ghostbusters (1984) Director: Ivan Reitman Country: United States 649. Gremlins (1984) Director: Joe Dante Country: United States 650. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) Director: Steven Spielberg Country: United States 651. Meantime (1984) Director: Mike Leigh Country: United Kingdom 652. Paris, Texas (1984) Director: Wim Wenders Country: West Germany 653. Repo Man (1984) Director: Alex Cox Country: United States 654. Stop Making Sense (1984) Director: Jonathan Demme Country: United States 655. Streets of Fire (1984) Director: Walter Hill Country: United States 656. The Company of Wolves (1984) Director: Neil Jordan Country: United Kingdom 657. The Hit (1984) Director: Stephen Frears Country: United Kingdom 658. The Terminator (1984) Director: James Cameron Country: United States 659. This Is Spinal Tap (1984) Director: Rob Reiner Country: United States 660. Threads (1984) Director: Mick Jackson Country: United Kingdom 661. Top Secret! (1984) Directors: Jim Abrahams & 2 More Country: United States 662. Wheels on Meals (1984) Director: Sammo Hung Kam-Bo Country: Hong Kong 663. After Hours (1985) Director: Martin Scorsese Country: United States 664. Back to the Future (1985) Director: Robert Zemeckis Country: United States 665. Brazil (1985) Director: Terry Gilliam Country: United Kingdom 666. Come and See (1985) Director: Elem Klimov Country: Soviet Union 667. Day of the Dead (1985) Director: George A. Romero Country: United States 668. Into the Night (1985) Director: John Landis Country: United States 669. Lost in America (1985) Director: Albert Brooks Country: United States 670. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure (1985) Director: Tim Burton Country: United States 671. Ran (1985) Director: Akira Kurosawa Country: Japan 672. Re-Animator (1985) Director: Stuart Gordon Country: United States 673. The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985) Director: Woody Allen Country: United States 674. To Live and Die in L.A. (1985) Director: William Friedkin Country: United States 675. Witness (1985) Director: Peter Weir Country: United States 676. A Better Tomorrow (1986) Director: John Woo Country: Hong Kong 677. Aliens (1986) Director: James Cameron Country: United States 678. Blue Velvet (1986) Director: David Lynch Country: United States 679. Down by Law (1986) Director: Jim Jarmusch Country: United States 680. Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986) Director: John Hughes Country: United States 681. Hannah and Her Sisters (1986) Director: Woody Allen Country: United States 682. Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer (1986) Director: John Mcnaughton Country: United States 683. Manhunter (1986) Director: Michael Mann Country: United States 684. Mona Lisa (1986) Director: Neil Jordan Country: United Kingdom 685. Something Wild (1986) Director: Jonathan Demme Country: United States 686. Stand by Me (1986) Director: Rob Reiner Country: United States 687. The Fly (1986) Director: David Cronenberg Country: United States 688. A Better Tomorrow II (1987) Director: John Woo Country: Hong Kong 689. A Chinese Ghost Story (1987) Director: Ching Siu-Tung Country: Hong Kong 690. Evil Dead II (1987) Director: Sam Raimi Country: United States 691. Full Metal Jacket (1987) Director: Stanley Kubrick Country: United Kingdom 692. Hellraiser (1987) Director: Clive Barker Country: United Kingdom 693. House of Games (1987) Director: David Mamet Country: United States 694. Innerspace (1987) Director: Joe Dante Country: United States 695. Near Dark (1987) Director: Kathryn Bigelow Country: United States 696. Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987) Director: John Hughes Country: United States 697. Prick Up Your Ears (1987) Director: Stephen Frears Country: United Kingdom 698. Raising Arizona (1987) Director: Joel Coen Country: United States 699. Robocop (1987) Director: Paul Verhoeven Country: United States 700. The Untouchables (1987) Director: Brian De Palma Country: United States 701. Where Is the Friend's House? (1987) Director: Abbas Kiarostami Country: Iran 702. Withnail & I (1987) Director: Bruce Robinson Country: United Kingdom 703. A Fish Called Wanda (1988) Director: Charles Crichton Country: United Kingdom 704. Akira (1988) Director: Katsuhiro Ôtomo Country: Japan 705. Beetlejuice (1988) Director: Tim Burton Country: United States 706. Dead Ringers (1988) Director: David Cronenberg Country: Canada 707. Die Hard (1988) Director: John Mctiernan Country: United States 708. Dragons Forever (1988) Directors: Sammo Hung Kam-Bo, Corey Yuen Country: Hong Kong 709. Hairspray (1988) Director: John Waters Country: United States 710. Heathers (1988) Director: Michael Lehmann Country: United States 711. High Hopes (1988) Director: Mike Leigh Country: United Kingdom 712. Midnight Run (1988) Director: Martin Brest Country: United States 713. The Decline of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years (1988) Director: Penelope Spheeris Country: United States 714. The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) Director: David Zucker Country: United States 715. The Vanishing (1988) Director: George Sluizer Country: Netherlands 716. Virile Games (1988) Director: Jan Švankmajer Country: Czechoslovakia 717. Crimes and Misdemeanors (1989) Director: Woody Allen Country: United States 718. Do the Right Thing (1989) Director: Spike Lee Country: United States 719. Drugstore Cowboy (1989) Director: Gus Van Sant Country: United States 720. Santa Sangre (1989) Director: Alejandro Jodorowsky Country: Mexico 721. Sex, Lies and Videotape (1989) Director: Steven Soderbergh Country: United States 722. The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover (1989) Director: Peter Greenaway Country: United Kingdom 723. The Killer (1989) Director: John Woo Country: Hong Kong 724. Arachnophobia (1990) Director: Frank Marshall Country: United States 725. Goodfellas (1990) Director: Martin Scorsese Country: United States 726. Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990) Director: Joe Dante Country: United States 727. Life Is Sweet (1990) Director: Mike Leigh Country: United Kingdom 728. Miami Blues (1990) Director: George Armitage Country: United States 729. Miller's Crossing (1990) Directors: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen Country: United States 730. Misery (1990) Director: Rob Reiner Country: United States 731. Tremors (1990) Director: Ron Underwood Country: United States 732. Trust (1990) Director: Hal Hartley Country: United States 733. Wild at Heart (1990) Director: David Lynch Country: United States 734. Barton Fink (1991) Directors: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen Country: United States 735. Cape Fear (1991) Director: Martin Scorsese Country: United States 736. Delicatessen (1991) Directors: Jean-Pierre Jeunet, Marc Caro Country: France 737. Jfk (1991) Director: Oliver Stone Country: United States 738. L.A. Story (1991) Director: Mick Jackson Country: United States 739. Point Break (1991) Director: Kathryn Bigelow Country: United States 740. Riki-Oh: The Story of Ricky (1991) Director: Ngai-Kai Lam Country: Hong Kong 741. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) Director: James Cameron Country: United States 742. The Last Boy Scout (1991) Director: Tony Scott Country: United States 743. The People Under the Stairs (1991) Director: Wes Craven Country: United States 744. The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Director: Jonathan Demme Country: United States 745. Bad Lieutenant (1992) Director: Abel Ferrara Country: United States 746. Dead Alive (1992) Director: Peter Jackson Country: New Zealand 747. Deep Cover (1992) Director: Bill Duke Country: United States 748. El Mariachi (1992) Director: Robert Rodriguez Country: United States 749. Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) Director: James Foley Country: United States 750. Hard Boiled (1992) Director: John Woo Country: Hong Kong 751. Man Bites Dog (1992) Directors: Rémy Belvaux & 2 More Country: Belgium 752. Raising Cain (1992) Director: Brian De Palma Country: United States 753. Reservoir Dogs (1992) Director: Quentin Tarantino Country: United States 754. The Player (1992) Director: Robert Altman Country: United States 755. Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me (1992) Director: David Lynch Country: United States 756. Unforgiven (1992) Director: Clint Eastwood Country: United States 757. A Man in Uniform (1993) Director: David Wellington Country: Canada 758. Bad Boy Bubby (1993) Director: Rolf De Heer Country: Australia 759. Carlito's Way (1993) Director: Brian De Palma Country: United States 760. Cronos (1993) Director: Guillermo Del Toro Country: Mexico 761. Dazed and Confused (1993) Director: Richard Linklater Country: United States 762. Groundhog Day (1993) Director: Harold Ramis Country: United States 763. Jurassic Park (1993) Director: Steven Spielberg Country: United States 764. Naked (1993) Director: Mike Leigh Country: United Kingdom 765. The Piano (1993) Director: Jane Campion Country: New Zealand 766. The Wrong Trousers (1993) Director: Nick Park Country: United Kingdom 767. Three Colors: Blue (1993) Director: Krzysztof Kieślowski Country: France 768. True Romance (1993) Director: Tony Scott Country: United States 769. Chungking Express (1994) Director: Wong Kar Wai Country: Hong Kong 770. Clerks (1994) Director: Kevin Smith Country: United States 771. Ed Wood (1994) Director: Tim Burton Country: United States 772. Fist of Legend (1994) Director: Gordon Chan Country: Hong Kong 773. Heavenly Creatures (1994) Director: Peter Jackson Country: New Zealand 774. Léon: The Professional (1994) Director: Luc Besson Country: France 775. Once Were Warriors (1994) Director: Lee Tamahori Country: New Zealand 776. Pulp Fiction (1994) Director: Quentin Tarantino Country: United States 777. The Last Seduction (1994) Director: John Dahl Country: United States 778. The Legend of Drunken Master (1994) Directors: Lau Kar-Leung, Jackie Chan Country: Hong Kong 779. The Shawshank Redemption (1994) Director: Frank Darabont Country: United States 780. Three Colors: Red (1994) Director: Krzysztof Kieślowski Country: France 781. Three Colors: White (1994) Director: Krzysztof Kieślowski Country: France 782. Before Sunrise (1995) Director: Richard Linklater Country: United States 783. Heat (1995) Director: Michael Mann Country: United States 784. La Haine (1995) Director: Mathieu Kassovitz Country: France 785. Seven (1995) Director: David Fincher Country: United States 786. The Quick and the Dead (1995) Director: Sam Raimi Country: United States 787. The Usual Suspects (1995) Director: Bryan Singer Country: United States 788. Big Night (1996) Directors: Campbell Scott, Stanley Tucci Country: United States 789. Bottle Rocket (1996) Director: Wes Anderson Country: United States 790. Bound (1996) Directors: Lilly Wachowski, Lana Wachowski Country: United States 791. Breaking the Waves (1996) Director: Lars Von Trier Country: Denmark 792. Citizen Ruth (1996) Director: Alexander Payne Country: United States 793. Desperado (1995) Director: Robert Rodriguez Country: United States 794. Fargo (1996) Director: Joel Coen Country: United States 795. Freeway (1996) Director: Matthew Bright Country: United States 796. Romeo + Juliet (1996) Director: Baz Luhrmann Country: United States 797. Scream (1996) Director: Wes Craven Country: United States 798. Swingers (1996) Director: Doug Liman Country: United States 799. Trainspotting (1996) Director: Danny Boyle Country: United Kingdom 800. Waiting for Guffman (1996) Director: Christopher Guest Country: United States 801. Boogie Nights (1997) Director: Paul Thomas Anderson Country: United States 802. Cube (1997) Director: Vincenzo Natali Country: Canada 803. Funny Games (1997) Director: Michael Haneke Country: Austria 804. Grosse Pointe Blank (1997) Director: George Armitage Country: United States 805. Jackie Brown (1997) Director: Quentin Tarantino Country: United States 806. L.A. Confidential (1997) Director: Curtis Hanson Country: United States 807. Lost Highway (1997) Director: David Lynch Country: United States 808. Starship Troopers (1997) Director: Paul Verhoeven Country: United States 809. Taste of Cherry (1997) Director: Abbas Kiarostami Country: Iran 810. The Ice Storm (1997) Director: Ang Lee Country: United States 811. A Simple Plan (1998) Director: Sam Raimi Country: Japan 812. Buffalo '66 (1998) Director: Vincent Gallo Country: United States 813. Festen (1998) Director: Thomas Vinterberg Country: Denmark 814. Happiness (1998) Director: Todd Solondz Country: United States 815. I Stand Alone (1998) Director: Gaspar Noé Country: France 816. Last Night (1998) Director: Don Mckellar Country: Canada 817. Out of Sight (1998) Director: Steven Soderbergh Country: United States 818. Pi (1998) Director: Darren Aronofsky Country: United States 819. Ring (1998) Director: Hideo Nakata Country: Japan 820. Run Lola Run (1998) Director: Tom Tykwer Country: Germany 821. Rushmore (1998) Director: Wes Anderson Country: United States 822. Show Me Love (1998) Director: Lukas Moodysson Country: Sweden 823. There's Something About Mary (1998) Directors: Bobby Farrelly, Peter Farrelly Country: United States 824. All About My Mother (1999) Director: Pedro Almodóvar Country: Spain 825. American Movie (1999) Director: Chris Smith Country: United States 826. Audition (1999) Director: Takashi Miike Country: Japan 827. Being John Malkovich (1999) Director: Spike Jonze Country: United States 828. Election (1999) Director: Alexander Payne Country: United States 829. Magnolia (1999) Director: Paul Thomas Anderson Country: United States 830. Office Space (1999) Director: Mike Judge Country: United States 831. South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) Director: Trey Parker Country: United States 832. The Insider (1999) Director: Michael Mann Country: United States 833. The Limey (1999) Director: Steven Soderbergh Country: United States 834. The Matrix (1999) Directors: Lilly Wachowski, Lana Wachowski Country: United States 835. The Sixth Sense (1999) Director: M. Night Shyamalan Country: United States 836. The Straight Story (1999) Director: David Lynch Country: United States 837. The Virgin Suicides (1999) Director: Sofia Coppola Country: United States 838. Three Kings (1999) Director: David O. Russell Country: United States 839. Wild Zero (1999) Director: Tetsuro Takeuchi Country: Japan 840. Amores Perros (2000) Director: Alejandro González Iñárritu Country: Mexico 841. Battle Royale (2000) Director: Kinji Fukasaku Country: Japan 842. Best in Show (2000) Director: Christopher Guest Country: United States 843. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) Director: Ang Lee Country: China 844. In the Mood for Love (2000) Director: Wong Kar Wai Country: Hong Kong 845. Joint Security Area (2000) Director: Park Chan-Wook Country: South Korea 846. Memento (2000) Director: Christopher Nolan Country: United States 847. Requiem for a Dream (2000) Director: Darren Aronofsky Country: United States 848. Sexy Beast (2000) Director: Jonathan Glazer Country: United Kingdom 849. Songs from the Second Floor (2000) Director: Roy Andersson Country: Sweden 850. The Filth and the Fury (2000) Director: Julien Temple Country: United Kingdom 851. Together (2000) Director: Lukas Moodysson Country: Sweden 852. Amélie (2001) Director: Jean-Pierre Jeunet Country: France 853. Donnie Darko (2001) Director: Richard Kelly Country: United States 854. Frailty (2001) Director: Bill Paxton Country: United States 855. Mulholland Drive (2001) Director: David Lynch Country: United States 856. Ocean's Eleven (2001) Director: Steven Soderbergh Country: United States 857. Shaolin Soccer (2001) Director: Stephen Chow Country: China 858. Spirited Away (2001) Director: Hayao Miyazaki Country: Japan 859. The Devil's Backbone (2001) Director: Guillermo Del Toro Country: Spain 860. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) Director: Peter Jackson Country: United States 861. The Piano Teacher (2001) Director: Michael Haneke Country: Austria 862. The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) Director: Wes Anderson Country: United States 863. Y Tu Mamá También (2001) Director: Alfonso Cuarón Country: Mexico 864. Adaptation. (2002) Director: Spike Jonze Country: United States 865. City of God (2002) Directors: Fernando Meirelles, Kátia Lund Country: Brazil 866. Hero (2002) Director: Zhang Yimou Country: China 867. Infernal Affairs (2002) Directors: Andrew Lau Wai-Keung, Alan Mak Country: Hong Kong 868. Irreversible (2002) Director: Gaspar Noé Country: France 869. Spider (2002) Director: David Cronenberg Country: United Kingdom 870. Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance (2002) Director: Park Chan-Wook Country: South Korea 871. Dogville (2003) Director: Lars Von Trier Country: Denmark 872. Lost in Translation (2003) Director: Sofia Coppola Country: United States 873. Memories of Murder (2003) Director: Bong Joon Ho Country: South Korea 874. Oldboy (2003) Director: Park Chan-Wook Country: South Korea 875. School of Rock (2003) Director: Richard Linklater Country: United States 876. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) Director: Adam Mckay Country: United States 877. Before Sunset (2004) Director: Richard Linklater Country: United States 878. Dead Man's Shoes (2004) Director: Shane Meadows Country: United Kingdom 879. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) Director: Michel Gondry Country: United States Remember, this is where you want to add the text. 880. Man on Fire (2004) Director: Tony Scott Country: United States 881. Napoleon Dynamite (2004) Director: Jared Hess Country: United States 882. Sideways (2004) Director: Alexander Payne Country: United States 883. Spider-Man 2 (2004) Director: Sam Raimi Country: United States 884. Team America: World Police (2004) Director: Trey Parker Country: United States 885. Vera Drake (2004) Director: Mike Leigh Country: United Kingdom 886. A History of Violence (2005) Director: David Cronenberg Country: Germany 887. Brick (2005) Director: Rian Johnson Country: United States 888. Brokeback Mountain (2005) Director: Ang Lee Country: United States 889. Hidden (2005) Director: Michael Haneke Country: France 890. Apocalypto (2006) Director: Mel Gibson Country: United States 891. Casino Royale (2006) Director: Martin Campbell Country: United Kingdom 892. Children of Men (2006) Director: Alfonso Cuarón Country: United States 893. Pan's Labyrinth (2006) Director: Guillermo Del Toro Country: Spain 894. The Host (2006) Director: Bong Joon Ho Country: South Korea 895. The Lives of Others (2006) Director: Florian Henckel Von Donnersmarck Country: Germany 896. [Rec] (2007) Directors: Jaume Balagueró, Paco Plaza Country: Spain 897. 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days (2007) Director: Cristian Mungiu Country: Romania 898. Control (2007) Director: Anton Corbijn Country: United Kingdom 899. No Country for Old Men (2007) Directors: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen Country: United States 900. Persepolis (2007) Directors: Marjane Satrapi, Vincent Paronnaud Country: France 901. Superbad (2007) Director: Greg Mottola Country: United States 902. The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters (2007) Director: Seth Gordon Country: United States 903. There Will Be Blood (2007) Director: Paul Thomas Anderson Country: United States 904. Timecrimes (2007) Director: Nacho Vigalondo Country: Spain 905. You, the Living (2007) Director: Roy Andersson Country: Sweden 906. Zodiac (2007) Director: David Fincher Country: United States 907. Happy-Go-Lucky (2008) Director: Mike Leigh Country: United Kingdom 908. Let the Right One In (2008) Director: Tomas Alfredson Country: Sweden 909. Man on Wire (2008) Director: James Marsh Country: United Kingdom 910. Synecdoche, New York (2008) Director: Charlie Kaufman Country: United States 911. The Dark Knight (2008) Director: Christopher Nolan Country: United States Setting the text style here will apply it to the following block. 912. The Ruins (2008) Director: Carter Smith Country: United States 913. The Wrestler (2008) Director: Darren Aronofsky Country: United States 914. A Prophet (2009) Director: Jacques Audiard Country: France 915. A Serious Man (2009) Directors: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen Country: United States 916. Coraline (2009) Director: Henry Selick Country: United States 917. District 9 (2009) Director: Neill Blomkamp Country: South Africa 918. Enter the Void (2009) Director: Gaspar Noé Country: France 9Next. Henri-Georges Clouzot's Inferno (2009) Directors: Serge Bromberg, Ruxandra Medrea Country: France 920. Inglourious Basterds (2009) Director: Quentin Tarantino Country: United States 921. Moon (2009) Director: Duncan Jones Country: United Kingdom 922. World's Greatest Dad (2009) Director: Bobcat Goldthwait Country: United States 923. Black Swan (2010) Director: Darren Aronofsky Country: United States 924. Four Lions (2010) Director: Christopher Morris Country: United Kingdom 925. Inception (2010) Director: Christopher Nolan Country: United States 926. Senna (2010) Director: Asif Kapadia Country: United Kingdom 927. The Arbor (2010) Director: Clio Barnard Country: United Kingdom 928. The Social Network (2010) Director: David Fincher Country: United States 929. Beyond the Black Rainbow (2010) Director: Panos Cosmatos Country: Canada 930. Dreams of a Life (2011) Director: Carol Morley Country: United Kingdom 931. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair (2011) Director: Quentin Tarantino Country: United States 932. Michael (2011) Director: Markus Schleinzer Country: Austria 933. Midnight in Paris (2011) Director: Woody Allen Country: United States 934. Miss Bala (2011) Director: Gerardo Naranjo Country: Mexico 935. The Cabin in the Woods (2011) Director: Drew Goddard Country: United States 936. The Raid: Redemption (2011) Director: Gareth Evans Country: Indonesia 937. The Skin I Live In (2011) Director: Pedro Almodóvar Country: Spain 938. Tyrannosaur (2011) Director: Paddy Considine Country: United Kingdom 939. Django Unchained (2012) Director: Quentin Tarantino Country: United States 940. Frances Ha (2012) Director: Noah Baumbach Country: United States 941. Holy Motors (2012) Director: Leos Carax Country: France 942. Looper (2012) Director: Rian Johnson Country: United States 943. Moonrise Kingdom (2012) Director: Wes Anderson Country: United States 944. Skyfall (2012) Director: Sam Mendes Country: United States 945. The Hunt (2012) Director: Thomas Vinterberg Country: Denmark 946. Her (2013) Director: Spike Jonze Country: United States 947. Ida (2013) Director: Paweł Pawlikowski Country: Poland Stop. This is the target text. 948. Gravity (2013) Director: Alfonso Cuarón Country: United States 949. Only Lovers Left Alive (2013) Director: Jim Jarmusch Country: United States 950. Snowpiercer (2013) Director: Bong Joon Ho Country: South Korea 951. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) Director: Martin Scorsese Country: United States 952. Under the Skin (2013) Director: Jonathan Glazer Country: United Kingdom 953. A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence (2014) Director: Roy Andersson Country: Sweden 954. Birdman (2014) Director: Alejandro González Iñárritu Country: United States 955. Boyhood (2014) Director: Richard Linklater Country: United States 956. Ex Machina (2014) Director: Alex Garland Country: United Kingdom 957. Interstellar (2014) Director: Christopher Nolan Country: United States 958. It Follows (2014) Director: David Robert Mitchell Country: United States 959. Nightcrawler (2014) Director: Dan Gilroy Country: United States 960. The Duke of Burgundy (2014) Director: Peter Strickland Country: United Kingdom 961. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) Director: Wes Anderson Country: United States 962. What We Do in the Shadows (2014) Directors: Taika Waititi, Jemaine Clement Country: New Zealand 963. Whiplash (2014) Director: Damien Chazelle Country: United States 964. Wild Tales (2014) Director: Damián Szifrón Country: Argentina 965. 45 Years (2015) Director: Andrew Haigh Country: United Kingdom 966. Anomalisa (2015) Directors: Charlie Kaufman, Duke Johnson Country: United States 967. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) Director: George Miller Country: Australia 968. The Lobster (2015) Director: Yorgos Lanthimos Country: Ireland 969. The Witch (2015) Director: Robert Eggers Country: United States 970. Victoria (2015) Director: Sebastian Schipper Country: Germany 971. Arrival (2016) Director: Denis Villeneuve Country: United States 972. Hell or High Water (2016) Director: David Mackenzie Country: United States 973. Paterson (2016) Director: Jim Jarmusch Country: France 974. Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016) Directors: Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone Country: United States 975. Raw (2016) Director: Julia Ducournau Country: France 976. The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016) Director: André Øvredal Country: United Kingdom 977. The Handmaiden (2016) Director: Park Chan-Wook Country: South Korea 9Examples. Train to Busan (2016) Director: Yeon Sang-Ho Country: South Korea 979. Beast (2017) Director: Michael Pearce Country: United Kingdom 980. Dunkirk (2017) Director: Christopher Nolan Country: France 981. Faces Places (2017) Directors: Jr, Agnès Varda Country: France 982. Get Out (2017) Director: Jordan Peele Country: United States 983. The Shape of Water (2017) Director: Guillermo Del Toro Country: United States 984. Burning (2018) Director: Lee Chang-Dong Country: South Korea 985. Cold War (2018) Director: Paweł Pawlikowski Country: Poland 986. Eighth Grade (2018) Director: Bo Burnham Country: United States 987. Hereditary (2018) Director: Ari Aster Country: United States 988. Mandy (2018) Director: Panos Cosmatos Country: United States 989. Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) Director: Christopher Mcquarrie Country: United States 990. They Shall Not Grow Old (2018) Director: Peter Jackson Country: United Kingdom 991. 1917 (2019) Director: Sam Mendes Country: United Kingdom 992. Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (2019) Director: Quentin Tarantino Country: United States 993. Parasite (2019) Director: Bong Joon Ho Country: South Korea 994. Saint Maud (2019) Director: Rose Glass Country: United Kingdom 995. Riders of Justice (2020) Director: Anders Thomas Jensen Country: Denmark 996. The Worst Person in the World (2021) Director: Joachim Trier Country: Norway 997. Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) Directors: Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert Country: United States 998. All of Us Strangers (2023) Director: Andrew Haigh Country: United Kingdom 999. Fallen Leaves (2023) Director: Aki Kaurismäki Country: Finland 1000. Perfect Days (2023) Director: Wim Wenders Country: Japan

To log all 1000, check out the list on Letterboxd!