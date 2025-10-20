What Are Edgar Wright's 1000 Favorite Movies?
The director made a list on Letteboxd that's all encompassing.
One of my favorite things to do is to look online and research my favorite directors and the movies they love. I find it totally interesting to find the movies that inspired the people who inspire me.
that's why I was so pumped to stumble on a list of edgar Wright's 1000 favorite movies. It apparently started in 2016 with Letterboxd and then kept expanding over the years.
He actually updated it in February of 2024. And here's a note he gave when it was first published in August of 2016:
"This is a personal and subjective list of 1,000 favourite movies from 100 years of cinema. It’s not a set text or intended as any bible of ‘greatest’ films. I decided to put this together as a fluid list for my own enjoyment, amusement and reference. I hope it’s fun for you to pore over and dive into some of the films you haven’t seen or haven’t heard of.
Don’t get all riled up about omissions or which movies you think should be favourites of mine, the truth is I may very well like / not like or not have seen the movies you think are missing. In fact, I like way more than 1,000 movies, but any longer and this list would be really insane.
Thanks to Sam DiSalle for helping me put it together. If you feel so inspired, make your own list. Film watching is a life-time pursuit and there’s many more films out there for me to see. This site is a great place to start.”
Today, I wanted to bring the list here for you to check out.
Edgar Wright's 1000 Favorite Movies
Here is a list of 1000 curated films, perfect for any movie lover looking to build their watchlist.
1. The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920) Director: Robert Wiene Country: Germany
2. Nosferatu (1922) Director: F.W. Murnau Country: Germany
3. Safety Last! (1923) Directors: Fred C. Newmeyer, Sam Taylor Country: United States
4. Sherlock Jr. (1924) Director: Buster Keaton Country: United States
5. The Gold Rush (1925) Director: Charlie Chaplin Country: United States
6. Faust (1926) Director: F.W. Murnau Country: Germany
7. The General (1926) Directors: Buster Keaton, Clyde Bruckman Country: United States
8. Metropolis (1927) Director: Fritz Lang Country: Germany
9. Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans (1927) Director: F.W. Murnau Country: United States
10. The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog (1927) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United Kingdom
11. Steamboat Bill, Jr. (1928) Directors: Buster Keaton, Charles Reisner Country: United States
12. The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928) Director: Carl Theodor Dreyer Country: France
13. Underground (1928) Director: Anthony Asquith Country: United Kingdom
14. Blackmail (1929) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United Kingdom
15. Man with a Movie Camera (1929) Director: Dziga Vertov Country: Soviet Union
16. Un Chien Andalou (1929) Director: Luis Buñuel Country: France
17. Animal Crackers (1930) Director: Victor Heerman Country: United States
18. L'âge D'or (1930) Director: Luis Buñuel Country: France
19. Morocco (1930) Director: Josef Von Sternberg Country: United States
20. People on Sunday (1930) Directors: Curt Siodmak & 4 More Country: Germany
21. City Lights (1931) Director: Charlie Chaplin Country: United States
22. Dracula (1931) Director: Tod Browning Country: United States
23. Frankenstein (1931) Director: James Whale Country: United States
24. Little Caesar (1931) Director: Mervyn Leroy Country: United States
25. M (1931) Director: Fritz Lang Country: Germany
26. Monkey Business (1931) Director: Norman Z. Mcleod Country: United States
27. The Public Enemy (1931) Director: William A. Wellman Country: United States
28. Freaks (1932) Director: Tod Browning Country: United States
29. Island of Lost Souls (1932) Director: Erle C. Kenton Country: United States
30. Love Me Tonight (1932) Director: Rouben Mamoulian Country: United States
31. Scarface (1932) Directors: Howard Hawks, Richard Rosson Country: United States
32. The Mummy (1932) Director: Karl Freund Country: United States
33. The Music Box (1932) Director: James Parrott Country: United States
34. The Old Dark House (1932) Director: James Whale Country: United States
35. 42nd Street (1933) Director: Lloyd Bacon Country: United States
36. Duck Soup (1933) Director: Leo Mccarey Country: United States
37. Footlight Parade (1933) Directors: Lloyd Bacon, Busby Berkeley Country: United States
38. Gold Diggers of 1933 (1933) Director: Mervyn Leroy Country: United States
39. King Kong (1933) Directors: Merian C. Cooper, Ernest B. Schoedsack Country: United States
40. Mystery of the Wax Museum (1933) Director: Michael Curtiz Country: United States
41. Sons of the Desert (1933) Director: William A. Seiter Country: United States
42. The Invisible Man (1933) Director: James Whale Country: United States
43. The Testament of Dr. Mabuse (1933) Director: Fritz Lang Country: Germany
44. Dames (1934) Directors: Ray Enright, Busby Berkeley Country: United States
45. The Man Who Knew Too Much (1934) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United Kingdom
46. The Merry Widow (1934) Director: Ernst Lubitsch Country: United States
47. The Scarlet Empress (1934) Director: Josef Von Sternberg Country: United States
48. The Thin Man (1934) Director: W.S. Van Dyke Country: United States
49. Twentieth Century (1934) Director: Howard Hawks Country: United States
50. A Night at the Opera (1935) Director: Sam Wood Country: United States
51. Bride of Frankenstein (1935) Director: James Whale Country: United States
52. Top Hat (1935) Director: Mark Sandrich Country: United States
53. Modern Times (1936) Director: Charlie Chaplin Country: United States
54. Sabotage (1936) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United Kingdom
55. The Awful Truth (1937) Director: Leo Mccarey Country: United States
56. You Only Live Once (1937) Director: Fritz Lang Country: United States
57. Angels with Dirty Faces (1938) Director: Michael Curtiz Country: United States
58. Block-Heads (1938) Director: John G. Blystone Country: United States
59. The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) Directors: Michael Curtiz, William Keighley Country: United States
60. The Lady Vanishes (1938) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United Kingdom
61. You and Me (1938) Director: Fritz Lang Country: United States
62. The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1939) Director: William Dieterle Country: United States
63. The Roaring Twenties (1939) Director: Raoul Walsh Country: United States
64. The Wizard of Oz (1939) Directors: Victor Fleming & 2 More Country: United States
65. Dance, Girl, Dance (1940) Director: Dorothy Arzner Country: United States
66. Foreign Correspondent (1940) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States
67. His Girl Friday (1940) Director: Howard Hawks Country: United States
68. The Bank Dick (1940) Director: Edward F. Cline Country: United States
69. The Grapes of Wrath (1940) Director: John Ford Country: United States
70. The Thief of Bagdad (1940) Directors: Ludwig Berger & 5 More Country: United Kingdom
71. The Westerner (1940) Director: William Wyler Country: United States
72. 49th Parallel (1941) Director: Michael Powell Country: United Kingdom
73. Citizen Kane (1941) Director: Orson Welles Country: United States
74. Sullivan’s Travels (1941) Director: Preston Sturges Country: United States
75. Suspicion (1941) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States
76. The Maltese Falcon (1941) Director: John Huston Country: United States
77. Cat People (1942) Director: Jacques Tourneur Country: United States
78. Mrs. Miniver (1942) Director: William Wyler Country: United States
79. Road to Morocco (1942) Director: David Butler Country: United States
80. Saboteur (1942) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States
81. To Be or Not to Be (1942) Director: Ernst Lubitsch Country: United States
82. Went the Day Well? (1942) Director: Alberto Cavalcanti Country: United Kingdom
83. I Walked with a Zombie (1943) Director: Jacques Tourneur Country: United States
84. Shadow of a Doubt (1943) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States
85. The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp (1943) Directors: Michael Powell, Emeric Pressburger Country: United Kingdom
86. Arsenic and Old Lace (1944) Director: Frank Capra Country: United States
87. Double Indemnity (1944) Director: Billy Wilder Country: United States
88. Lifeboat (1944) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States
89. Murder, My Sweet (1944) Director: Edward Dmytryk Country: United States
90. Brief Encounter (1945) Director: David Lean Country: United Kingdom
91. Dead of Night (1945) Directors: Alberto Cavalcanti & 3 More Country: United Kingdom
92. Detour (1945) Director: Edgar G. Ulmer Country: United States
93. I Know Where I’m Going! (1945) Directors: Michael Powell, Emeric Pressburger Country: United Kingdom
94. Rome, Open City (1945) Director: Roberto Rossellini Country: Italy
95. The Lost Weekend (1945) Director: Billy Wilder Country: United States
96. A Matter of Life and Death (1946) Directors: Michael Powell, Emeric Pressburger Country: United Kingdom
97. Beauty and the Beast (1946) Director: Jean Cocteau Country: France
98. Green for Danger (1946) Director: Sidney Gilliat Country: United Kingdom
99. It's a Wonderful Life (1946) Director: Frank Capra Country: United States
100. Notorious (1946) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States
101. Paisan (1946) Director: Roberto Rossellini Country: Italy
102. The Big Sleep (1946) Director: Howard Hawks Country: United States
103. The Killers (1946) Director: Robert Siodmak Country: United States
104. Black Narcissus (1947) Directors: Michael Powell, Emeric Pressburger Country: United Kingdom
105. Out of the Past (1947) Director: Jacques Tourneur Country: United States
106. Crossfire (1947) Director: Edward Dmytryk Country: United States
107. It Always Rains on Sunday (1947) Director: Robert Hamer Country: United Kingdom
108. Nightmare Alley (1947) Director: Edmund Goulding Country: United States
109. Odd Man Out (1947) Director: Carol Reed Country: United Kingdom
110. They Made Me a Fugitive (1947) Director: Alberto Cavalcanti Country: United Kingdom
111. Bicycle Thieves (1948) Director: Vittorio De Sica Country: Italy
112. Brighton Rock (1947) Director: John Boulting Country: United Kingdom
113. Letter from an Unknown Woman (1948) Director: Max Ophüls Country: United States
114. Oliver Twist (1948) Director: David Lean Country: United Kingdom
115. Portrait of Jennie (1948) Director: William Dieterle Country: United States
116. Rope (1948) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States
117. The Fallen Idol (1948) Director: Carol Reed Country: United Kingdom
118. The Red Shoes (1948) Directors: Michael Powell, Emeric Pressburger Country: United Kingdom
119. The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) Director: John Huston Country: United States
120. They Live by Night (1948) Director: Nicholas Ray Country: United States
121. Caught (1949) Director: Max Ophüls Country: United States
122. Criss Cross (1949) Director: Robert Siodmak Country: United States
123. D.O.A. (1949) Director: Rudolph Maté Country: United States
124. Jour De Fête (1949) Director: Jacques Tati Country: France
125. Kind Hearts and Coronets (1949) Director: Robert Hamer Country: United Kingdom
126. Late Spring (1949) Director: Yasujirô Ozu Country: Japan
127. The Queen of Spades (1949) Director: Thorold Dickinson Country: United Kingdom
128. The Third Man (1949) Director: Carol Reed Country: United Kingdom
129. White Heat (1949) Director: Raoul Walsh Country: United States
130. All About Eve (1950) Director: Joseph L. Mankiewicz Country: United States
131. Gun Crazy (1950) Director: Joseph H. Lewis Country: United States
132. In a Lonely Place (1950) Director: Nicholas Ray Country: United States
133. La Ronde (1950) Director: Max Ophüls Country: France
134. Los Olvidados (1950) Director: Luis Buñuel Country: Mexico
135. Rashômon (1950) Director: Akira Kurosawa Country: Japan
136. Sunset Blvd. (1950) Director: Billy Wilder Country: United States
137. The Asphalt Jungle (1950) Director: John Huston Country: United States
138. The Breaking Point (1950) Director: Michael Curtiz Country: United States
139. A Place in the Sun (1951) Director: George Stevens Country: United States
140. Ace in the Hole (1951) Director: Billy Wilder Country: United States
141. An American in Paris (1951) Director: Vincente Minnelli Country: United States
142. Pool of London (1951) Director: Basil Dearden Country: United Kingdom
143. Strangers on a Train (1951) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States
144. The Thing from Another World (1951) Directors: Christian Nyby, Howard Hawks Country: United States
145. High Noon (1952) Director: Fred Zinnemann Country: United States
146. Ikiru (1952) Director: Akira Kurosawa Country: Japan
147. Le Plaisir (1952) Director: Max Ophüls Country: France
148. Singin' in the Rain (1952) Directors: Stanley Donen, Gene Kelly Country: United States
149. Stolen Face (1952) Director: Terence Fisher Country: United Kingdom
150. Umberto D. (1952) Director: Vittorio De Sica Country: Italy
151. Duck Amuck (1953) Director: Chuck Jones Country: United States
152. Glen or Glenda (1953) Director: Edward D. Wood Jr. Country: United States
153. House of Wax (1953) Director: André De Toth Country: United States
154. Invaders from Mars (1953) Director: William Cameron Menzies Country: United States
155. M. Hulot's Holiday (1953) Director: Jacques Tati Country: France
156. Summer with Monika (1953) Director: Ingmar Bergman Country: Sweden
157. The Band Wagon (1953) Director: Vincente Minnelli Country: United States
158. The Big Heat (1953) Director: Fritz Lang Country: United States
159. The Earrings of Madame De... (1953) Director: Max Ophüls Country: France
160. The Naked Spur (1953) Director: Anthony Mann Country: United States
161. The Wages of Fear (1953) Director: Henri-Georges Clouzot Country: France
162. Tokyo Story (1953) Director: Yasujirô Ozu Country: Japan
163. 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954) Director: Richard Fleischer Country: United States
164. Godzilla (1954) Director: Ishirô Honda Country: Japan
165. La Strada (1954) Director: Federico Fellini Country: Italy
166. Magnificent Obsession (1954) Director: Douglas Sirk Country: United States
167. Rear Window (1954) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States
168. Sansho the Bailiff (1954) Director: Kenji Mizoguchi Country: Japan
169. Seven Samurai (1954) Director: Akira Kurosawa Country: Japan
170. Them! (1954) Director: Gordon Douglas Country: United States
171. All That Heaven Allows (1955) Director: Douglas Sirk Country: United States
172. Bad Day at Black Rock (1955) Director: John Sturges Country: United States
173. Blackboard Jungle (1955) Director: Richard Brooks Country: United States
174. Diabolique (1955) Director: Henri-Georges Clouzot Country: France
175. It's Always Fair Weather (1955) Directors: Stanley Donen, Gene Kelly Country: United States
176. Kiss Me Deadly (1955) Director: Robert Aldrich Country: United States
177. Ordet (1955) Director: Carl Theodor Dreyer Country: Denmark
178. Rebel Without a Cause (1955) Director: Nicholas Ray Country: United States
179. Rififi (1955) Director: Jules Dassin Country: France
180. The Big Combo (1955) Director: Joseph H. Lewis Country: United States
181. The Court Jester (1955) Directors: Melvin Frank, Norman Panama Country: United States
182. The Ladykillers (1955) Director: Alexander Mackendrick Country: United Kingdom
183. The Night of the Hunter (1955) Director: Charles Laughton Country: United States
184. The Quatermass Xperiment (1955) Director: Val Guest Country: United Kingdom
185. A Man Escaped (1956) Director: Robert Bresson Country: France
186. Bigger Than Life (1956) Director: Nicholas Ray Country: United States
187. Forbidden Planet (1956) Director: Fred M. Wilcox Country: United States
188. Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956) Director: Don Siegel Country: United States
189. The Bad Seed (1956) Director: Mervyn Leroy Country: United States
190. The Killing (1956) Director: Stanley Kubrick Country: United States
191. The Searchers (1956) Director: John Ford Country: United States
192. The Wrong Man (1956) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States
193. 12 Angry Men (1957) Director: Sidney Lumet Country: United States
194. A Face in the Crowd (1957) Director: Elia Kazan Country: United States
195. Hell Drivers (1957) Director: Cy Endfield Country: United Kingdom
196. Kanal (1957) Director: Andrzej Wajda Country: Poland
197. Night of the Demon (1957) Director: Jacques Tourneur Country: United Kingdom
198. Nights of Cabiria (1957) Director: Federico Fellini Country: Italy
199. Paths of Glory (1957) Director: Stanley Kubrick Country: United States
200. Quatermass 2: Enemy from Space (1957) Director: Val Guest Country: United Kingdom
201. Sweet Smell of Success (1957) Director: Alexander Mackendrick Country: United States
202. The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) Director: David Lean Country: United Kingdom
203. The Cranes Are Flying (1957) Director: Mikhail Kalatozov Country: Soviet Union
204. The Curse of Frankenstein (1957) Director: Terence Fisher Country: United Kingdom
205. The Incredible Shrinking Man (1957) Director: Jack Arnold Country: United States
206. The Seventh Seal (1957) Director: Ingmar Bergman Country: Sweden
207. Throne of Blood (1957) Director: Akira Kurosawa Country: Japan
208. What's Opera, Doc? (1957) Director: Chuck Jones Country: United States
209. Wild Strawberries (1957) Director: Ingmar Bergman Country: Sweden
210. A Night to Remember (1958) Director: Roy Ward Baker Country: United Kingdom
211. Ashes and Diamonds (1958) Director: Andrzej Wajda Country: Poland
212. Big Deal on Madonna Street (1958) Director: Mario Monicelli Country: Italy
213. Dracula (1958) Director: Terence Fisher Country: United Kingdom
214. Ice Cold in Alex (1958) Director: J. Lee Thompson Country: United Kingdom
215. Elevator to the Gallows (1958) Director: Louis Malle Country: France
216. Mon Oncle (1958) Director: Jacques Tati Country: France
217. The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (1958) Director: Nathan Juran Country: United States
218. The Hidden Fortress (1958) Director: Akira Kurosawa Country: Japan
219. The Music Room (1958) Director: Satyajit Ray Country: India
220. Touch of Evil (1958) Director: Orson Welles Country: United States
221. Vertigo (1958) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States
222. A Bucket of Blood (1959) Director: Roger Corman Country: United States
223. Ben-Hur (1959) Director: William Wyler Country: United States
224. Floating Weeds (1959) Director: Yasujirô Ozu Country: Japan
225. Horrors of the Black Museum (1959) Director: Arthur Crabtree Country: United Kingdom
226. Imitation of Life (1959) Director: Douglas Sirk Country: United States
227. North by Northwest (1959) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States
228. Odds Against Tomorrow (1959) Director: Robert Wise Country: United States
229. Rio Bravo (1959) Director: Howard Hawks Country: United States
230. Sapphire (1959) Director: Basil Dearden Country: United Kingdom
231. Some Like It Hot (1959) Director: Billy Wilder Country: United States
232. The 400 Blows (1959) Director: François Truffaut Country: France
233. The World of Apu (1959) Director: Satyajit Ray Country: India
234. Beat Girl (1960) Director: Edmond T. Gréville Country: United Kingdom
235. Black Sunday (1960) Director: Mario Bava Country: Italy
236. Breathless (1960) Director: Jean-Luc Godard Country: France
237. Eyes Without a Face (1960) Director: Georges Franju Country: France
238. La Dolce Vita (1960) Director: Federico Fellini Country: Italy
239. Peeping Tom (1960) Director: Michael Powell Country: United Kingdom
240. Psycho (1960) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States
241. Rocco and His Brothers (1960) Director: Luchino Visconti Country: Italy
242. Saturday Night and Sunday Morning (1960) Director: Karel Reisz Country: United Kingdom
243. Shoot the Piano Player (1960) Director: François Truffaut Country: France
244. Spartacus (1960) Director: Stanley Kubrick Country: United States
245. The Apartment (1960) Director: Billy Wilder Country: United States
246. The Bad Sleep Well (1960) Director: Akira Kurosawa Country: Japan
247. The League of Gentlemen (1960) Director: Basil Dearden Country: United Kingdom
248. The Running Jumping & Standing Still Film (1960) Directors: Richard Lester, Peter Sellers Country: United Kingdom
249. The Virgin Spring (1960) Director: Ingmar Bergman Country: Sweden
250. Village of the Damned (1960) Director: Wolf Rilla Country: United Kingdom
251. Zazie Dans Le Métro (1960) Director: Louis Malle Country: France
252. A Taste of Honey (1961) Director: Tony Richardson Country: United Kingdom
253. La Notte (1961) Director: Michelangelo Antonioni Country: Italy
254. Last Year at Marienbad (1961) Director: Alain Resnais Country: France
255. Lola (1961) Director: Jacques Demy Country: France
256. The Day the Earth Caught Fire (1961) Director: Val Guest Country: United Kingdom
257. The Guns of Navarone (1961) Director: J. Lee Thompson Country: United Kingdom
258. The Hustler (1961) Director: Robert Rossen Country: United States
259. The Innocents (1961) Director: Jack Clayton Country: United Kingdom
260. Victim (1961) Director: Basil Dearden Country: United Kingdom
261. Viridiana (1961) Director: Luis Buñuel Country: Spain
262. West Side Story (1961) Directors: Jerome Robbins, Robert Wise Country: United States
263. Whistle Down the Wind (1961) Director: Bryan Forbes Country: United Kingdom
264. Yojimbo (1961) Director: Akira Kurosawa Country: Japan
265. Carnival of Souls (1962) Director: Herk Harvey Country: United States
266. Cléo from 5 to 7 (1962) Director: Agnès Varda Country: France
267. Jules and Jim (1962) Director: François Truffaut Country: France
268. Knife in the Water (1962) Director: Roman Polanski Country: Poland
269. L'eclisse (1962) Director: Michelangelo Antonioni Country: Italy
270. The Easy Life (1962) Director: Dino Risi Country: Italy
271. The Exterminating Angel (1962) Director: Luis Buñuel Country: Mexico
272. The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner (1962) Director: Tony Richardson Country: United Kingdom
273. The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962) Director: John Ford Country: United States
274. The Manchurian Candidate (1962) Director: John Frankenheimer Country: United States
275. Vivre Sa Vie (1962) Director: Jean-Luc Godard Country: France
276. What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962) Director: Robert Aldrich Country: United States
277. 8½ (1963) Director: Federico Fellini Country: Italy
278. Billy Liar (1963) Director: John Schlesinger Country: United Kingdom
279. Black Sabbath (1963) Director: Mario Bava Country: Italy
280. Charade (1963) Director: Stanley Donen Country: United States
281. From Russia with Love (1963) Director: Terence Young Country: United Kingdom
282. High and Low (1963) Director: Akira Kurosawa Country: Japan
283. Jason and the Argonauts (1963) Director: Don Chaffey Country: United States
284. Shock Corridor (1963) Director: Samuel Fuller Country: United States
285. The Birds (1963) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States
286. The Great Escape (1963) Director: John Sturges Country: United States
287. The Haunting (1963) Director: Robert Wise Country: United Kingdom
288. The Servant (1963) Director: Joseph Losey Country: United Kingdom
289. The Small World of Sammy Lee (1963) Director: Ken Hughes Country: United Kingdom
290. A Fistful of Dollars (1964) Director: Sergio Leone Country: Italy
291. A Hard Day's Night (1964) Director: Richard Lester Country: United Kingdom
292. A Shot in the Dark (1964) Director: Blake Edwards Country: United Kingdom
293. Band of Outsiders (1964) Director: Jean-Luc Godard Country: France
294. Blood and Black Lace (1964) Director: Mario Bava Country: Italy
295. Dr. Strangelove (1964) Director: Stanley Kubrick Country: United Kingdom
296. Goldfinger (1964) Director: Guy Hamilton Country: United Kingdom
297. I Am Cuba (1964) Director: Mikhail Kalatozov Country: Cuba
298. Onibaba (1964) Director: Kaneto Shindô Country: Japan
299. Red Desert (1964) Director: Michelangelo Antonioni Country: Italy
300. Seance on a Wet Afternoon (1964) Director: Bryan Forbes Country: United Kingdom
301. The Masque of the Red Death (1964) Director: Roger Corman Country: United States
302. The Naked Kiss (1964) Director: Samuel Fuller Country: United States
303. The Pawnbroker (1964) Director: Sidney Lumet Country: United States
304. The Train (1964) Directors: John Frankenheimer, Bernard Farrel Country: France
305. The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1964) Director: Jacques Demy Country: France
306. Topkapi (1964) Director: Jules Dassin Country: United States
307. Woman in the Dunes (1964) Director: Hiroshi Teshigahara Country: Japan
308. Zulu (1964) Director: Cy Endfield Country: United Kingdom
309. Bunny Lake Is Missing (1965) Director: Otto Preminger Country: United Kingdom
310. Darling (1965) Director: John Schlesinger Country: United Kingdom
311. Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! (1965) Director: Russ Meyer Country: United States
312. For a Few Dollars More (1965) Director: Sergio Leone Country: Italy
313. Juliet of the Spirits (1965) Director: Federico Fellini Country: Italy
314. Planet of the Vampires (1965) Director: Mario Bava Country: Italy
315. Repulsion (1965) Director: Roman Polanski Country: United Kingdom
316. Simon of the Desert (1965) Director: Luis Buñuel Country: Mexico
317. The 10th Victim (1965) Director: Elio Petri Country: Italy
318. The Collector (1965) Director: William Wyler Country: United States
319. The Hill (1965) Director: Sidney Lumet Country: United Kingdom
320. The Ipcress File (1965) Director: Sidney J. Furie Country: United Kingdom
321. The Knack ...And How to Get It (1965) Director: Richard Lester Country: United Kingdom
322. Andrei Rublev (1966) Director: Andrei Tarkovsky Country: Soviet Union
323. Batman (1966) Director: Leslie H. Martinson Country: United States
324. Blow-Up (1966) Director: Michelangelo Antonioni Country: United Kingdom
325. Closely Watched Trains (1966) Director: Jirí Menzel Country: Czechoslovakia
326. Cul-De-Sac (1966) Director: Roman Polanski Country: United Kingdom
327. Daisies (1966) Director: Věra Chytilová Country: Czechoslovakia
328. Fantastic Voyage (1966) Director: Richard Fleischer Country: United States
329. Gambit (1966) Director: Ronald Neame Country: United States
330. Kill Baby, Kill! (1966) Director: Mario Bava Country: Italy
331. Persona (1966) Director: Ingmar Bergman Country: Sweden
332. Seconds (1966) Director: John Frankenheimer Country: United States
333. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966) Director: Sergio Leone Country: Italy
334. The War Game (1966) Director: Peter Watkins Country: United Kingdom
335. Tokyo Drifter (1966) Director: Seijun Suzuki Country: Japan
336. Belle De Jour (1967) Director: Luis Buñuel Country: France
337. Bonnie and Clyde (1967) Director: Arthur Penn Country: United States
338. Cool Hand Luke (1967) Director: Stuart Rosenberg Country: United States
339. In the Heat of the Night (1967) Director: Norman Jewison Country: United States
340. Le Samouraï (1967) Director: Jean-Pierre Melville Country: France
341. Playtime (1967) Director: Jacques Tati Country: France
342. Point Blank (1967) Director: John Boorman Country: United States
343. Poor Cow (1967) Director: Ken Loach Country: United Kingdom
344. Privilege (1967) Director: Peter Watkins Country: United Kingdom
345. Quatermass and the Pit (1967) Director: Roy Ward Baker Country: United Kingdom
346. Robbery (1967) Director: Peter Yates Country: United Kingdom
347. The Dirty Dozen (1967) Director: Robert Aldrich Country: United States
348. The Firemen's Ball (1967) Director: Miloš Forman Country: Italy
349. The Graduate (1967) Director: Mike Nichols Country: United States
350. The President's Analyst (1967) Director: Theodore J. Flicker Country: United States
351. The Producers (1967) Director: Mel Brooks Country: United States
352. The Young Girls of Rochefort (1967) Director: Jacques Demy Country: France
353. Two for the Road (1967) Director: Stanley Donen Country: United Kingdom
354. Viy Or Spirit of Evil (1967) Directors: Georgi Kropachyov, Konstantin Yershov Country: Soviet Union
355. Weekend (1967) Director: Jean-Luc Godard Country: France
356. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) Director: Stanley Kubrick Country: United Kingdom
357. Bullitt (1968) Director: Peter Yates Country: United States
358. Coogan's Bluff (1968) Director: Don Siegel Country: United States
359. Danger: Diabolik (1968) Director: Mario Bava Country: France
360. Dark of the Sun (1968) Director: Jack Cardiff Country: United Kingdom
361. Head (1968) Director: Bob Rafelson Country: United States
362. If.... (1968) Director: Lindsay Anderson Country: United Kingdom
363. Night of the Living Dead (1968) Director: George A. Romero Country: United States
364. Once Upon a Time in the West (1968) Director: Sergio Leone Country: Italy
365. Planet of the Apes (1968) Director: Franklin J. Schaffner Country: United States
366. Pretty Poison (1968) Director: Noel Black Country: United States
367. Rosemary's Baby (1968) Director: Roman Polanski Country: United States
368. Spirits of the Dead (1968) Directors: Federico Fellini & 2 More Country: France
369. The Boston Strangler (1968) Director: Richard Fleischer Country: United States
370. The Devil Rides Out (1968) Director: Terence Fisher Country: United Kingdom
371. The Great Silence (1968) Director: Sergio Corbucci Country: Italy
372. The Swimmer (1968) Directors: Frank Perry, Sydney Pollack Country: United States
373. The Thomas Crown Affair (1968) Director: Norman Jewison Country: United States
374. Where Eagles Dare (1968) Director: Brian G. Hutton Country: United States
375. Wild in the Streets (1968) Director: Barry Shear Country: United States
376. Yellow Submarine (1968) Directors: George Dunning, Dennis Abey Country: United States
377. Army of Shadows (1969) Director: Jean-Pierre Melville Country: France
378. Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice (1969) Director: Paul Mazursky Country: United States
379. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) Director: George Roy Hill Country: United States
380. Easy Rider (1969) Director: Dennis Hopper Country: United States
381. Frankenstein Must Be Destroyed (1969) Director: Terence Fisher Country: United Kingdom
382. Funeral Parade of Roses (1969) Director: Toshio Matsumoto Country: Japan
383. I Start Counting (1969) Director: David Greene Country: United Kingdom
384. Kes (1969) Director: Ken Loach Country: United Kingdom
385. Last Summer (1969) Director: Frank Perry Country: United States
386. Midnight Cowboy (1969) Director: John Schlesinger Country: United States
387. Sweet Charity (1969) Director: Bob Fosse Country: United States
388. Take the Money and Run (1969) Director: Woody Allen Country: United States
389. The Bed Sitting Room (1969) Director: Richard Lester Country: United Kingdom
390. The House That Screamed (1969) Director: Narciso Ibáñez Serrador Country: Spain
391. The Italian Job (1969) Director: Peter Collinson Country: United Kingdom
392. The Wild Bunch (1969) Director: Sam Peckinpah Country: United States
393. Whatever Happened to Aunt Alice? (1969) Directors: Lee H. Katzin, Bernard Girard Country: United States
394. Women in Love (1969) Director: Ken Russell Country: United Kingdom
395. Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970) Director: Russ Meyer Country: United States
396. Catch-22 (1970) Director: Mike Nichols Country: United States
397. Deep End (1970) Director: Jerzy Skolimowski Country: United Kingdom
398. Diary of a Mad Housewife (1970) Director: Frank Perry Country: United States
399. El Topo (1970) Director: Alejandro Jodorowsky Country: Mexico
400. Five Easy Pieces (1970) Director: Bob Rafelson Country: United States
401. Mumsy, Nanny, Sonny and Girly (1970) Director: Freddie Francis Country: United Kingdom
402. Hatchet for the Honeymoon (1970) Director: Mario Bava Country: Italy
403. Little Big Man (1970) Director: Arthur Penn Country: United States
404. MAS*H (1970) Director: Robert Altman Country: United States
405. Performance (1970) Directors: Donald Cammell, Nicolas Roeg Country: United Kingdom
406. The Bird with the Crystal Plumage (1970) Director: Dario Argento Country: Italy
407. The Butcher (1970) Director: Claude Chabrol Country: France
408. The Conformist (1970) Director: Bernardo Bertolucci Country: Italy
409. Where's Poppa? (1970) Director: Carl Reiner Country: United States
410. Zabriskie Point (1970) Director: Michelangelo Antonioni Country: United States
411. 10 Rillington Place (1971) Director: Richard Fleischer Country: United Kingdom
412. A Bay of Blood (1971) Director: Mario Bava Country: Italy
413. A Clockwork Orange (1971) Director: Stanley Kubrick Country: United States
414. A New Leaf (1971) Director: Elaine May Country: United States
415. A Touch of Zen (1971) Director: King Hu Country: Taiwan
416. Bananas (1971) Director: Woody Allen Country: United States
417. Daughters of Darkness (1971) Director: Harry Kümel Country: Belgium
418. Dirty Harry (1971) Director: Don Siegel Country: United States
419. Duel (1971) Director: Steven Spielberg Country: United States
420. Four Flies on Grey Velvet (1971) Director: Dario Argento Country: Italy
421. Get Carter (1971) Director: Mike Hodges Country: United Kingdom
422. Harold and Maude (1971) Director: Hal Ashby Country: United States
423. Klute (1971) Director: Alan J. Pakula Country: United States
424. Little Murders (1971) Director: Alan Arkin Country: United States
425. Melody (1971) Director: Waris Hussein Country: United Kingdom
426. Play Misty for Me (1971) Director: Clint Eastwood Country: United States
427. Straw Dogs (1971) Director: Sam Peckinpah Country: United States
428. Taking Off (1971) Director: Miloš Forman Country: United States
429. The Abominable Dr. Phibes (1971) Director: Robert Fuest Country: United States
430. The Anderson Tapes (1971) Director: Sidney Lumet Country: United States
431. The Andromeda Strain (1971) Director: Robert Wise Country: United States
432. The Beguiled (1971) Director: Don Siegel Country: United States
433. The Boy Friend (1971) Director: Ken Russell Country: United States
434. The Devils (1971) Director: Ken Russell Country: United Kingdom
435. The French Connection (1971) Director: William Friedkin Country: United States
436. The Last Picture Show (1971) Director: Peter Bogdanovich Country: United States
437. Thx 1138 (1971) Director: George Lucas Country: United States
438. Two-Lane Blacktop (1971) Director: Monte Hellman Country: United States
439. Vanishing Point (1971) Director: Richard C. Sarafian Country: United States
440. Wake in Fright (1971) Director: Ted Kotcheff Country: Australia
441. Walkabout (1971) Director: Nicolas Roeg Country: United Kingdom
442. Aguirre, the Wrath of God (1972) Director: Werner Herzog Country: West Germany
443. Asylum (1972) Director: Roy Ward Baker Country: United Kingdom
444. Cabaret (1972) Director: Bob Fosse Country: United States
445. Deliverance (1972) Director: John Boorman Country: United States
446. King Boxer (1972) Director: Jeong Chang-Hwa Country: Hong Kong
447. Frenzy (1972) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United Kingdom
448. Play It Again, Sam (1972) Director: Herbert Ross Country: United States
449. Prime Cut (1972) Director: Michael Ritchie Country: United States
450. Death Line (1972) Director: Gary Sherman Country: United Kingdom
451. Silent Running (1972) Director: Douglas Trumbull Country: United States
452. Sisters (1972) Director: Brian De Palma Country: United States
453. Tales from the Crypt (1972) Director: Freddie Francis Country: United States
454. The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie (1972) Director: Luis Buñuel Country: France
455. The Getaway (1972) Director: Sam Peckinpah Country: United States
456. The Godfather (1972) Director: Francis Ford Coppola Country: United States
457. The Heartbreak Kid (1972) Director: Elaine May Country: United States
458. The Hot Rock (1972) Director: Peter Yates Country: United States
459. The Mechanic (1972) Director: Michael Winner Country: United States
460. The Ruling Class (1972) Director: Peter Medak Country: United Kingdom
461. What's Up, Doc? (1972) Director: Peter Bogdanovich Country: United States
462. Amarcord (1973) Director: Federico Fellini Country: Italy
463. American Graffiti (1973) Director: George Lucas Country: United States
464. Badlands (1973) Director: Terrence Malick Country: United States
465. Charley Varrick (1973) Director: Don Siegel Country: United States
466. Coffy (1973) Director: Jack Hill Country: United States
467. Day for Night (1973) Director: François Truffaut Country: France
468. Don't Look Now (1973) Director: Nicolas Roeg Country: United Kingdom
469. Electra Glide in Blue (1973) Director: James William Guercio Country: United States
470. Flesh for Frankenstein (1973) Directors: Paul Morrissey, Antonio Margheriti Country: United States
471. High Plains Drifter (1973) Director: Clint Eastwood Country: United States
472. Live and Let Die (1973) Director: Guy Hamilton Country: United Kingdom
473. Mean Streets (1973) Director: Martin Scorsese Country: United States
474. O Lucky Man! (1973) Director: Lindsay Anderson Country: United Kingdom
475. Paper Moon (1973) Director: Peter Bogdanovich Country: United States
476. Serpico (1973) Director: Sidney Lumet Country: United States
477. Sleeper (1973) Director: Woody Allen Country: United States
478. Slither (1973) Director: Howard Zieff Country: United States
479. The Asphyx (1973) Director: Peter Newbrook Country: United Kingdom
480. The Exorcist (1973) Director: William Friedkin Country: United States
481. The Holy Mountain (1973) Director: Alejandro Jodorowsky Country: Mexico
482. The Last Detail (1973) Director: Hal Ashby Country: United States
483. The Last of Sheila (1973) Director: Herbert Ross Country: United States
484. The Legend of Hell House (1973) Director: John Hough Country: United Kingdom
485. The Long Goodbye (1973) Director: Robert Altman Country: United States
486. The Spirit of the Beehive (1973) Director: Víctor Erice Country: Spain
487. The Three Musketeers (1973) Director: Richard Lester Country: United States
488. The Wicker Man (1973) Director: Robin Hardy Country: United Kingdom
489. Theatre of Blood (1973) Director: Douglas Hickox Country: United Kingdom
490. Westworld (1973) Director: Michael Crichton Country: United States
491. White Lightning (1973) Director: Joseph Sargent Country: United States
492. Ali: Fear Eats the Soul (1974) Director: Rainer Werner Fassbinder Country: West Germany
493. Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore (1974) Director: Martin Scorsese Country: United States
494. Alice in the Cities (1974) Director: Wim Wenders Country: West Germany
495. Blazing Saddles (1974) Director: Mel Brooks Country: United States
496. Blood for Dracula (1974) Director: Paul Morrissey Country: Italy
497. Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia (1974) Director: Sam Peckinpah Country: United States
498. Chinatown (1974) Director: Roman Polanski Country: United States
499. Dark Star (1974) Director: John Carpenter Country: United States
500. Dirty Mary Crazy Larry (1974) Director: John Hough Country: United States
501. From Beyond the Grave (1974) Director: Kevin Connor Country: United Kingdom
502. Lenny (1974) Director: Bob Fosse Country: United States
503. The Living Dead at Manchester Morgue (1974) Director: Jorge Grau Country: Spain
504. Phantom of the Paradise (1974) Director: Brian De Palma Country: United States
505. Phase IV (1974) Director: Saul Bass Country: United States
506. Scenes from a Marriage (Theatrical Version) (1974) Director: Ingmar Bergman Country: Sweden
507. The Conversation (1974) Director: Francis Ford Coppola Country: United States
508. The Godfather: Part II (1974) Director: Francis Ford Coppola Country: United States
509. The Parallax View (1974) Director: Alan J. Pakula Country: United States
510. The Phantom of Liberty (1974) Director: Luis Buñuel Country: France
511. The Sugarland Express (1974) Director: Steven Spielberg Country: United States
512. The Super Cops (1974) Director: Gordon Parks Country: United States
513. The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974) Director: Joseph Sargent Country: United States
514. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) Director: Tobe Hooper Country: United States
515. Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974) Director: Michael Cimino Country: United States
516. Young Frankenstein (1974) Director: Mel Brooks Country: United States
517. Barry Lyndon (1975) Director: Stanley Kubrick Country: United Kingdom
518. Deep Red (1975) Director: Dario Argento Country: Italy
519. Dog Day Afternoon (1975) Director: Sidney Lumet Country: United States
520. Jaws (1975) Director: Steven Spielberg Country: United States
521. Love and Death (1975) Director: Woody Allen Country: France
522. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) Directors: Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones Country: United Kingdom
523. One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975) Director: Miloš Forman Country: United States
524. Picnic at Hanging Rock (1975) Director: Peter Weir Country: Australia
525. The Stepford Wives (1975) Director: Bryan Forbes Country: United States
526. All the President's Men (1976) Director: Alan J. Pakula Country: United States
527. Assault on Precinct 13 (1976) Director: John Carpenter Country: United States
528. Bugsy Malone (1976) Director: Alan Parker Country: United Kingdom
529. Carrie (1976) Director: Brian De Palma Country: United States
530. Kings of the Road (1976) Director: Wim Wenders Country: West Germany
531. Marathon Man (1976) Director: John Schlesinger Country: United States
532. Network (1976) Director: Sidney Lumet Country: United States
533. Nuts in May (1976) Director: Mike Leigh Country: United Kingdom
534. Taxi Driver (1976) Director: Martin Scorsese Country: United States
535. The Omen (1976) Director: Richard Donner Country: United States
536. The Tenant (1976) Director: Roman Polanski Country: France
537. Who Can Kill a Child? (1976) Director: Narciso Ibáñez Serrador Country: Spain
538. 3 Women (1977) Director: Robert Altman Country: United States
539. Annie Hall (1977) Director: Woody Allen Country: United States
540. Apaches (1977) Director: John Mackenzie Country: United Kingdom
541. Capricorn One (1977) Director: Peter Hyams Country: United States
542. Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) Director: Steven Spielberg Country: United States
543. Eraserhead (1977) Director: David Lynch Country: United States
544. Jabberwocky (1977) Director: Terry Gilliam Country: United Kingdom
545. Martin (1977) Director: George A. Romero Country: United States
546. Rolling Thunder (1977) Director: John Flynn Country: United States
547. Sorcerer (1977) Director: William Friedkin Country: United States
548. Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977) Director: George Lucas Country: United States
549. Suspiria (1977) Director: Dario Argento Country: Italy
550. That Obscure Object of Desire (1977) Director: Luis Buñuel Country: France
551. The Duellists (1977) Director: Ridley Scott Country: United Kingdom
552. The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) Director: Lewis Gilbert Country: United Kingdom
553. Coma (1978) Director: Michael Crichton Country: United States
554. Dawn of the Dead (1978) Director: George A. Romero Country: United States
555. Days of Heaven (1978) Director: Terrence Malick Country: United States
556. Grease (1978) Director: Randal Kleiser Country: United States
557. Halloween (1978) Director: John Carpenter Country: United States
558. Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) Director: Philip Kaufman Country: United States
559. Long Weekend (1978) Director: Colin Eggleston Country: Australia
560. National Lampoon's Animal House (1978) Director: John Landis Country: United States
561. Piranha (1978) Director: Joe Dante Country: United States
562. Straight Time (1978) Director: Ulu Grosbard Country: United States
563. Superman (1978) Director: Richard Donner Country: United States
564. The 36th Chamber of Shaolin (1978) Director: Lau Kar-Leung Country: Hong Kong
565. The Deer Hunter (1978) Director: Michael Cimino Country: United States
566. The Driver (1978) Director: Walter Hill Country: United States
567. The Fury (1978) Director: Brian De Palma Country: United States
568. The Silent Partner (1978) Director: Daryl Duke Country: Canada
569. Watership Down (1978) Directors: Martin Rosen, John Hubley Country: United Kingdom
570. 10 (1979) Director: Blake Edwards Country: United States
571. Alien (1979) Director: Ridley Scott Country: United States
572. All That Jazz (1979) Director: Bob Fosse Country: United States
573. Apocalypse Now (1979) Director: Francis Ford Coppola Country: United States
574. Being There (1979) Director: Hal Ashby Country: United States
575. Mad Max (1979) Director: George Miller Country: Australia
576. Manhattan (1979) Director: Woody Allen Country: United States
577. Life of Brian (1979) Director: Terry Jones Country: United Kingdom
578. Scum (1979) Director: Alan Clarke Country: United Kingdom
579. The Black Hole (1979) Director: Gary Nelson Country: United States
580. The Brood (1979) Director: David Cronenberg Country: Canada
581. The Jerk (1979) Director: Carl Reiner Country: United States
582. The Wanderers (1979) Director: Philip Kaufman Country: United States
583. The Warriors (1979) Director: Walter Hill Country: United States
584. Airplane! (1980) Directors: Jim Abrahams & 2 More Country: United States
585. Dressed to Kill (1980) Director: Brian De Palma Country: United States
586. Flash Gordon (1980) Director: Mike Hodges Country: United Kingdom
587. Gregory's Girl (1980) Director: Bill Forsyth Country: United Kingdom
588. Raging Bull (1980) Director: Martin Scorsese Country: United States
589. Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (1980) Director: Irvin Kershner Country: United States
590. Superman II (1980) Director: Richard Lester Country: United States
591. The Blues Brothers (1980) Director: John Landis Country: United States
592. The Changeling (1980) Director: Peter Medak Country: Canada
593. The Elephant Man (1980) Director: David Lynch Country: United States
594. The Fog (1980) Director: John Carpenter Country: United States
595. The Long Good Friday (1980) Director: John Mackenzie Country: United Kingdom
596. The Ninth Configuration (1980) Director: William Peter Blatty Country: United States
597. The Shining (1980) Director: Stanley Kubrick Country: United States
598. The Stunt Man (1980) Director: Richard Rush Country: United States
599. An American Werewolf in London (1981) Director: John Landis Country: United Kingdom
600. Blow Out (1981) Director: Brian De Palma Country: United States
601. Body Heat (1981) Director: Lawrence Kasdan Country: United States
602. Cutter's Way (1981) Director: Ivan Passer Country: United States
603. Dance Craze (1981) Director: Joe Massot Country: United Kingdom
604. Diva (1981) Director: Jean-Jacques Beineix Country: France
605. Escape from New York (1981) Director: John Carpenter Country: United States
606. Looker (1981) Director: Michael Crichton Country: United States
607. Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981) Director: George Miller Country: Australia
608. Modern Romance (1981) Director: Albert Brooks Country: United States
609. Ms .45 (1981) Director: Abel Ferrara Country: United States
610. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Director: Steven Spielberg Country: United States
611. Roadgames (1981) Director: Richard Franklin Country: Australia
612. Southern Comfort (1981) Director: Walter Hill Country: United States
613. The Evil Dead (1981) Director: Sam Raimi Country: United States
614. The Howling (1981) Director: Joe Dante Country: United States
615. Thief (1981) Director: Michael Mann Country: United States
616. Time Bandits (1981) Director: Terry Gilliam Country: United Kingdom
617. 48 Hrs. (1982) Director: Walter Hill Country: United States
618. Blade Runner (1982) Director: Ridley Scott Country: United States
619. Creepshow (1982) Director: George A. Romero Country: United States
620. E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (1982) Director: Steven Spielberg Country: United States
621. Fanny and Alexander (Theatrical Version) (1982) Director: Ingmar Bergman Country: Sweden
622. Fitzcarraldo (1982) Director: Werner Herzog Country: West Germany
623. Koyaanisqatsi (1982) Director: Godfrey Reggio Country: United States
624. Moonlighting (1982) Director: Jerzy Skolimowski Country: United Kingdom
625. Poltergeist (1982) Director: Tobe Hooper Country: United States
626. Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) Director: Nicholas Meyer Country: United States
627. The King of Comedy (1982) Director: Martin Scorsese Country: United States
628. The Thing (1982) Director: John Carpenter Country: United States
629. The Verdict (1982) Director: Sidney Lumet Country: United States
630. The World According to Garp (1982) Director: George Roy Hill Country: United States
631. Tootsie (1982) Director: Sydney Pollack Country: United States
632. Vice Squad (1982) Director: Gary Sherman Country: United States
633. Breathless (1983) Director: Jim Mcbride Country: United States
634. Christine (1983) Director: John Carpenter Country: United States
635. Local Hero (1983) Director: Bill Forsyth Country: United Kingdom
636. Project A (1983) Directors: Jackie Chan, Sammo Hung Kam-Bo Country: Hong Kong
637. Risky Business (1983) Director: Paul Brickman Country: United States
638. Rumble Fish (1983) Director: Francis Ford Coppola Country: United States
639. Scarface (1983) Director: Brian De Palma Country: United States
640. The Dead Zone (1983) Director: David Cronenberg Country: United States
641. The Man with Two Brains (1983) Director: Carl Reiner Country: United States
642. Trading Places (1983) Director: John Landis Country: United States
643. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) Director: Wes Craven Country: United States
644. Amadeus (1984) Director: Miloš Forman Country: United States
645. Birdy (1984) Director: Alan Parker Country: United States
646. Blood Simple (1984) Director: Joel Coen Country: United States
647. Body Double (1984) Director: Brian De Palma Country: United States
648. Ghostbusters (1984) Director: Ivan Reitman Country: United States
649. Gremlins (1984) Director: Joe Dante Country: United States
650. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) Director: Steven Spielberg Country: United States
651. Meantime (1984) Director: Mike Leigh Country: United Kingdom
652. Paris, Texas (1984) Director: Wim Wenders Country: West Germany
653. Repo Man (1984) Director: Alex Cox Country: United States
654. Stop Making Sense (1984) Director: Jonathan Demme Country: United States
655. Streets of Fire (1984) Director: Walter Hill Country: United States
656. The Company of Wolves (1984) Director: Neil Jordan Country: United Kingdom
657. The Hit (1984) Director: Stephen Frears Country: United Kingdom
658. The Terminator (1984) Director: James Cameron Country: United States
659. This Is Spinal Tap (1984) Director: Rob Reiner Country: United States
660. Threads (1984) Director: Mick Jackson Country: United Kingdom
661. Top Secret! (1984) Directors: Jim Abrahams & 2 More Country: United States
662. Wheels on Meals (1984) Director: Sammo Hung Kam-Bo Country: Hong Kong
663. After Hours (1985) Director: Martin Scorsese Country: United States
664. Back to the Future (1985) Director: Robert Zemeckis Country: United States
665. Brazil (1985) Director: Terry Gilliam Country: United Kingdom
666. Come and See (1985) Director: Elem Klimov Country: Soviet Union
667. Day of the Dead (1985) Director: George A. Romero Country: United States
668. Into the Night (1985) Director: John Landis Country: United States
669. Lost in America (1985) Director: Albert Brooks Country: United States
670. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure (1985) Director: Tim Burton Country: United States
671. Ran (1985) Director: Akira Kurosawa Country: Japan
672. Re-Animator (1985) Director: Stuart Gordon Country: United States
673. The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985) Director: Woody Allen Country: United States
674. To Live and Die in L.A. (1985) Director: William Friedkin Country: United States
675. Witness (1985) Director: Peter Weir Country: United States
676. A Better Tomorrow (1986) Director: John Woo Country: Hong Kong
677. Aliens (1986) Director: James Cameron Country: United States
678. Blue Velvet (1986) Director: David Lynch Country: United States
679. Down by Law (1986) Director: Jim Jarmusch Country: United States
680. Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986) Director: John Hughes Country: United States
681. Hannah and Her Sisters (1986) Director: Woody Allen Country: United States
682. Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer (1986) Director: John Mcnaughton Country: United States
683. Manhunter (1986) Director: Michael Mann Country: United States
684. Mona Lisa (1986) Director: Neil Jordan Country: United Kingdom
685. Something Wild (1986) Director: Jonathan Demme Country: United States
686. Stand by Me (1986) Director: Rob Reiner Country: United States
687. The Fly (1986) Director: David Cronenberg Country: United States
688. A Better Tomorrow II (1987) Director: John Woo Country: Hong Kong
689. A Chinese Ghost Story (1987) Director: Ching Siu-Tung Country: Hong Kong
690. Evil Dead II (1987) Director: Sam Raimi Country: United States
691. Full Metal Jacket (1987) Director: Stanley Kubrick Country: United Kingdom
692. Hellraiser (1987) Director: Clive Barker Country: United Kingdom
693. House of Games (1987) Director: David Mamet Country: United States
694. Innerspace (1987) Director: Joe Dante Country: United States
695. Near Dark (1987) Director: Kathryn Bigelow Country: United States
696. Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987) Director: John Hughes Country: United States
697. Prick Up Your Ears (1987) Director: Stephen Frears Country: United Kingdom
698. Raising Arizona (1987) Director: Joel Coen Country: United States
699. Robocop (1987) Director: Paul Verhoeven Country: United States
700. The Untouchables (1987) Director: Brian De Palma Country: United States
701. Where Is the Friend's House? (1987) Director: Abbas Kiarostami Country: Iran
702. Withnail & I (1987) Director: Bruce Robinson Country: United Kingdom
703. A Fish Called Wanda (1988) Director: Charles Crichton Country: United Kingdom
704. Akira (1988) Director: Katsuhiro Ôtomo Country: Japan
705. Beetlejuice (1988) Director: Tim Burton Country: United States
706. Dead Ringers (1988) Director: David Cronenberg Country: Canada
707. Die Hard (1988) Director: John Mctiernan Country: United States
708. Dragons Forever (1988) Directors: Sammo Hung Kam-Bo, Corey Yuen Country: Hong Kong
709. Hairspray (1988) Director: John Waters Country: United States
710. Heathers (1988) Director: Michael Lehmann Country: United States
711. High Hopes (1988) Director: Mike Leigh Country: United Kingdom
712. Midnight Run (1988) Director: Martin Brest Country: United States
713. The Decline of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years (1988) Director: Penelope Spheeris Country: United States
714. The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) Director: David Zucker Country: United States
715. The Vanishing (1988) Director: George Sluizer Country: Netherlands
716. Virile Games (1988) Director: Jan Švankmajer Country: Czechoslovakia
717. Crimes and Misdemeanors (1989) Director: Woody Allen Country: United States
718. Do the Right Thing (1989) Director: Spike Lee Country: United States
719. Drugstore Cowboy (1989) Director: Gus Van Sant Country: United States
720. Santa Sangre (1989) Director: Alejandro Jodorowsky Country: Mexico
721. Sex, Lies and Videotape (1989) Director: Steven Soderbergh Country: United States
722. The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover (1989) Director: Peter Greenaway Country: United Kingdom
723. The Killer (1989) Director: John Woo Country: Hong Kong
724. Arachnophobia (1990) Director: Frank Marshall Country: United States
725. Goodfellas (1990) Director: Martin Scorsese Country: United States
726. Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990) Director: Joe Dante Country: United States
727. Life Is Sweet (1990) Director: Mike Leigh Country: United Kingdom
728. Miami Blues (1990) Director: George Armitage Country: United States
729. Miller's Crossing (1990) Directors: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen Country: United States
730. Misery (1990) Director: Rob Reiner Country: United States
731. Tremors (1990) Director: Ron Underwood Country: United States
732. Trust (1990) Director: Hal Hartley Country: United States
733. Wild at Heart (1990) Director: David Lynch Country: United States
734. Barton Fink (1991) Directors: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen Country: United States
735. Cape Fear (1991) Director: Martin Scorsese Country: United States
736. Delicatessen (1991) Directors: Jean-Pierre Jeunet, Marc Caro Country: France
737. Jfk (1991) Director: Oliver Stone Country: United States
738. L.A. Story (1991) Director: Mick Jackson Country: United States
739. Point Break (1991) Director: Kathryn Bigelow Country: United States
740. Riki-Oh: The Story of Ricky (1991) Director: Ngai-Kai Lam Country: Hong Kong
741. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) Director: James Cameron Country: United States
742. The Last Boy Scout (1991) Director: Tony Scott Country: United States
743. The People Under the Stairs (1991) Director: Wes Craven Country: United States
744. The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Director: Jonathan Demme Country: United States
745. Bad Lieutenant (1992) Director: Abel Ferrara Country: United States
746. Dead Alive (1992) Director: Peter Jackson Country: New Zealand
747. Deep Cover (1992) Director: Bill Duke Country: United States
748. El Mariachi (1992) Director: Robert Rodriguez Country: United States
749. Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) Director: James Foley Country: United States
750. Hard Boiled (1992) Director: John Woo Country: Hong Kong
751. Man Bites Dog (1992) Directors: Rémy Belvaux & 2 More Country: Belgium
752. Raising Cain (1992) Director: Brian De Palma Country: United States
753. Reservoir Dogs (1992) Director: Quentin Tarantino Country: United States
754. The Player (1992) Director: Robert Altman Country: United States
755. Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me (1992) Director: David Lynch Country: United States
756. Unforgiven (1992) Director: Clint Eastwood Country: United States
757. A Man in Uniform (1993) Director: David Wellington Country: Canada
758. Bad Boy Bubby (1993) Director: Rolf De Heer Country: Australia
759. Carlito's Way (1993) Director: Brian De Palma Country: United States
760. Cronos (1993) Director: Guillermo Del Toro Country: Mexico
761. Dazed and Confused (1993) Director: Richard Linklater Country: United States
762. Groundhog Day (1993) Director: Harold Ramis Country: United States
763. Jurassic Park (1993) Director: Steven Spielberg Country: United States
764. Naked (1993) Director: Mike Leigh Country: United Kingdom
765. The Piano (1993) Director: Jane Campion Country: New Zealand
766. The Wrong Trousers (1993) Director: Nick Park Country: United Kingdom
767. Three Colors: Blue (1993) Director: Krzysztof Kieślowski Country: France
768. True Romance (1993) Director: Tony Scott Country: United States
769. Chungking Express (1994) Director: Wong Kar Wai Country: Hong Kong
770. Clerks (1994) Director: Kevin Smith Country: United States
771. Ed Wood (1994) Director: Tim Burton Country: United States
772. Fist of Legend (1994) Director: Gordon Chan Country: Hong Kong
773. Heavenly Creatures (1994) Director: Peter Jackson Country: New Zealand
774. Léon: The Professional (1994) Director: Luc Besson Country: France
775. Once Were Warriors (1994) Director: Lee Tamahori Country: New Zealand
776. Pulp Fiction (1994) Director: Quentin Tarantino Country: United States
777. The Last Seduction (1994) Director: John Dahl Country: United States
778. The Legend of Drunken Master (1994) Directors: Lau Kar-Leung, Jackie Chan Country: Hong Kong
779. The Shawshank Redemption (1994) Director: Frank Darabont Country: United States
780. Three Colors: Red (1994) Director: Krzysztof Kieślowski Country: France
781. Three Colors: White (1994) Director: Krzysztof Kieślowski Country: France
782. Before Sunrise (1995) Director: Richard Linklater Country: United States
783. Heat (1995) Director: Michael Mann Country: United States
784. La Haine (1995) Director: Mathieu Kassovitz Country: France
785. Seven (1995) Director: David Fincher Country: United States
786. The Quick and the Dead (1995) Director: Sam Raimi Country: United States
787. The Usual Suspects (1995) Director: Bryan Singer Country: United States
788. Big Night (1996) Directors: Campbell Scott, Stanley Tucci Country: United States
789. Bottle Rocket (1996) Director: Wes Anderson Country: United States
790. Bound (1996) Directors: Lilly Wachowski, Lana Wachowski Country: United States
791. Breaking the Waves (1996) Director: Lars Von Trier Country: Denmark
792. Citizen Ruth (1996) Director: Alexander Payne Country: United States
793. Desperado (1995) Director: Robert Rodriguez Country: United States
794. Fargo (1996) Director: Joel Coen Country: United States
795. Freeway (1996) Director: Matthew Bright Country: United States
796. Romeo + Juliet (1996) Director: Baz Luhrmann Country: United States
797. Scream (1996) Director: Wes Craven Country: United States
798. Swingers (1996) Director: Doug Liman Country: United States
799. Trainspotting (1996) Director: Danny Boyle Country: United Kingdom
800. Waiting for Guffman (1996) Director: Christopher Guest Country: United States
801. Boogie Nights (1997) Director: Paul Thomas Anderson Country: United States
802. Cube (1997) Director: Vincenzo Natali Country: Canada
803. Funny Games (1997) Director: Michael Haneke Country: Austria
804. Grosse Pointe Blank (1997) Director: George Armitage Country: United States
805. Jackie Brown (1997) Director: Quentin Tarantino Country: United States
806. L.A. Confidential (1997) Director: Curtis Hanson Country: United States
807. Lost Highway (1997) Director: David Lynch Country: United States
808. Starship Troopers (1997) Director: Paul Verhoeven Country: United States
809. Taste of Cherry (1997) Director: Abbas Kiarostami Country: Iran
810. The Ice Storm (1997) Director: Ang Lee Country: United States
811. A Simple Plan (1998) Director: Sam Raimi Country: Japan
812. Buffalo '66 (1998) Director: Vincent Gallo Country: United States
813. Festen (1998) Director: Thomas Vinterberg Country: Denmark
814. Happiness (1998) Director: Todd Solondz Country: United States
815. I Stand Alone (1998) Director: Gaspar Noé Country: France
816. Last Night (1998) Director: Don Mckellar Country: Canada
817. Out of Sight (1998) Director: Steven Soderbergh Country: United States
818. Pi (1998) Director: Darren Aronofsky Country: United States
819. Ring (1998) Director: Hideo Nakata Country: Japan
820. Run Lola Run (1998) Director: Tom Tykwer Country: Germany
821. Rushmore (1998) Director: Wes Anderson Country: United States
822. Show Me Love (1998) Director: Lukas Moodysson Country: Sweden
823. There's Something About Mary (1998) Directors: Bobby Farrelly, Peter Farrelly Country: United States
824. All About My Mother (1999) Director: Pedro Almodóvar Country: Spain
825. American Movie (1999) Director: Chris Smith Country: United States
826. Audition (1999) Director: Takashi Miike Country: Japan
827. Being John Malkovich (1999) Director: Spike Jonze Country: United States
828. Election (1999) Director: Alexander Payne Country: United States
829. Magnolia (1999) Director: Paul Thomas Anderson Country: United States
830. Office Space (1999) Director: Mike Judge Country: United States
831. South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) Director: Trey Parker Country: United States
832. The Insider (1999) Director: Michael Mann Country: United States
833. The Limey (1999) Director: Steven Soderbergh Country: United States
834. The Matrix (1999) Directors: Lilly Wachowski, Lana Wachowski Country: United States
835. The Sixth Sense (1999) Director: M. Night Shyamalan Country: United States
836. The Straight Story (1999) Director: David Lynch Country: United States
837. The Virgin Suicides (1999) Director: Sofia Coppola Country: United States
838. Three Kings (1999) Director: David O. Russell Country: United States
839. Wild Zero (1999) Director: Tetsuro Takeuchi Country: Japan
840. Amores Perros (2000) Director: Alejandro González Iñárritu Country: Mexico
841. Battle Royale (2000) Director: Kinji Fukasaku Country: Japan
842. Best in Show (2000) Director: Christopher Guest Country: United States
843. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) Director: Ang Lee Country: China
844. In the Mood for Love (2000) Director: Wong Kar Wai Country: Hong Kong
845. Joint Security Area (2000) Director: Park Chan-Wook Country: South Korea
846. Memento (2000) Director: Christopher Nolan Country: United States
847. Requiem for a Dream (2000) Director: Darren Aronofsky Country: United States
848. Sexy Beast (2000) Director: Jonathan Glazer Country: United Kingdom
849. Songs from the Second Floor (2000) Director: Roy Andersson Country: Sweden
850. The Filth and the Fury (2000) Director: Julien Temple Country: United Kingdom
851. Together (2000) Director: Lukas Moodysson Country: Sweden
852. Amélie (2001) Director: Jean-Pierre Jeunet Country: France
853. Donnie Darko (2001) Director: Richard Kelly Country: United States
854. Frailty (2001) Director: Bill Paxton Country: United States
855. Mulholland Drive (2001) Director: David Lynch Country: United States
856. Ocean's Eleven (2001) Director: Steven Soderbergh Country: United States
857. Shaolin Soccer (2001) Director: Stephen Chow Country: China
858. Spirited Away (2001) Director: Hayao Miyazaki Country: Japan
859. The Devil's Backbone (2001) Director: Guillermo Del Toro Country: Spain
860. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) Director: Peter Jackson Country: United States
861. The Piano Teacher (2001) Director: Michael Haneke Country: Austria
862. The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) Director: Wes Anderson Country: United States
863. Y Tu Mamá También (2001) Director: Alfonso Cuarón Country: Mexico
864. Adaptation. (2002) Director: Spike Jonze Country: United States
865. City of God (2002) Directors: Fernando Meirelles, Kátia Lund Country: Brazil
866. Hero (2002) Director: Zhang Yimou Country: China
867. Infernal Affairs (2002) Directors: Andrew Lau Wai-Keung, Alan Mak Country: Hong Kong
868. Irreversible (2002) Director: Gaspar Noé Country: France
869. Spider (2002) Director: David Cronenberg Country: United Kingdom
870. Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance (2002) Director: Park Chan-Wook Country: South Korea
871. Dogville (2003) Director: Lars Von Trier Country: Denmark
872. Lost in Translation (2003) Director: Sofia Coppola Country: United States
873. Memories of Murder (2003) Director: Bong Joon Ho Country: South Korea
874. Oldboy (2003) Director: Park Chan-Wook Country: South Korea
875. School of Rock (2003) Director: Richard Linklater Country: United States
876. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) Director: Adam Mckay Country: United States
877. Before Sunset (2004) Director: Richard Linklater Country: United States
878. Dead Man's Shoes (2004) Director: Shane Meadows Country: United Kingdom
879. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) Director: Michel Gondry Country: United States
880. Man on Fire (2004) Director: Tony Scott Country: United States
881. Napoleon Dynamite (2004) Director: Jared Hess Country: United States
882. Sideways (2004) Director: Alexander Payne Country: United States
883. Spider-Man 2 (2004) Director: Sam Raimi Country: United States
884. Team America: World Police (2004) Director: Trey Parker Country: United States
885. Vera Drake (2004) Director: Mike Leigh Country: United Kingdom
886. A History of Violence (2005) Director: David Cronenberg Country: Germany
887. Brick (2005) Director: Rian Johnson Country: United States
888. Brokeback Mountain (2005) Director: Ang Lee Country: United States
889. Hidden (2005) Director: Michael Haneke Country: France
890. Apocalypto (2006) Director: Mel Gibson Country: United States
891. Casino Royale (2006) Director: Martin Campbell Country: United Kingdom
892. Children of Men (2006) Director: Alfonso Cuarón Country: United States
893. Pan's Labyrinth (2006) Director: Guillermo Del Toro Country: Spain
894. The Host (2006) Director: Bong Joon Ho Country: South Korea
895. The Lives of Others (2006) Director: Florian Henckel Von Donnersmarck Country: Germany
896. [Rec] (2007) Directors: Jaume Balagueró, Paco Plaza Country: Spain
897. 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days (2007) Director: Cristian Mungiu Country: Romania
898. Control (2007) Director: Anton Corbijn Country: United Kingdom
899. No Country for Old Men (2007) Directors: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen Country: United States
900. Persepolis (2007) Directors: Marjane Satrapi, Vincent Paronnaud Country: France
901. Superbad (2007) Director: Greg Mottola Country: United States
902. The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters (2007) Director: Seth Gordon Country: United States
903. There Will Be Blood (2007) Director: Paul Thomas Anderson Country: United States
904. Timecrimes (2007) Director: Nacho Vigalondo Country: Spain
905. You, the Living (2007) Director: Roy Andersson Country: Sweden
906. Zodiac (2007) Director: David Fincher Country: United States
907. Happy-Go-Lucky (2008) Director: Mike Leigh Country: United Kingdom
908. Let the Right One In (2008) Director: Tomas Alfredson Country: Sweden
909. Man on Wire (2008) Director: James Marsh Country: United Kingdom
910. Synecdoche, New York (2008) Director: Charlie Kaufman Country: United States
911. The Dark Knight (2008) Director: Christopher Nolan Country: United States
912. The Ruins (2008) Director: Carter Smith Country: United States
913. The Wrestler (2008) Director: Darren Aronofsky Country: United States
914. A Prophet (2009) Director: Jacques Audiard Country: France
915. A Serious Man (2009) Directors: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen Country: United States
916. Coraline (2009) Director: Henry Selick Country: United States
917. District 9 (2009) Director: Neill Blomkamp Country: South Africa
918. Enter the Void (2009) Director: Gaspar Noé Country: France
919. Henri-Georges Clouzot's Inferno (2009) Directors: Serge Bromberg, Ruxandra Medrea Country: France
920. Inglourious Basterds (2009) Director: Quentin Tarantino Country: United States
921. Moon (2009) Director: Duncan Jones Country: United Kingdom
922. World's Greatest Dad (2009) Director: Bobcat Goldthwait Country: United States
923. Black Swan (2010) Director: Darren Aronofsky Country: United States
924. Four Lions (2010) Director: Christopher Morris Country: United Kingdom
925. Inception (2010) Director: Christopher Nolan Country: United States
926. Senna (2010) Director: Asif Kapadia Country: United Kingdom
927. The Arbor (2010) Director: Clio Barnard Country: United Kingdom
928. The Social Network (2010) Director: David Fincher Country: United States
929. Beyond the Black Rainbow (2010) Director: Panos Cosmatos Country: Canada
930. Dreams of a Life (2011) Director: Carol Morley Country: United Kingdom
931. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair (2011) Director: Quentin Tarantino Country: United States
932. Michael (2011) Director: Markus Schleinzer Country: Austria
933. Midnight in Paris (2011) Director: Woody Allen Country: United States
934. Miss Bala (2011) Director: Gerardo Naranjo Country: Mexico
935. The Cabin in the Woods (2011) Director: Drew Goddard Country: United States
936. The Raid: Redemption (2011) Director: Gareth Evans Country: Indonesia
937. The Skin I Live In (2011) Director: Pedro Almodóvar Country: Spain
938. Tyrannosaur (2011) Director: Paddy Considine Country: United Kingdom
939. Django Unchained (2012) Director: Quentin Tarantino Country: United States
940. Frances Ha (2012) Director: Noah Baumbach Country: United States
941. Holy Motors (2012) Director: Leos Carax Country: France
942. Looper (2012) Director: Rian Johnson Country: United States
943. Moonrise Kingdom (2012) Director: Wes Anderson Country: United States
944. Skyfall (2012) Director: Sam Mendes Country: United States
945. The Hunt (2012) Director: Thomas Vinterberg Country: Denmark
946. Her (2013) Director: Spike Jonze Country: United States
947. Ida (2013) Director: Paweł Pawlikowski Country: Poland
948. Gravity (2013) Director: Alfonso Cuarón Country: United States
949. Only Lovers Left Alive (2013) Director: Jim Jarmusch Country: United States
950. Snowpiercer (2013) Director: Bong Joon Ho Country: South Korea
951. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) Director: Martin Scorsese Country: United States
952. Under the Skin (2013) Director: Jonathan Glazer Country: United Kingdom
953. A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence (2014) Director: Roy Andersson Country: Sweden
954. Birdman (2014) Director: Alejandro González Iñárritu Country: United States
955. Boyhood (2014) Director: Richard Linklater Country: United States
956. Ex Machina (2014) Director: Alex Garland Country: United Kingdom
957. Interstellar (2014) Director: Christopher Nolan Country: United States
958. It Follows (2014) Director: David Robert Mitchell Country: United States
959. Nightcrawler (2014) Director: Dan Gilroy Country: United States
960. The Duke of Burgundy (2014) Director: Peter Strickland Country: United Kingdom
961. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) Director: Wes Anderson Country: United States
962. What We Do in the Shadows (2014) Directors: Taika Waititi, Jemaine Clement Country: New Zealand
963. Whiplash (2014) Director: Damien Chazelle Country: United States
964. Wild Tales (2014) Director: Damián Szifrón Country: Argentina
965. 45 Years (2015) Director: Andrew Haigh Country: United Kingdom
966. Anomalisa (2015) Directors: Charlie Kaufman, Duke Johnson Country: United States
967. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) Director: George Miller Country: Australia
968. The Lobster (2015) Director: Yorgos Lanthimos Country: Ireland
969. The Witch (2015) Director: Robert Eggers Country: United States
970. Victoria (2015) Director: Sebastian Schipper Country: Germany
971. Arrival (2016) Director: Denis Villeneuve Country: United States
972. Hell or High Water (2016) Director: David Mackenzie Country: United States
973. Paterson (2016) Director: Jim Jarmusch Country: France
974. Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016) Directors: Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone Country: United States
975. Raw (2016) Director: Julia Ducournau Country: France
976. The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016) Director: André Øvredal Country: United Kingdom
977. The Handmaiden (2016) Director: Park Chan-Wook Country: South Korea
978. Train to Busan (2016) Director: Yeon Sang-Ho Country: South Korea
979. Beast (2017) Director: Michael Pearce Country: United Kingdom
980. Dunkirk (2017) Director: Christopher Nolan Country: France
981. Faces Places (2017) Directors: Jr, Agnès Varda Country: France
982. Get Out (2017) Director: Jordan Peele Country: United States
983. The Shape of Water (2017) Director: Guillermo Del Toro Country: United States
984. Burning (2018) Director: Lee Chang-Dong Country: South Korea
985. Cold War (2018) Director: Paweł Pawlikowski Country: Poland
986. Eighth Grade (2018) Director: Bo Burnham Country: United States
987. Hereditary (2018) Director: Ari Aster Country: United States
988. Mandy (2018) Director: Panos Cosmatos Country: United States
989. Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) Director: Christopher Mcquarrie Country: United States
990. They Shall Not Grow Old (2018) Director: Peter Jackson Country: United Kingdom
991. 1917 (2019) Director: Sam Mendes Country: United Kingdom
992. Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (2019) Director: Quentin Tarantino Country: United States
993. Parasite (2019) Director: Bong Joon Ho Country: South Korea
994. Saint Maud (2019) Director: Rose Glass Country: United Kingdom
995. Riders of Justice (2020) Director: Anders Thomas Jensen Country: Denmark
996. The Worst Person in the World (2021) Director: Joachim Trier Country: Norway
997. Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) Directors: Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert Country: United States
998. All of Us Strangers (2023) Director: Andrew Haigh Country: United Kingdom
999. Fallen Leaves (2023) Director: Aki Kaurismäki Country: Finland
1000. Perfect Days (2023) Director: Wim Wenders Country: Japan
To log all 1000, check out the list on Letterboxd!