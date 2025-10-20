One of my favorite things to do is to look online and research my favorite directors and the movies they love. I find it totally interesting to find the movies that inspired the people who inspire me.

that's why I was so pumped to stumble on a list of edgar Wright's 1000 favorite movies. It apparently started in 2016 with Letterboxd and then kept expanding over the years.

He actually updated it in February of 2024. And here's a note he gave when it was first published in August of 2016:

"This is a personal and subjective list of 1,000 favourite movies from 100 years of cinema. It’s not a set text or intended as any bible of ‘greatest’ films. I decided to put this together as a fluid list for my own enjoyment, amusement and reference. I hope it’s fun for you to pore over and dive into some of the films you haven’t seen or haven’t heard of.
Don’t get all riled up about omissions or which movies you think should be favourites of mine, the truth is I may very well like / not like or not have seen the movies you think are missing. In fact, I like way more than 1,000 movies, but any longer and this list would be really insane.
Thanks to Sam DiSalle for helping me put it together. If you feel so inspired, make your own list. Film watching is a life-time pursuit and there’s many more films out there for me to see. This site is a great place to start.”

Today, I wanted to bring the list here for you to check out.

Edgar Wright's 1000 Favorite Movies

Here is a list of 1000 curated films, perfect for any movie lover looking to build their watchlist.

1. The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920) Director: Robert Wiene Country: Germany

2. Nosferatu (1922) Director: F.W. Murnau Country: Germany

3. Safety Last! (1923) Directors: Fred C. Newmeyer, Sam Taylor Country: United States

4. Sherlock Jr. (1924) Director: Buster Keaton Country: United States

5. The Gold Rush (1925) Director: Charlie Chaplin Country: United States

6. Faust (1926) Director: F.W. Murnau Country: Germany

7. The General (1926) Directors: Buster Keaton, Clyde Bruckman Country: United States

8. Metropolis (1927) Director: Fritz Lang Country: Germany

9. Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans (1927) Director: F.W. Murnau Country: United States

10. The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog (1927) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United Kingdom

11. Steamboat Bill, Jr. (1928) Directors: Buster Keaton, Charles Reisner Country: United States

12. The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928) Director: Carl Theodor Dreyer Country: France

13. Underground (1928) Director: Anthony Asquith Country: United Kingdom

14. Blackmail (1929) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United Kingdom

15. Man with a Movie Camera (1929) Director: Dziga Vertov Country: Soviet Union

16. Un Chien Andalou (1929) Director: Luis Buñuel Country: France

17. Animal Crackers (1930) Director: Victor Heerman Country: United States

18. L'âge D'or (1930) Director: Luis Buñuel Country: France

19. Morocco (1930) Director: Josef Von Sternberg Country: United States

20. People on Sunday (1930) Directors: Curt Siodmak & 4 More Country: Germany

21. City Lights (1931) Director: Charlie Chaplin Country: United States

22. Dracula (1931) Director: Tod Browning Country: United States

23. Frankenstein (1931) Director: James Whale Country: United States

24. Little Caesar (1931) Director: Mervyn Leroy Country: United States

25. M (1931) Director: Fritz Lang Country: Germany

26. Monkey Business (1931) Director: Norman Z. Mcleod Country: United States

27. The Public Enemy (1931) Director: William A. Wellman Country: United States

28. Freaks (1932) Director: Tod Browning Country: United States

29. Island of Lost Souls (1932) Director: Erle C. Kenton Country: United States

30. Love Me Tonight (1932) Director: Rouben Mamoulian Country: United States

31. Scarface (1932) Directors: Howard Hawks, Richard Rosson Country: United States

32. The Mummy (1932) Director: Karl Freund Country: United States

33. The Music Box (1932) Director: James Parrott Country: United States

34. The Old Dark House (1932) Director: James Whale Country: United States

35. 42nd Street (1933) Director: Lloyd Bacon Country: United States

36. Duck Soup (1933) Director: Leo Mccarey Country: United States

37. Footlight Parade (1933) Directors: Lloyd Bacon, Busby Berkeley Country: United States

38. Gold Diggers of 1933 (1933) Director: Mervyn Leroy Country: United States

39. King Kong (1933) Directors: Merian C. Cooper, Ernest B. Schoedsack Country: United States

40. Mystery of the Wax Museum (1933) Director: Michael Curtiz Country: United States

41. Sons of the Desert (1933) Director: William A. Seiter Country: United States

42. The Invisible Man (1933) Director: James Whale Country: United States

43. The Testament of Dr. Mabuse (1933) Director: Fritz Lang Country: Germany

44. Dames (1934) Directors: Ray Enright, Busby Berkeley Country: United States

45. The Man Who Knew Too Much (1934) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United Kingdom

46. The Merry Widow (1934) Director: Ernst Lubitsch Country: United States

47. The Scarlet Empress (1934) Director: Josef Von Sternberg Country: United States

48. The Thin Man (1934) Director: W.S. Van Dyke Country: United States

49. Twentieth Century (1934) Director: Howard Hawks Country: United States

50. A Night at the Opera (1935) Director: Sam Wood Country: United States

51. Bride of Frankenstein (1935) Director: James Whale Country: United States

52. Top Hat (1935) Director: Mark Sandrich Country: United States

53. Modern Times (1936) Director: Charlie Chaplin Country: United States

54. Sabotage (1936) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United Kingdom

55. The Awful Truth (1937) Director: Leo Mccarey Country: United States

56. You Only Live Once (1937) Director: Fritz Lang Country: United States

57. Angels with Dirty Faces (1938) Director: Michael Curtiz Country: United States

58. Block-Heads (1938) Director: John G. Blystone Country: United States

59. The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) Directors: Michael Curtiz, William Keighley Country: United States

60. The Lady Vanishes (1938) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United Kingdom

61. You and Me (1938) Director: Fritz Lang Country: United States

62. The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1939) Director: William Dieterle Country: United States

63. The Roaring Twenties (1939) Director: Raoul Walsh Country: United States

64. The Wizard of Oz (1939) Directors: Victor Fleming & 2 More Country: United States

65. Dance, Girl, Dance (1940) Director: Dorothy Arzner Country: United States

66. Foreign Correspondent (1940) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States

67. His Girl Friday (1940) Director: Howard Hawks Country: United States

68. The Bank Dick (1940) Director: Edward F. Cline Country: United States

69. The Grapes of Wrath (1940) Director: John Ford Country: United States

70. The Thief of Bagdad (1940) Directors: Ludwig Berger & 5 More Country: United Kingdom

71. The Westerner (1940) Director: William Wyler Country: United States

72. 49th Parallel (1941) Director: Michael Powell Country: United Kingdom

73. Citizen Kane (1941) Director: Orson Welles Country: United States

74. Sullivan’s Travels (1941) Director: Preston Sturges Country: United States

75. Suspicion (1941) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States

76. The Maltese Falcon (1941) Director: John Huston Country: United States

77. Cat People (1942) Director: Jacques Tourneur Country: United States

78. Mrs. Miniver (1942) Director: William Wyler Country: United States

79. Road to Morocco (1942) Director: David Butler Country: United States

80. Saboteur (1942) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States

81. To Be or Not to Be (1942) Director: Ernst Lubitsch Country: United States

82. Went the Day Well? (1942) Director: Alberto Cavalcanti Country: United Kingdom

83. I Walked with a Zombie (1943) Director: Jacques Tourneur Country: United States

84. Shadow of a Doubt (1943) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States

85. The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp (1943) Directors: Michael Powell, Emeric Pressburger Country: United Kingdom

86. Arsenic and Old Lace (1944) Director: Frank Capra Country: United States

87. Double Indemnity (1944) Director: Billy Wilder Country: United States

88. Lifeboat (1944) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States

89. Murder, My Sweet (1944) Director: Edward Dmytryk Country: United States

90. Brief Encounter (1945) Director: David Lean Country: United Kingdom

91. Dead of Night (1945) Directors: Alberto Cavalcanti & 3 More Country: United Kingdom

92. Detour (1945) Director: Edgar G. Ulmer Country: United States

93. I Know Where I’m Going! (1945) Directors: Michael Powell, Emeric Pressburger Country: United Kingdom

94. Rome, Open City (1945) Director: Roberto Rossellini Country: Italy

95. The Lost Weekend (1945) Director: Billy Wilder Country: United States

96. A Matter of Life and Death (1946) Directors: Michael Powell, Emeric Pressburger Country: United Kingdom

97. Beauty and the Beast (1946) Director: Jean Cocteau Country: France

98. Green for Danger (1946) Director: Sidney Gilliat Country: United Kingdom

99. It's a Wonderful Life (1946) Director: Frank Capra Country: United States

100. Notorious (1946) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States

101. Paisan (1946) Director: Roberto Rossellini Country: Italy

102. The Big Sleep (1946) Director: Howard Hawks Country: United States

103. The Killers (1946) Director: Robert Siodmak Country: United States

104. Black Narcissus (1947) Directors: Michael Powell, Emeric Pressburger Country: United Kingdom

105. Out of the Past (1947) Director: Jacques Tourneur Country: United States

106. Crossfire (1947) Director: Edward Dmytryk Country: United States

107. It Always Rains on Sunday (1947) Director: Robert Hamer Country: United Kingdom

108. Nightmare Alley (1947) Director: Edmund Goulding Country: United States

109. Odd Man Out (1947) Director: Carol Reed Country: United Kingdom

110. They Made Me a Fugitive (1947) Director: Alberto Cavalcanti Country: United Kingdom

111. Bicycle Thieves (1948) Director: Vittorio De Sica Country: Italy

112. Brighton Rock (1947) Director: John Boulting Country: United Kingdom

113. Letter from an Unknown Woman (1948) Director: Max Ophüls Country: United States

114. Oliver Twist (1948) Director: David Lean Country: United Kingdom

115. Portrait of Jennie (1948) Director: William Dieterle Country: United States

116. Rope (1948) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States

117. The Fallen Idol (1948) Director: Carol Reed Country: United Kingdom

118. The Red Shoes (1948) Directors: Michael Powell, Emeric Pressburger Country: United Kingdom

119. The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) Director: John Huston Country: United States

120. They Live by Night (1948) Director: Nicholas Ray Country: United States

121. Caught (1949) Director: Max Ophüls Country: United States

122. Criss Cross (1949) Director: Robert Siodmak Country: United States

123. D.O.A. (1949) Director: Rudolph Maté Country: United States

124. Jour De Fête (1949) Director: Jacques Tati Country: France

125. Kind Hearts and Coronets (1949) Director: Robert Hamer Country: United Kingdom

126. Late Spring (1949) Director: Yasujirô Ozu Country: Japan

127. The Queen of Spades (1949) Director: Thorold Dickinson Country: United Kingdom

128. The Third Man (1949) Director: Carol Reed Country: United Kingdom

129. White Heat (1949) Director: Raoul Walsh Country: United States

130. All About Eve (1950) Director: Joseph L. Mankiewicz Country: United States

131. Gun Crazy (1950) Director: Joseph H. Lewis Country: United States

132. In a Lonely Place (1950) Director: Nicholas Ray Country: United States

133. La Ronde (1950) Director: Max Ophüls Country: France

134. Los Olvidados (1950) Director: Luis Buñuel Country: Mexico

135. Rashômon (1950) Director: Akira Kurosawa Country: Japan

136. Sunset Blvd. (1950) Director: Billy Wilder Country: United States

137. The Asphalt Jungle (1950) Director: John Huston Country: United States

138. The Breaking Point (1950) Director: Michael Curtiz Country: United States

139. A Place in the Sun (1951) Director: George Stevens Country: United States

140. Ace in the Hole (1951) Director: Billy Wilder Country: United States

141. An American in Paris (1951) Director: Vincente Minnelli Country: United States

142. Pool of London (1951) Director: Basil Dearden Country: United Kingdom

143. Strangers on a Train (1951) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States

144. The Thing from Another World (1951) Directors: Christian Nyby, Howard Hawks Country: United States

145. High Noon (1952) Director: Fred Zinnemann Country: United States

146. Ikiru (1952) Director: Akira Kurosawa Country: Japan

147. Le Plaisir (1952) Director: Max Ophüls Country: France

148. Singin' in the Rain (1952) Directors: Stanley Donen, Gene Kelly Country: United States

149. Stolen Face (1952) Director: Terence Fisher Country: United Kingdom

150. Umberto D. (1952) Director: Vittorio De Sica Country: Italy

151. Duck Amuck (1953) Director: Chuck Jones Country: United States

152. Glen or Glenda (1953) Director: Edward D. Wood Jr. Country: United States

153. House of Wax (1953) Director: André De Toth Country: United States

154. Invaders from Mars (1953) Director: William Cameron Menzies Country: United States

155. M. Hulot's Holiday (1953) Director: Jacques Tati Country: France

156. Summer with Monika (1953) Director: Ingmar Bergman Country: Sweden

157. The Band Wagon (1953) Director: Vincente Minnelli Country: United States

158. The Big Heat (1953) Director: Fritz Lang Country: United States

159. The Earrings of Madame De... (1953) Director: Max Ophüls Country: France

160. The Naked Spur (1953) Director: Anthony Mann Country: United States

161. The Wages of Fear (1953) Director: Henri-Georges Clouzot Country: France

162. Tokyo Story (1953) Director: Yasujirô Ozu Country: Japan

163. 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954) Director: Richard Fleischer Country: United States

164. Godzilla (1954) Director: Ishirô Honda Country: Japan

165. La Strada (1954) Director: Federico Fellini Country: Italy

166. Magnificent Obsession (1954) Director: Douglas Sirk Country: United States

167. Rear Window (1954) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States

168. Sansho the Bailiff (1954) Director: Kenji Mizoguchi Country: Japan

169. Seven Samurai (1954) Director: Akira Kurosawa Country: Japan

170. Them! (1954) Director: Gordon Douglas Country: United States

171. All That Heaven Allows (1955) Director: Douglas Sirk Country: United States

172. Bad Day at Black Rock (1955) Director: John Sturges Country: United States

173. Blackboard Jungle (1955) Director: Richard Brooks Country: United States

174. Diabolique (1955) Director: Henri-Georges Clouzot Country: France

175. It's Always Fair Weather (1955) Directors: Stanley Donen, Gene Kelly Country: United States

176. Kiss Me Deadly (1955) Director: Robert Aldrich Country: United States

177. Ordet (1955) Director: Carl Theodor Dreyer Country: Denmark

178. Rebel Without a Cause (1955) Director: Nicholas Ray Country: United States

179. Rififi (1955) Director: Jules Dassin Country: France

180. The Big Combo (1955) Director: Joseph H. Lewis Country: United States

181. The Court Jester (1955) Directors: Melvin Frank, Norman Panama Country: United States

182. The Ladykillers (1955) Director: Alexander Mackendrick Country: United Kingdom

183. The Night of the Hunter (1955) Director: Charles Laughton Country: United States

184. The Quatermass Xperiment (1955) Director: Val Guest Country: United Kingdom

185. A Man Escaped (1956) Director: Robert Bresson Country: France

186. Bigger Than Life (1956) Director: Nicholas Ray Country: United States

187. Forbidden Planet (1956) Director: Fred M. Wilcox Country: United States

188. Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956) Director: Don Siegel Country: United States

189. The Bad Seed (1956) Director: Mervyn Leroy Country: United States

190. The Killing (1956) Director: Stanley Kubrick Country: United States

191. The Searchers (1956) Director: John Ford Country: United States

192. The Wrong Man (1956) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States

193. 12 Angry Men (1957) Director: Sidney Lumet Country: United States

194. A Face in the Crowd (1957) Director: Elia Kazan Country: United States

195. Hell Drivers (1957) Director: Cy Endfield Country: United Kingdom

196. Kanal (1957) Director: Andrzej Wajda Country: Poland

197. Night of the Demon (1957) Director: Jacques Tourneur Country: United Kingdom

198. Nights of Cabiria (1957) Director: Federico Fellini Country: Italy

199. Paths of Glory (1957) Director: Stanley Kubrick Country: United States

200. Quatermass 2: Enemy from Space (1957) Director: Val Guest Country: United Kingdom

201. Sweet Smell of Success (1957) Director: Alexander Mackendrick Country: United States

202. The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) Director: David Lean Country: United Kingdom

203. The Cranes Are Flying (1957) Director: Mikhail Kalatozov Country: Soviet Union

204. The Curse of Frankenstein (1957) Director: Terence Fisher Country: United Kingdom

205. The Incredible Shrinking Man (1957) Director: Jack Arnold Country: United States

206. The Seventh Seal (1957) Director: Ingmar Bergman Country: Sweden

207. Throne of Blood (1957) Director: Akira Kurosawa Country: Japan

208. What's Opera, Doc? (1957) Director: Chuck Jones Country: United States

209. Wild Strawberries (1957) Director: Ingmar Bergman Country: Sweden

210. A Night to Remember (1958) Director: Roy Ward Baker Country: United Kingdom

211. Ashes and Diamonds (1958) Director: Andrzej Wajda Country: Poland

212. Big Deal on Madonna Street (1958) Director: Mario Monicelli Country: Italy

213. Dracula (1958) Director: Terence Fisher Country: United Kingdom

214. Ice Cold in Alex (1958) Director: J. Lee Thompson Country: United Kingdom

215. Elevator to the Gallows (1958) Director: Louis Malle Country: France

216. Mon Oncle (1958) Director: Jacques Tati Country: France

217. The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (1958) Director: Nathan Juran Country: United States

218. The Hidden Fortress (1958) Director: Akira Kurosawa Country: Japan

219. The Music Room (1958) Director: Satyajit Ray Country: India

220. Touch of Evil (1958) Director: Orson Welles Country: United States

221. Vertigo (1958) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States

222. A Bucket of Blood (1959) Director: Roger Corman Country: United States

223. Ben-Hur (1959) Director: William Wyler Country: United States

224. Floating Weeds (1959) Director: Yasujirô Ozu Country: Japan

225. Horrors of the Black Museum (1959) Director: Arthur Crabtree Country: United Kingdom

226. Imitation of Life (1959) Director: Douglas Sirk Country: United States

227. North by Northwest (1959) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States

228. Odds Against Tomorrow (1959) Director: Robert Wise Country: United States

229. Rio Bravo (1959) Director: Howard Hawks Country: United States

230. Sapphire (1959) Director: Basil Dearden Country: United Kingdom

231. Some Like It Hot (1959) Director: Billy Wilder Country: United States

232. The 400 Blows (1959) Director: François Truffaut Country: France

233. The World of Apu (1959) Director: Satyajit Ray Country: India

234. Beat Girl (1960) Director: Edmond T. Gréville Country: United Kingdom

235. Black Sunday (1960) Director: Mario Bava Country: Italy

236. Breathless (1960) Director: Jean-Luc Godard Country: France

237. Eyes Without a Face (1960) Director: Georges Franju Country: France

238. La Dolce Vita (1960) Director: Federico Fellini Country: Italy

239. Peeping Tom (1960) Director: Michael Powell Country: United Kingdom

240. Psycho (1960) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States

241. Rocco and His Brothers (1960) Director: Luchino Visconti Country: Italy

242. Saturday Night and Sunday Morning (1960) Director: Karel Reisz Country: United Kingdom

243. Shoot the Piano Player (1960) Director: François Truffaut Country: France

244. Spartacus (1960) Director: Stanley Kubrick Country: United States

245. The Apartment (1960) Director: Billy Wilder Country: United States

246. The Bad Sleep Well (1960) Director: Akira Kurosawa Country: Japan

247. The League of Gentlemen (1960) Director: Basil Dearden Country: United Kingdom

248. The Running Jumping & Standing Still Film (1960) Directors: Richard Lester, Peter Sellers Country: United Kingdom

249. The Virgin Spring (1960) Director: Ingmar Bergman Country: Sweden

250. Village of the Damned (1960) Director: Wolf Rilla Country: United Kingdom

251. Zazie Dans Le Métro (1960) Director: Louis Malle Country: France

252. A Taste of Honey (1961) Director: Tony Richardson Country: United Kingdom

253. La Notte (1961) Director: Michelangelo Antonioni Country: Italy

254. Last Year at Marienbad (1961) Director: Alain Resnais Country: France

255. Lola (1961) Director: Jacques Demy Country: France

256. The Day the Earth Caught Fire (1961) Director: Val Guest Country: United Kingdom

257. The Guns of Navarone (1961) Director: J. Lee Thompson Country: United Kingdom

258. The Hustler (1961) Director: Robert Rossen Country: United States

259. The Innocents (1961) Director: Jack Clayton Country: United Kingdom

260. Victim (1961) Director: Basil Dearden Country: United Kingdom

261. Viridiana (1961) Director: Luis Buñuel Country: Spain

262. West Side Story (1961) Directors: Jerome Robbins, Robert Wise Country: United States

263. Whistle Down the Wind (1961) Director: Bryan Forbes Country: United Kingdom

264. Yojimbo (1961) Director: Akira Kurosawa Country: Japan

265. Carnival of Souls (1962) Director: Herk Harvey Country: United States

266. Cléo from 5 to 7 (1962) Director: Agnès Varda Country: France

267. Jules and Jim (1962) Director: François Truffaut Country: France

268. Knife in the Water (1962) Director: Roman Polanski Country: Poland

269. L'eclisse (1962) Director: Michelangelo Antonioni Country: Italy

270. The Easy Life (1962) Director: Dino Risi Country: Italy

271. The Exterminating Angel (1962) Director: Luis Buñuel Country: Mexico

272. The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner (1962) Director: Tony Richardson Country: United Kingdom

273. The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962) Director: John Ford Country: United States

274. The Manchurian Candidate (1962) Director: John Frankenheimer Country: United States

275. Vivre Sa Vie (1962) Director: Jean-Luc Godard Country: France

276. What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962) Director: Robert Aldrich Country: United States

277. 8½ (1963) Director: Federico Fellini Country: Italy

278. Billy Liar (1963) Director: John Schlesinger Country: United Kingdom

279. Black Sabbath (1963) Director: Mario Bava Country: Italy

280. Charade (1963) Director: Stanley Donen Country: United States

281. From Russia with Love (1963) Director: Terence Young Country: United Kingdom

282. High and Low (1963) Director: Akira Kurosawa Country: Japan

283. Jason and the Argonauts (1963) Director: Don Chaffey Country: United States

284. Shock Corridor (1963) Director: Samuel Fuller Country: United States

285. The Birds (1963) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United States

286. The Great Escape (1963) Director: John Sturges Country: United States

287. The Haunting (1963) Director: Robert Wise Country: United Kingdom

288. The Servant (1963) Director: Joseph Losey Country: United Kingdom

289. The Small World of Sammy Lee (1963) Director: Ken Hughes Country: United Kingdom

290. A Fistful of Dollars (1964) Director: Sergio Leone Country: Italy

291. A Hard Day's Night (1964) Director: Richard Lester Country: United Kingdom

292. A Shot in the Dark (1964) Director: Blake Edwards Country: United Kingdom

293. Band of Outsiders (1964) Director: Jean-Luc Godard Country: France

294. Blood and Black Lace (1964) Director: Mario Bava Country: Italy

295. Dr. Strangelove (1964) Director: Stanley Kubrick Country: United Kingdom

296. Goldfinger (1964) Director: Guy Hamilton Country: United Kingdom

297. I Am Cuba (1964) Director: Mikhail Kalatozov Country: Cuba

298. Onibaba (1964) Director: Kaneto Shindô Country: Japan

299. Red Desert (1964) Director: Michelangelo Antonioni Country: Italy

300. Seance on a Wet Afternoon (1964) Director: Bryan Forbes Country: United Kingdom

301. The Masque of the Red Death (1964) Director: Roger Corman Country: United States

302. The Naked Kiss (1964) Director: Samuel Fuller Country: United States

303. The Pawnbroker (1964) Director: Sidney Lumet Country: United States

304. The Train (1964) Directors: John Frankenheimer, Bernard Farrel Country: France

305. The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1964) Director: Jacques Demy Country: France

306. Topkapi (1964) Director: Jules Dassin Country: United States

307. Woman in the Dunes (1964) Director: Hiroshi Teshigahara Country: Japan

308. Zulu (1964) Director: Cy Endfield Country: United Kingdom

309. Bunny Lake Is Missing (1965) Director: Otto Preminger Country: United Kingdom

310. Darling (1965) Director: John Schlesinger Country: United Kingdom

311. Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! (1965) Director: Russ Meyer Country: United States

312. For a Few Dollars More (1965) Director: Sergio Leone Country: Italy

313. Juliet of the Spirits (1965) Director: Federico Fellini Country: Italy

314. Planet of the Vampires (1965) Director: Mario Bava Country: Italy

315. Repulsion (1965) Director: Roman Polanski Country: United Kingdom

316. Simon of the Desert (1965) Director: Luis Buñuel Country: Mexico

317. The 10th Victim (1965) Director: Elio Petri Country: Italy

318. The Collector (1965) Director: William Wyler Country: United States

319. The Hill (1965) Director: Sidney Lumet Country: United Kingdom

320. The Ipcress File (1965) Director: Sidney J. Furie Country: United Kingdom

321. The Knack ...And How to Get It (1965) Director: Richard Lester Country: United Kingdom

322. Andrei Rublev (1966) Director: Andrei Tarkovsky Country: Soviet Union

323. Batman (1966) Director: Leslie H. Martinson Country: United States

324. Blow-Up (1966) Director: Michelangelo Antonioni Country: United Kingdom

325. Closely Watched Trains (1966) Director: Jirí Menzel Country: Czechoslovakia

326. Cul-De-Sac (1966) Director: Roman Polanski Country: United Kingdom

327. Daisies (1966) Director: Věra Chytilová Country: Czechoslovakia

328. Fantastic Voyage (1966) Director: Richard Fleischer Country: United States

329. Gambit (1966) Director: Ronald Neame Country: United States

330. Kill Baby, Kill! (1966) Director: Mario Bava Country: Italy

331. Persona (1966) Director: Ingmar Bergman Country: Sweden

332. Seconds (1966) Director: John Frankenheimer Country: United States

333. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966) Director: Sergio Leone Country: Italy

334. The War Game (1966) Director: Peter Watkins Country: United Kingdom

335. Tokyo Drifter (1966) Director: Seijun Suzuki Country: Japan

336. Belle De Jour (1967) Director: Luis Buñuel Country: France

337. Bonnie and Clyde (1967) Director: Arthur Penn Country: United States

338. Cool Hand Luke (1967) Director: Stuart Rosenberg Country: United States

339. In the Heat of the Night (1967) Director: Norman Jewison Country: United States

340. Le Samouraï (1967) Director: Jean-Pierre Melville Country: France

341. Playtime (1967) Director: Jacques Tati Country: France

342. Point Blank (1967) Director: John Boorman Country: United States

343. Poor Cow (1967) Director: Ken Loach Country: United Kingdom

344. Privilege (1967) Director: Peter Watkins Country: United Kingdom

345. Quatermass and the Pit (1967) Director: Roy Ward Baker Country: United Kingdom

346. Robbery (1967) Director: Peter Yates Country: United Kingdom

347. The Dirty Dozen (1967) Director: Robert Aldrich Country: United States

348. The Firemen's Ball (1967) Director: Miloš Forman Country: Italy

349. The Graduate (1967) Director: Mike Nichols Country: United States

350. The President's Analyst (1967) Director: Theodore J. Flicker Country: United States

351. The Producers (1967) Director: Mel Brooks Country: United States

352. The Young Girls of Rochefort (1967) Director: Jacques Demy Country: France

353. Two for the Road (1967) Director: Stanley Donen Country: United Kingdom

354. Viy Or Spirit of Evil (1967) Directors: Georgi Kropachyov, Konstantin Yershov Country: Soviet Union

355. Weekend (1967) Director: Jean-Luc Godard Country: France

356. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) Director: Stanley Kubrick Country: United Kingdom

357. Bullitt (1968) Director: Peter Yates Country: United States

358. Coogan's Bluff (1968) Director: Don Siegel Country: United States

359. Danger: Diabolik (1968) Director: Mario Bava Country: France

360. Dark of the Sun (1968) Director: Jack Cardiff Country: United Kingdom

361. Head (1968) Director: Bob Rafelson Country: United States

362. If.... (1968) Director: Lindsay Anderson Country: United Kingdom

363. Night of the Living Dead (1968) Director: George A. Romero Country: United States

364. Once Upon a Time in the West (1968) Director: Sergio Leone Country: Italy

365. Planet of the Apes (1968) Director: Franklin J. Schaffner Country: United States

366. Pretty Poison (1968) Director: Noel Black Country: United States

367. Rosemary's Baby (1968) Director: Roman Polanski Country: United States

368. Spirits of the Dead (1968) Directors: Federico Fellini & 2 More Country: France

369. The Boston Strangler (1968) Director: Richard Fleischer Country: United States

370. The Devil Rides Out (1968) Director: Terence Fisher Country: United Kingdom

371. The Great Silence (1968) Director: Sergio Corbucci Country: Italy

372. The Swimmer (1968) Directors: Frank Perry, Sydney Pollack Country: United States

373. The Thomas Crown Affair (1968) Director: Norman Jewison Country: United States

374. Where Eagles Dare (1968) Director: Brian G. Hutton Country: United States

375. Wild in the Streets (1968) Director: Barry Shear Country: United States

376. Yellow Submarine (1968) Directors: George Dunning, Dennis Abey Country: United States

377. Army of Shadows (1969) Director: Jean-Pierre Melville Country: France

378. Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice (1969) Director: Paul Mazursky Country: United States

379. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) Director: George Roy Hill Country: United States

380. Easy Rider (1969) Director: Dennis Hopper Country: United States

381. Frankenstein Must Be Destroyed (1969) Director: Terence Fisher Country: United Kingdom

382. Funeral Parade of Roses (1969) Director: Toshio Matsumoto Country: Japan

383. I Start Counting (1969) Director: David Greene Country: United Kingdom

384. Kes (1969) Director: Ken Loach Country: United Kingdom

385. Last Summer (1969) Director: Frank Perry Country: United States

386. Midnight Cowboy (1969) Director: John Schlesinger Country: United States

387. Sweet Charity (1969) Director: Bob Fosse Country: United States

388. Take the Money and Run (1969) Director: Woody Allen Country: United States

389. The Bed Sitting Room (1969) Director: Richard Lester Country: United Kingdom

390. The House That Screamed (1969) Director: Narciso Ibáñez Serrador Country: Spain

391. The Italian Job (1969) Director: Peter Collinson Country: United Kingdom

392. The Wild Bunch (1969) Director: Sam Peckinpah Country: United States

393. Whatever Happened to Aunt Alice? (1969) Directors: Lee H. Katzin, Bernard Girard Country: United States

394. Women in Love (1969) Director: Ken Russell Country: United Kingdom

395. Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970) Director: Russ Meyer Country: United States

396. Catch-22 (1970) Director: Mike Nichols Country: United States

397. Deep End (1970) Director: Jerzy Skolimowski Country: United Kingdom

398. Diary of a Mad Housewife (1970) Director: Frank Perry Country: United States

399. El Topo (1970) Director: Alejandro Jodorowsky Country: Mexico

400. Five Easy Pieces (1970) Director: Bob Rafelson Country: United States

401. Mumsy, Nanny, Sonny and Girly (1970) Director: Freddie Francis Country: United Kingdom

402. Hatchet for the Honeymoon (1970) Director: Mario Bava Country: Italy

403. Little Big Man (1970) Director: Arthur Penn Country: United States

404. MAS*H (1970) Director: Robert Altman Country: United States

405. Performance (1970) Directors: Donald Cammell, Nicolas Roeg Country: United Kingdom

406. The Bird with the Crystal Plumage (1970) Director: Dario Argento Country: Italy

407. The Butcher (1970) Director: Claude Chabrol Country: France

408. The Conformist (1970) Director: Bernardo Bertolucci Country: Italy

409. Where's Poppa? (1970) Director: Carl Reiner Country: United States

410. Zabriskie Point (1970) Director: Michelangelo Antonioni Country: United States

411. 10 Rillington Place (1971) Director: Richard Fleischer Country: United Kingdom

412. A Bay of Blood (1971) Director: Mario Bava Country: Italy

413. A Clockwork Orange (1971) Director: Stanley Kubrick Country: United States

414. A New Leaf (1971) Director: Elaine May Country: United States

415. A Touch of Zen (1971) Director: King Hu Country: Taiwan

416. Bananas (1971) Director: Woody Allen Country: United States

417. Daughters of Darkness (1971) Director: Harry Kümel Country: Belgium

418. Dirty Harry (1971) Director: Don Siegel Country: United States

419. Duel (1971) Director: Steven Spielberg Country: United States

420. Four Flies on Grey Velvet (1971) Director: Dario Argento Country: Italy

421. Get Carter (1971) Director: Mike Hodges Country: United Kingdom

422. Harold and Maude (1971) Director: Hal Ashby Country: United States

423. Klute (1971) Director: Alan J. Pakula Country: United States

424. Little Murders (1971) Director: Alan Arkin Country: United States

425. Melody (1971) Director: Waris Hussein Country: United Kingdom

426. Play Misty for Me (1971) Director: Clint Eastwood Country: United States

427. Straw Dogs (1971) Director: Sam Peckinpah Country: United States

428. Taking Off (1971) Director: Miloš Forman Country: United States

429. The Abominable Dr. Phibes (1971) Director: Robert Fuest Country: United States

430. The Anderson Tapes (1971) Director: Sidney Lumet Country: United States

431. The Andromeda Strain (1971) Director: Robert Wise Country: United States

432. The Beguiled (1971) Director: Don Siegel Country: United States

433. The Boy Friend (1971) Director: Ken Russell Country: United States

434. The Devils (1971) Director: Ken Russell Country: United Kingdom

435. The French Connection (1971) Director: William Friedkin Country: United States

436. The Last Picture Show (1971) Director: Peter Bogdanovich Country: United States

437. Thx 1138 (1971) Director: George Lucas Country: United States

438. Two-Lane Blacktop (1971) Director: Monte Hellman Country: United States

439. Vanishing Point (1971) Director: Richard C. Sarafian Country: United States

440. Wake in Fright (1971) Director: Ted Kotcheff Country: Australia

441. Walkabout (1971) Director: Nicolas Roeg Country: United Kingdom

442. Aguirre, the Wrath of God (1972) Director: Werner Herzog Country: West Germany

443. Asylum (1972) Director: Roy Ward Baker Country: United Kingdom

444. Cabaret (1972) Director: Bob Fosse Country: United States

445. Deliverance (1972) Director: John Boorman Country: United States

446. King Boxer (1972) Director: Jeong Chang-Hwa Country: Hong Kong

447. Frenzy (1972) Director: Alfred Hitchcock Country: United Kingdom

448. Play It Again, Sam (1972) Director: Herbert Ross Country: United States

449. Prime Cut (1972) Director: Michael Ritchie Country: United States

450. Death Line (1972) Director: Gary Sherman Country: United Kingdom

451. Silent Running (1972) Director: Douglas Trumbull Country: United States

452. Sisters (1972) Director: Brian De Palma Country: United States

453. Tales from the Crypt (1972) Director: Freddie Francis Country: United States

454. The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie (1972) Director: Luis Buñuel Country: France

455. The Getaway (1972) Director: Sam Peckinpah Country: United States

456. The Godfather (1972) Director: Francis Ford Coppola Country: United States

457. The Heartbreak Kid (1972) Director: Elaine May Country: United States

458. The Hot Rock (1972) Director: Peter Yates Country: United States

459. The Mechanic (1972) Director: Michael Winner Country: United States

460. The Ruling Class (1972) Director: Peter Medak Country: United Kingdom

461. What's Up, Doc? (1972) Director: Peter Bogdanovich Country: United States

462. Amarcord (1973) Director: Federico Fellini Country: Italy

463. American Graffiti (1973) Director: George Lucas Country: United States

464. Badlands (1973) Director: Terrence Malick Country: United States

465. Charley Varrick (1973) Director: Don Siegel Country: United States

466. Coffy (1973) Director: Jack Hill Country: United States

467. Day for Night (1973) Director: François Truffaut Country: France

468. Don't Look Now (1973) Director: Nicolas Roeg Country: United Kingdom

469. Electra Glide in Blue (1973) Director: James William Guercio Country: United States

470. Flesh for Frankenstein (1973) Directors: Paul Morrissey, Antonio Margheriti Country: United States

471. High Plains Drifter (1973) Director: Clint Eastwood Country: United States

472. Live and Let Die (1973) Director: Guy Hamilton Country: United Kingdom

473. Mean Streets (1973) Director: Martin Scorsese Country: United States

474. O Lucky Man! (1973) Director: Lindsay Anderson Country: United Kingdom

475. Paper Moon (1973) Director: Peter Bogdanovich Country: United States

476. Serpico (1973) Director: Sidney Lumet Country: United States

477. Sleeper (1973) Director: Woody Allen Country: United States

478. Slither (1973) Director: Howard Zieff Country: United States

479. The Asphyx (1973) Director: Peter Newbrook Country: United Kingdom

480. The Exorcist (1973) Director: William Friedkin Country: United States

481. The Holy Mountain (1973) Director: Alejandro Jodorowsky Country: Mexico

482. The Last Detail (1973) Director: Hal Ashby Country: United States

483. The Last of Sheila (1973) Director: Herbert Ross Country: United States

484. The Legend of Hell House (1973) Director: John Hough Country: United Kingdom

485. The Long Goodbye (1973) Director: Robert Altman Country: United States

486. The Spirit of the Beehive (1973) Director: Víctor Erice Country: Spain

487. The Three Musketeers (1973) Director: Richard Lester Country: United States

488. The Wicker Man (1973) Director: Robin Hardy Country: United Kingdom

489. Theatre of Blood (1973) Director: Douglas Hickox Country: United Kingdom

490. Westworld (1973) Director: Michael Crichton Country: United States

491. White Lightning (1973) Director: Joseph Sargent Country: United States

492. Ali: Fear Eats the Soul (1974) Director: Rainer Werner Fassbinder Country: West Germany

493. Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore (1974) Director: Martin Scorsese Country: United States

494. Alice in the Cities (1974) Director: Wim Wenders Country: West Germany

495. Blazing Saddles (1974) Director: Mel Brooks Country: United States

496. Blood for Dracula (1974) Director: Paul Morrissey Country: Italy

497. Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia (1974) Director: Sam Peckinpah Country: United States

498. Chinatown (1974) Director: Roman Polanski Country: United States

499. Dark Star (1974) Director: John Carpenter Country: United States

500. Dirty Mary Crazy Larry (1974) Director: John Hough Country: United States

501. From Beyond the Grave (1974) Director: Kevin Connor Country: United Kingdom

502. Lenny (1974) Director: Bob Fosse Country: United States

503. The Living Dead at Manchester Morgue (1974) Director: Jorge Grau Country: Spain

504. Phantom of the Paradise (1974) Director: Brian De Palma Country: United States

505. Phase IV (1974) Director: Saul Bass Country: United States

506. Scenes from a Marriage (Theatrical Version) (1974) Director: Ingmar Bergman Country: Sweden

507. The Conversation (1974) Director: Francis Ford Coppola Country: United States

508. The Godfather: Part II (1974) Director: Francis Ford Coppola Country: United States

509. The Parallax View (1974) Director: Alan J. Pakula Country: United States

D. The Phantom of Liberty (1974) Director: Luis Buñuel Country: France

511. The Sugarland Express (1974) Director: Steven Spielberg Country: United States

512. The Super Cops (1974) Director: Gordon Parks Country: United States

513. The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974) Director: Joseph Sargent Country: United States

514. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) Director: Tobe Hooper Country: United States

515. Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974) Director: Michael Cimino Country: United States

516. Young Frankenstein (1974) Director: Mel Brooks Country: United States

517. Barry Lyndon (1975) Director: Stanley Kubrick Country: United Kingdom

518. Deep Red (1975) Director: Dario Argento Country: Italy

519. Dog Day Afternoon (1975) Director: Sidney Lumet Country: United States

520. Jaws (1975) Director: Steven Spielberg Country: United States

521. Love and Death (1975) Director: Woody Allen Country: France

522. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) Directors: Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones Country: United Kingdom

523. One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975) Director: Miloš Forman Country: United States

524. Picnic at Hanging Rock (1975) Director: Peter Weir Country: Australia

525. The Stepford Wives (1975) Director: Bryan Forbes Country: United States

526. All the President's Men (1976) Director: Alan J. Pakula Country: United States

527. Assault on Precinct 13 (1976) Director: John Carpenter Country: United States

528. Bugsy Malone (1976) Director: Alan Parker Country: United Kingdom

529. Carrie (1976) Director: Brian De Palma Country: United States

530. Kings of the Road (1976) Director: Wim Wenders Country: West Germany

531. Marathon Man (1976) Director: John Schlesinger Country: United States

532. Network (1976) Director: Sidney Lumet Country: United States

533. Nuts in May (1976) Director: Mike Leigh Country: United Kingdom

534. Taxi Driver (1976) Director: Martin Scorsese Country: United States

535. The Omen (1976) Director: Richard Donner Country: United States

536. The Tenant (1976) Director: Roman Polanski Country: France

537. Who Can Kill a Child? (1976) Director: Narciso Ibáñez Serrador Country: Spain

538. 3 Women (1977) Director: Robert Altman Country: United States

539. Annie Hall (1977) Director: Woody Allen Country: United States

540. Apaches (1977) Director: John Mackenzie Country: United Kingdom

541. Capricorn One (1977) Director: Peter Hyams Country: United States

542. Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) Director: Steven Spielberg Country: United States

543. Eraserhead (1977) Director: David Lynch Country: United States

544. Jabberwocky (1977) Director: Terry Gilliam Country: United Kingdom

545. Martin (1977) Director: George A. Romero Country: United States

546. Rolling Thunder (1977) Director: John Flynn Country: United States

547. Sorcerer (1977) Director: William Friedkin Country: United States

548. Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977) Director: George Lucas Country: United States

549. Suspiria (1977) Director: Dario Argento Country: Italy

550. That Obscure Object of Desire (1977) Director: Luis Buñuel Country: France

551. The Duellists (1977) Director: Ridley Scott Country: United Kingdom

552. The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) Director: Lewis Gilbert Country: United Kingdom

553. Coma (1978) Director: Michael Crichton Country: United States

554. Dawn of the Dead (1978) Director: George A. Romero Country: United States

555. Days of Heaven (1978) Director: Terrence Malick Country: United States

556. Grease (1978) Director: Randal Kleiser Country: United States

557. Halloween (1978) Director: John Carpenter Country: United States

558. Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) Director: Philip Kaufman Country: United States

559. Long Weekend (1978) Director: Colin Eggleston Country: Australia

560. National Lampoon's Animal House (1978) Director: John Landis Country: United States

561. Piranha (1978) Director: Joe Dante Country: United States

562. Straight Time (1978) Director: Ulu Grosbard Country: United States

563. Superman (1978) Director: Richard Donner Country: United States

564. The 36th Chamber of Shaolin (1978) Director: Lau Kar-Leung Country: Hong Kong

565. The Deer Hunter (1978) Director: Michael Cimino Country: United States

566. The Driver (1978) Director: Walter Hill Country: United States

567. The Fury (1978) Director: Brian De Palma Country: United States

568. The Silent Partner (1978) Director: Daryl Duke Country: Canada

569. Watership Down (1978) Directors: Martin Rosen, John Hubley Country: United Kingdom

570. 10 (1979) Director: Blake Edwards Country: United States

571. Alien (1979) Director: Ridley Scott Country: United States

572. All That Jazz (1979) Director: Bob Fosse Country: United States

573. Apocalypse Now (1979) Director: Francis Ford Coppola Country: United States

574. Being There (1979) Director: Hal Ashby Country: United States

575. Mad Max (1979) Director: George Miller Country: Australia

576. Manhattan (1979) Director: Woody Allen Country: United States

577. Life of Brian (1979) Director: Terry Jones Country: United Kingdom

578. Scum (1979) Director: Alan Clarke Country: United Kingdom

579. The Black Hole (1979) Director: Gary Nelson Country: United States

580. The Brood (1979) Director: David Cronenberg Country: Canada

581. The Jerk (1979) Director: Carl Reiner Country: United States

582. The Wanderers (1979) Director: Philip Kaufman Country: United States

583. The Warriors (1979) Director: Walter Hill Country: United States

584. Airplane! (1980) Directors: Jim Abrahams & 2 More Country: United States

585. Dressed to Kill (1980) Director: Brian De Palma Country: United States

586. Flash Gordon (1980) Director: Mike Hodges Country: United Kingdom

587. Gregory's Girl (1980) Director: Bill Forsyth Country: United Kingdom

588. Raging Bull (1980) Director: Martin Scorsese Country: United States

589. Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (1980) Director: Irvin Kershner Country: United States

590. Superman II (1980) Director: Richard Lester Country: United States

591. The Blues Brothers (1980) Director: John Landis Country: United States

592. The Changeling (1980) Director: Peter Medak Country: Canada

593. The Elephant Man (1980) Director: David Lynch Country: United States

594. The Fog (1980) Director: John Carpenter Country: United States

595. The Long Good Friday (1980) Director: John Mackenzie Country: United Kingdom

596. The Ninth Configuration (1980) Director: William Peter Blatty Country: United States

597. The Shining (1980) Director: Stanley Kubrick Country: United States

598. The Stunt Man (1980) Director: Richard Rush Country: United States

599. An American Werewolf in London (1981) Director: John Landis Country: United Kingdom

600. Blow Out (1981) Director: Brian De Palma Country: United States

601. Body Heat (1981) Director: Lawrence Kasdan Country: United States

602. Cutter's Way (1981) Director: Ivan Passer Country: United States

603. Dance Craze (1981) Director: Joe Massot Country: United Kingdom

604. Diva (1981) Director: Jean-Jacques Beineix Country: France

605. Escape from New York (1981) Director: John Carpenter Country: United States

606. Looker (1981) Director: Michael Crichton Country: United States

607. Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981) Director: George Miller Country: Australia

608. Modern Romance (1981) Director: Albert Brooks Country: United States

609. Ms .45 (1981) Director: Abel Ferrara Country: United States

610. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Director: Steven Spielberg Country: United States

611. Roadgames (1981) Director: Richard Franklin Country: Australia

612. Southern Comfort (1981) Director: Walter Hill Country: United States

613. The Evil Dead (1981) Director: Sam Raimi Country: United States

614. The Howling (1981) Director: Joe Dante Country: United States

615. Thief (1981) Director: Michael Mann Country: United States

616. Time Bandits (1981) Director: Terry Gilliam Country: United Kingdom

617. 48 Hrs. (1982) Director: Walter Hill Country: United States

618. Blade Runner (1982) Director: Ridley Scott Country: United States

619. Creepshow (1982) Director: George A. Romero Country: United States

620. E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (1982) Director: Steven Spielberg Country: United States

621. Fanny and Alexander (Theatrical Version) (1982) Director: Ingmar Bergman Country: Sweden

622. Fitzcarraldo (1982) Director: Werner Herzog Country: West Germany

623. Koyaanisqatsi (1982) Director: Godfrey Reggio Country: United States

624. Moonlighting (1982) Director: Jerzy Skolimowski Country: United Kingdom

625. Poltergeist (1982) Director: Tobe Hooper Country: United States

626. Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) Director: Nicholas Meyer Country: United States

627. The King of Comedy (1982) Director: Martin Scorsese Country: United States

628. The Thing (1982) Director: John Carpenter Country: United States

629. The Verdict (1982) Director: Sidney Lumet Country: United States

630. The World According to Garp (1982) Director: George Roy Hill Country: United States

631. Tootsie (1982) Director: Sydney Pollack Country: United States

632. Vice Squad (1982) Director: Gary Sherman Country: United States

633. Breathless (1983) Director: Jim Mcbride Country: United States

634. Christine (1983) Director: John Carpenter Country: United States

635. Local Hero (1983) Director: Bill Forsyth Country: United Kingdom

636. Project A (1983) Directors: Jackie Chan, Sammo Hung Kam-Bo Country: Hong Kong

637. Risky Business (1983) Director: Paul Brickman Country: United States

638. Rumble Fish (1983) Director: Francis Ford Coppola Country: United States

639. Scarface (1983) Director: Brian De Palma Country: United States

640. The Dead Zone (1983) Director: David Cronenberg Country: United States

641. The Man with Two Brains (1983) Director: Carl Reiner Country: United States

642. Trading Places (1983) Director: John Landis Country: United States

643. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) Director: Wes Craven Country: United States

644. Amadeus (1984) Director: Miloš Forman Country: United States

645. Birdy (1984) Director: Alan Parker Country: United States

646. Blood Simple (1984) Director: Joel Coen Country: United States

647. Body Double (1984) Director: Brian De Palma Country: United States

648. Ghostbusters (1984) Director: Ivan Reitman Country: United States

649. Gremlins (1984) Director: Joe Dante Country: United States

650. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) Director: Steven Spielberg Country: United States

651. Meantime (1984) Director: Mike Leigh Country: United Kingdom

652. Paris, Texas (1984) Director: Wim Wenders Country: West Germany

653. Repo Man (1984) Director: Alex Cox Country: United States

654. Stop Making Sense (1984) Director: Jonathan Demme Country: United States

655. Streets of Fire (1984) Director: Walter Hill Country: United States

656. The Company of Wolves (1984) Director: Neil Jordan Country: United Kingdom

657. The Hit (1984) Director: Stephen Frears Country: United Kingdom

658. The Terminator (1984) Director: James Cameron Country: United States

659. This Is Spinal Tap (1984) Director: Rob Reiner Country: United States

660. Threads (1984) Director: Mick Jackson Country: United Kingdom

661. Top Secret! (1984) Directors: Jim Abrahams & 2 More Country: United States

662. Wheels on Meals (1984) Director: Sammo Hung Kam-Bo Country: Hong Kong

663. After Hours (1985) Director: Martin Scorsese Country: United States

664. Back to the Future (1985) Director: Robert Zemeckis Country: United States

665. Brazil (1985) Director: Terry Gilliam Country: United Kingdom

666. Come and See (1985) Director: Elem Klimov Country: Soviet Union

667. Day of the Dead (1985) Director: George A. Romero Country: United States

668. Into the Night (1985) Director: John Landis Country: United States

669. Lost in America (1985) Director: Albert Brooks Country: United States

670. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure (1985) Director: Tim Burton Country: United States

671. Ran (1985) Director: Akira Kurosawa Country: Japan

672. Re-Animator (1985) Director: Stuart Gordon Country: United States

673. The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985) Director: Woody Allen Country: United States

674. To Live and Die in L.A. (1985) Director: William Friedkin Country: United States

675. Witness (1985) Director: Peter Weir Country: United States

676. A Better Tomorrow (1986) Director: John Woo Country: Hong Kong

677. Aliens (1986) Director: James Cameron Country: United States

678. Blue Velvet (1986) Director: David Lynch Country: United States

679. Down by Law (1986) Director: Jim Jarmusch Country: United States

680. Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986) Director: John Hughes Country: United States

681. Hannah and Her Sisters (1986) Director: Woody Allen Country: United States

682. Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer (1986) Director: John Mcnaughton Country: United States

683. Manhunter (1986) Director: Michael Mann Country: United States

684. Mona Lisa (1986) Director: Neil Jordan Country: United Kingdom

685. Something Wild (1986) Director: Jonathan Demme Country: United States

686. Stand by Me (1986) Director: Rob Reiner Country: United States

687. The Fly (1986) Director: David Cronenberg Country: United States

688. A Better Tomorrow II (1987) Director: John Woo Country: Hong Kong

689. A Chinese Ghost Story (1987) Director: Ching Siu-Tung Country: Hong Kong

690. Evil Dead II (1987) Director: Sam Raimi Country: United States

691. Full Metal Jacket (1987) Director: Stanley Kubrick Country: United Kingdom

692. Hellraiser (1987) Director: Clive Barker Country: United Kingdom

693. House of Games (1987) Director: David Mamet Country: United States

694. Innerspace (1987) Director: Joe Dante Country: United States

695. Near Dark (1987) Director: Kathryn Bigelow Country: United States

696. Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987) Director: John Hughes Country: United States

697. Prick Up Your Ears (1987) Director: Stephen Frears Country: United Kingdom

698. Raising Arizona (1987) Director: Joel Coen Country: United States

699. Robocop (1987) Director: Paul Verhoeven Country: United States

700. The Untouchables (1987) Director: Brian De Palma Country: United States

701. Where Is the Friend's House? (1987) Director: Abbas Kiarostami Country: Iran

702. Withnail & I (1987) Director: Bruce Robinson Country: United Kingdom

703. A Fish Called Wanda (1988) Director: Charles Crichton Country: United Kingdom

704. Akira (1988) Director: Katsuhiro Ôtomo Country: Japan

705. Beetlejuice (1988) Director: Tim Burton Country: United States

706. Dead Ringers (1988) Director: David Cronenberg Country: Canada

707. Die Hard (1988) Director: John Mctiernan Country: United States

708. Dragons Forever (1988) Directors: Sammo Hung Kam-Bo, Corey Yuen Country: Hong Kong

709. Hairspray (1988) Director: John Waters Country: United States

710. Heathers (1988) Director: Michael Lehmann Country: United States

711. High Hopes (1988) Director: Mike Leigh Country: United Kingdom

712. Midnight Run (1988) Director: Martin Brest Country: United States

713. The Decline of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years (1988) Director: Penelope Spheeris Country: United States

714. The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) Director: David Zucker Country: United States

715. The Vanishing (1988) Director: George Sluizer Country: Netherlands

716. Virile Games (1988) Director: Jan Švankmajer Country: Czechoslovakia

717. Crimes and Misdemeanors (1989) Director: Woody Allen Country: United States

718. Do the Right Thing (1989) Director: Spike Lee Country: United States

719. Drugstore Cowboy (1989) Director: Gus Van Sant Country: United States

720. Santa Sangre (1989) Director: Alejandro Jodorowsky Country: Mexico

721. Sex, Lies and Videotape (1989) Director: Steven Soderbergh Country: United States

722. The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover (1989) Director: Peter Greenaway Country: United Kingdom

723. The Killer (1989) Director: John Woo Country: Hong Kong

724. Arachnophobia (1990) Director: Frank Marshall Country: United States

725. Goodfellas (1990) Director: Martin Scorsese Country: United States

726. Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990) Director: Joe Dante Country: United States

727. Life Is Sweet (1990) Director: Mike Leigh Country: United Kingdom

728. Miami Blues (1990) Director: George Armitage Country: United States

729. Miller's Crossing (1990) Directors: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen Country: United States

730. Misery (1990) Director: Rob Reiner Country: United States

731. Tremors (1990) Director: Ron Underwood Country: United States

732. Trust (1990) Director: Hal Hartley Country: United States

733. Wild at Heart (1990) Director: David Lynch Country: United States

734. Barton Fink (1991) Directors: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen Country: United States

735. Cape Fear (1991) Director: Martin Scorsese Country: United States

736. Delicatessen (1991) Directors: Jean-Pierre Jeunet, Marc Caro Country: France

737. Jfk (1991) Director: Oliver Stone Country: United States

738. L.A. Story (1991) Director: Mick Jackson Country: United States

739. Point Break (1991) Director: Kathryn Bigelow Country: United States

740. Riki-Oh: The Story of Ricky (1991) Director: Ngai-Kai Lam Country: Hong Kong

741. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) Director: James Cameron Country: United States

742. The Last Boy Scout (1991) Director: Tony Scott Country: United States

743. The People Under the Stairs (1991) Director: Wes Craven Country: United States

744. The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Director: Jonathan Demme Country: United States

745. Bad Lieutenant (1992) Director: Abel Ferrara Country: United States

746. Dead Alive (1992) Director: Peter Jackson Country: New Zealand

747. Deep Cover (1992) Director: Bill Duke Country: United States

748. El Mariachi (1992) Director: Robert Rodriguez Country: United States

749. Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) Director: James Foley Country: United States

750. Hard Boiled (1992) Director: John Woo Country: Hong Kong

751. Man Bites Dog (1992) Directors: Rémy Belvaux & 2 More Country: Belgium

752. Raising Cain (1992) Director: Brian De Palma Country: United States

753. Reservoir Dogs (1992) Director: Quentin Tarantino Country: United States

754. The Player (1992) Director: Robert Altman Country: United States

755. Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me (1992) Director: David Lynch Country: United States

756. Unforgiven (1992) Director: Clint Eastwood Country: United States

757. A Man in Uniform (1993) Director: David Wellington Country: Canada

758. Bad Boy Bubby (1993) Director: Rolf De Heer Country: Australia

759. Carlito's Way (1993) Director: Brian De Palma Country: United States

760. Cronos (1993) Director: Guillermo Del Toro Country: Mexico

761. Dazed and Confused (1993) Director: Richard Linklater Country: United States

762. Groundhog Day (1993) Director: Harold Ramis Country: United States

763. Jurassic Park (1993) Director: Steven Spielberg Country: United States

764. Naked (1993) Director: Mike Leigh Country: United Kingdom

765. The Piano (1993) Director: Jane Campion Country: New Zealand

766. The Wrong Trousers (1993) Director: Nick Park Country: United Kingdom

767. Three Colors: Blue (1993) Director: Krzysztof Kieślowski Country: France

768. True Romance (1993) Director: Tony Scott Country: United States

769. Chungking Express (1994) Director: Wong Kar Wai Country: Hong Kong

770. Clerks (1994) Director: Kevin Smith Country: United States

771. Ed Wood (1994) Director: Tim Burton Country: United States

772. Fist of Legend (1994) Director: Gordon Chan Country: Hong Kong

773. Heavenly Creatures (1994) Director: Peter Jackson Country: New Zealand

774. Léon: The Professional (1994) Director: Luc Besson Country: France

775. Once Were Warriors (1994) Director: Lee Tamahori Country: New Zealand

776. Pulp Fiction (1994) Director: Quentin Tarantino Country: United States

777. The Last Seduction (1994) Director: John Dahl Country: United States

778. The Legend of Drunken Master (1994) Directors: Lau Kar-Leung, Jackie Chan Country: Hong Kong

779. The Shawshank Redemption (1994) Director: Frank Darabont Country: United States

780. Three Colors: Red (1994) Director: Krzysztof Kieślowski Country: France

781. Three Colors: White (1994) Director: Krzysztof Kieślowski Country: France

782. Before Sunrise (1995) Director: Richard Linklater Country: United States

783. Heat (1995) Director: Michael Mann Country: United States

784. La Haine (1995) Director: Mathieu Kassovitz Country: France

785. Seven (1995) Director: David Fincher Country: United States

786. The Quick and the Dead (1995) Director: Sam Raimi Country: United States

787. The Usual Suspects (1995) Director: Bryan Singer Country: United States

788. Big Night (1996) Directors: Campbell Scott, Stanley Tucci Country: United States

789. Bottle Rocket (1996) Director: Wes Anderson Country: United States

790. Bound (1996) Directors: Lilly Wachowski, Lana Wachowski Country: United States

791. Breaking the Waves (1996) Director: Lars Von Trier Country: Denmark

792. Citizen Ruth (1996) Director: Alexander Payne Country: United States

793. Desperado (1995) Director: Robert Rodriguez Country: United States

794. Fargo (1996) Director: Joel Coen Country: United States

795. Freeway (1996) Director: Matthew Bright Country: United States

796. Romeo + Juliet (1996) Director: Baz Luhrmann Country: United States

797. Scream (1996) Director: Wes Craven Country: United States

798. Swingers (1996) Director: Doug Liman Country: United States

799. Trainspotting (1996) Director: Danny Boyle Country: United Kingdom

800. Waiting for Guffman (1996) Director: Christopher Guest Country: United States

801. Boogie Nights (1997) Director: Paul Thomas Anderson Country: United States

802. Cube (1997) Director: Vincenzo Natali Country: Canada

803. Funny Games (1997) Director: Michael Haneke Country: Austria

804. Grosse Pointe Blank (1997) Director: George Armitage Country: United States

805. Jackie Brown (1997) Director: Quentin Tarantino Country: United States

806. L.A. Confidential (1997) Director: Curtis Hanson Country: United States

807. Lost Highway (1997) Director: David Lynch Country: United States

808. Starship Troopers (1997) Director: Paul Verhoeven Country: United States

809. Taste of Cherry (1997) Director: Abbas Kiarostami Country: Iran

810. The Ice Storm (1997) Director: Ang Lee Country: United States

811. A Simple Plan (1998) Director: Sam Raimi Country: Japan

812. Buffalo '66 (1998) Director: Vincent Gallo Country: United States

813. Festen (1998) Director: Thomas Vinterberg Country: Denmark

814. Happiness (1998) Director: Todd Solondz Country: United States

815. I Stand Alone (1998) Director: Gaspar Noé Country: France

816. Last Night (1998) Director: Don Mckellar Country: Canada

817. Out of Sight (1998) Director: Steven Soderbergh Country: United States

818. Pi (1998) Director: Darren Aronofsky Country: United States

819. Ring (1998) Director: Hideo Nakata Country: Japan

820. Run Lola Run (1998) Director: Tom Tykwer Country: Germany

821. Rushmore (1998) Director: Wes Anderson Country: United States

822. Show Me Love (1998) Director: Lukas Moodysson Country: Sweden

823. There's Something About Mary (1998) Directors: Bobby Farrelly, Peter Farrelly Country: United States

824. All About My Mother (1999) Director: Pedro Almodóvar Country: Spain

825. American Movie (1999) Director: Chris Smith Country: United States

826. Audition (1999) Director: Takashi Miike Country: Japan

827. Being John Malkovich (1999) Director: Spike Jonze Country: United States

828. Election (1999) Director: Alexander Payne Country: United States

829. Magnolia (1999) Director: Paul Thomas Anderson Country: United States

830. Office Space (1999) Director: Mike Judge Country: United States

831. South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) Director: Trey Parker Country: United States

832. The Insider (1999) Director: Michael Mann Country: United States

833. The Limey (1999) Director: Steven Soderbergh Country: United States

834. The Matrix (1999) Directors: Lilly Wachowski, Lana Wachowski Country: United States

835. The Sixth Sense (1999) Director: M. Night Shyamalan Country: United States

836. The Straight Story (1999) Director: David Lynch Country: United States

837. The Virgin Suicides (1999) Director: Sofia Coppola Country: United States

838. Three Kings (1999) Director: David O. Russell Country: United States

839. Wild Zero (1999) Director: Tetsuro Takeuchi Country: Japan

840. Amores Perros (2000) Director: Alejandro González Iñárritu Country: Mexico

841. Battle Royale (2000) Director: Kinji Fukasaku Country: Japan

842. Best in Show (2000) Director: Christopher Guest Country: United States

843. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) Director: Ang Lee Country: China

844. In the Mood for Love (2000) Director: Wong Kar Wai Country: Hong Kong

845. Joint Security Area (2000) Director: Park Chan-Wook Country: South Korea

846. Memento (2000) Director: Christopher Nolan Country: United States

847. Requiem for a Dream (2000) Director: Darren Aronofsky Country: United States

848. Sexy Beast (2000) Director: Jonathan Glazer Country: United Kingdom

849. Songs from the Second Floor (2000) Director: Roy Andersson Country: Sweden

850. The Filth and the Fury (2000) Director: Julien Temple Country: United Kingdom

851. Together (2000) Director: Lukas Moodysson Country: Sweden

852. Amélie (2001) Director: Jean-Pierre Jeunet Country: France

853. Donnie Darko (2001) Director: Richard Kelly Country: United States

854. Frailty (2001) Director: Bill Paxton Country: United States

855. Mulholland Drive (2001) Director: David Lynch Country: United States

856. Ocean's Eleven (2001) Director: Steven Soderbergh Country: United States

857. Shaolin Soccer (2001) Director: Stephen Chow Country: China

858. Spirited Away (2001) Director: Hayao Miyazaki Country: Japan

859. The Devil's Backbone (2001) Director: Guillermo Del Toro Country: Spain

860. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) Director: Peter Jackson Country: United States

861. The Piano Teacher (2001) Director: Michael Haneke Country: Austria

862. The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) Director: Wes Anderson Country: United States

863. Y Tu Mamá También (2001) Director: Alfonso Cuarón Country: Mexico

864. Adaptation. (2002) Director: Spike Jonze Country: United States

865. City of God (2002) Directors: Fernando Meirelles, Kátia Lund Country: Brazil

866. Hero (2002) Director: Zhang Yimou Country: China

867. Infernal Affairs (2002) Directors: Andrew Lau Wai-Keung, Alan Mak Country: Hong Kong

868. Irreversible (2002) Director: Gaspar Noé Country: France

869. Spider (2002) Director: David Cronenberg Country: United Kingdom

870. Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance (2002) Director: Park Chan-Wook Country: South Korea

871. Dogville (2003) Director: Lars Von Trier Country: Denmark

872. Lost in Translation (2003) Director: Sofia Coppola Country: United States

873. Memories of Murder (2003) Director: Bong Joon Ho Country: South Korea

874. Oldboy (2003) Director: Park Chan-Wook Country: South Korea

875. School of Rock (2003) Director: Richard Linklater Country: United States

876. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) Director: Adam Mckay Country: United States

877. Before Sunset (2004) Director: Richard Linklater Country: United States

878. Dead Man's Shoes (2004) Director: Shane Meadows Country: United Kingdom

879. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) Director: Michel Gondry Country: United States

880. Man on Fire (2004) Director: Tony Scott Country: United States

881. Napoleon Dynamite (2004) Director: Jared Hess Country: United States

882. Sideways (2004) Director: Alexander Payne Country: United States

883. Spider-Man 2 (2004) Director: Sam Raimi Country: United States

884. Team America: World Police (2004) Director: Trey Parker Country: United States

885. Vera Drake (2004) Director: Mike Leigh Country: United Kingdom

886. A History of Violence (2005) Director: David Cronenberg Country: Germany

887. Brick (2005) Director: Rian Johnson Country: United States

888. Brokeback Mountain (2005) Director: Ang Lee Country: United States

889. Hidden (2005) Director: Michael Haneke Country: France

890. Apocalypto (2006) Director: Mel Gibson Country: United States

891. Casino Royale (2006) Director: Martin Campbell Country: United Kingdom

892. Children of Men (2006) Director: Alfonso Cuarón Country: United States

893. Pan's Labyrinth (2006) Director: Guillermo Del Toro Country: Spain

894. The Host (2006) Director: Bong Joon Ho Country: South Korea

895. The Lives of Others (2006) Director: Florian Henckel Von Donnersmarck Country: Germany

896. [Rec] (2007) Directors: Jaume Balagueró, Paco Plaza Country: Spain

897. 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days (2007) Director: Cristian Mungiu Country: Romania

898. Control (2007) Director: Anton Corbijn Country: United Kingdom

899. No Country for Old Men (2007) Directors: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen Country: United States

900. Persepolis (2007) Directors: Marjane Satrapi, Vincent Paronnaud Country: France

901. Superbad (2007) Director: Greg Mottola Country: United States

902. The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters (2007) Director: Seth Gordon Country: United States

903. There Will Be Blood (2007) Director: Paul Thomas Anderson Country: United States

904. Timecrimes (2007) Director: Nacho Vigalondo Country: Spain

905. You, the Living (2007) Director: Roy Andersson Country: Sweden

906. Zodiac (2007) Director: David Fincher Country: United States

907. Happy-Go-Lucky (2008) Director: Mike Leigh Country: United Kingdom

908. Let the Right One In (2008) Director: Tomas Alfredson Country: Sweden

909. Man on Wire (2008) Director: James Marsh Country: United Kingdom

910. Synecdoche, New York (2008) Director: Charlie Kaufman Country: United States

911. The Dark Knight (2008) Director: Christopher Nolan Country: United States

912. The Ruins (2008) Director: Carter Smith Country: United States

913. The Wrestler (2008) Director: Darren Aronofsky Country: United States

914. A Prophet (2009) Director: Jacques Audiard Country: France

915. A Serious Man (2009) Directors: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen Country: United States

916. Coraline (2009) Director: Henry Selick Country: United States

917. District 9 (2009) Director: Neill Blomkamp Country: South Africa

918. Enter the Void (2009) Director: Gaspar Noé Country: France

9Next. Henri-Georges Clouzot's Inferno (2009) Directors: Serge Bromberg, Ruxandra Medrea Country: France

920. Inglourious Basterds (2009) Director: Quentin Tarantino Country: United States

921. Moon (2009) Director: Duncan Jones Country: United Kingdom

922. World's Greatest Dad (2009) Director: Bobcat Goldthwait Country: United States

923. Black Swan (2010) Director: Darren Aronofsky Country: United States

924. Four Lions (2010) Director: Christopher Morris Country: United Kingdom

925. Inception (2010) Director: Christopher Nolan Country: United States

926. Senna (2010) Director: Asif Kapadia Country: United Kingdom

927. The Arbor (2010) Director: Clio Barnard Country: United Kingdom

928. The Social Network (2010) Director: David Fincher Country: United States

929. Beyond the Black Rainbow (2010) Director: Panos Cosmatos Country: Canada

930. Dreams of a Life (2011) Director: Carol Morley Country: United Kingdom

931. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair (2011) Director: Quentin Tarantino Country: United States

932. Michael (2011) Director: Markus Schleinzer Country: Austria

933. Midnight in Paris (2011) Director: Woody Allen Country: United States

934. Miss Bala (2011) Director: Gerardo Naranjo Country: Mexico

935. The Cabin in the Woods (2011) Director: Drew Goddard Country: United States

936. The Raid: Redemption (2011) Director: Gareth Evans Country: Indonesia

937. The Skin I Live In (2011) Director: Pedro Almodóvar Country: Spain

938. Tyrannosaur (2011) Director: Paddy Considine Country: United Kingdom

939. Django Unchained (2012) Director: Quentin Tarantino Country: United States

940. Frances Ha (2012) Director: Noah Baumbach Country: United States

941. Holy Motors (2012) Director: Leos Carax Country: France

942. Looper (2012) Director: Rian Johnson Country: United States

943. Moonrise Kingdom (2012) Director: Wes Anderson Country: United States

944. Skyfall (2012) Director: Sam Mendes Country: United States

945. The Hunt (2012) Director: Thomas Vinterberg Country: Denmark

946. Her (2013) Director: Spike Jonze Country: United States

947. Ida (2013) Director: Paweł Pawlikowski Country: Poland

948. Gravity (2013) Director: Alfonso Cuarón Country: United States

949. Only Lovers Left Alive (2013) Director: Jim Jarmusch Country: United States

950. Snowpiercer (2013) Director: Bong Joon Ho Country: South Korea

951. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) Director: Martin Scorsese Country: United States

952. Under the Skin (2013) Director: Jonathan Glazer Country: United Kingdom

953. A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence (2014) Director: Roy Andersson Country: Sweden

954. Birdman (2014) Director: Alejandro González Iñárritu Country: United States

955. Boyhood (2014) Director: Richard Linklater Country: United States

956. Ex Machina (2014) Director: Alex Garland Country: United Kingdom

957. Interstellar (2014) Director: Christopher Nolan Country: United States

958. It Follows (2014) Director: David Robert Mitchell Country: United States

959. Nightcrawler (2014) Director: Dan Gilroy Country: United States

960. The Duke of Burgundy (2014) Director: Peter Strickland Country: United Kingdom

961. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) Director: Wes Anderson Country: United States

962. What We Do in the Shadows (2014) Directors: Taika Waititi, Jemaine Clement Country: New Zealand

963. Whiplash (2014) Director: Damien Chazelle Country: United States

964. Wild Tales (2014) Director: Damián Szifrón Country: Argentina

965. 45 Years (2015) Director: Andrew Haigh Country: United Kingdom

966. Anomalisa (2015) Directors: Charlie Kaufman, Duke Johnson Country: United States

967. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) Director: George Miller Country: Australia

968. The Lobster (2015) Director: Yorgos Lanthimos Country: Ireland

969. The Witch (2015) Director: Robert Eggers Country: United States

970. Victoria (2015) Director: Sebastian Schipper Country: Germany

971. Arrival (2016) Director: Denis Villeneuve Country: United States

972. Hell or High Water (2016) Director: David Mackenzie Country: United States

973. Paterson (2016) Director: Jim Jarmusch Country: France

974. Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016) Directors: Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone Country: United States

975. Raw (2016) Director: Julia Ducournau Country: France

976. The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016) Director: André Øvredal Country: United Kingdom

977. The Handmaiden (2016) Director: Park Chan-Wook Country: South Korea

9Examples. Train to Busan (2016) Director: Yeon Sang-Ho Country: South Korea

979. Beast (2017) Director: Michael Pearce Country: United Kingdom

980. Dunkirk (2017) Director: Christopher Nolan Country: France

981. Faces Places (2017) Directors: Jr, Agnès Varda Country: France

982. Get Out (2017) Director: Jordan Peele Country: United States

983. The Shape of Water (2017) Director: Guillermo Del Toro Country: United States

984. Burning (2018) Director: Lee Chang-Dong Country: South Korea

985. Cold War (2018) Director: Paweł Pawlikowski Country: Poland

986. Eighth Grade (2018) Director: Bo Burnham Country: United States

987. Hereditary (2018) Director: Ari Aster Country: United States

988. Mandy (2018) Director: Panos Cosmatos Country: United States

989. Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) Director: Christopher Mcquarrie Country: United States

990. They Shall Not Grow Old (2018) Director: Peter Jackson Country: United Kingdom

991. 1917 (2019) Director: Sam Mendes Country: United Kingdom

992. Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (2019) Director: Quentin Tarantino Country: United States

993. Parasite (2019) Director: Bong Joon Ho Country: South Korea

994. Saint Maud (2019) Director: Rose Glass Country: United Kingdom

995. Riders of Justice (2020) Director: Anders Thomas Jensen Country: Denmark

996. The Worst Person in the World (2021) Director: Joachim Trier Country: Norway

997. Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) Directors: Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert Country: United States

998. All of Us Strangers (2023) Director: Andrew Haigh Country: United Kingdom

999. Fallen Leaves (2023) Director: Aki Kaurismäki Country: Finland

1000. Perfect Days (2023) Director: Wim Wenders Country: Japan

