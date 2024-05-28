Written by Kathleen Gibson



Film has always been a passion of mine. I am a very visual person. I knew I wanted to work in the film and television industry, and felt that editing was an excellent way to train my eye. I have been in the industry for 30 plus years, starting out on big feature films in New York City. That's what ultimately led me toThe Morning Show.

I've been watching The Morning Show since its first season. I was thrilled to become a part of the editing team for season three. As a fan of the show and after meeting with the showrunners, I knew it would be a great fit, a dream job.

For me, preparation is everything. I read and re-read the script multiple times so that the story is second nature to me. As I read, I visualize the story in my mind. Part of editing is being empathetic to the characters; I have to be able to put myself in their shoes. Editing is being able to make the audience feel what the characters are feeling, to be caught up in the story, to be in the world that they are watching. When viewing the dailies, I choose what I want to use in the cut by seeing what comes forward to me visually and performance-wise, how it makes me feel.

There are multiple ways to edit a scene; there isn't a single "right way," but definitely a few wrong ones. There is an alchemy to it. And, unless there is a reason to do so, I feel the audience should not be aware of how the show is cut. I want the audience to become absorbed in the story and characters without calling much attention to the editing.

Part of my approach when I edit, once all of the scenes have been cut, the sound design applied, and the music added, is to watch the episode silently. I scrutinize my cuts. This way, I cansee if the story tracks and the rhythm and pace are working. My assistant is essential, not just for doing their part of the job; I rely on them as a second set of eyes, and value their input as to what is, or isn't, working in the episode. Editing is a team effort, a collaboration.

With The Morning Show, it was fantastic to have so much talent on set to work with; to be surrounded by smart, talented, passionate people. I am most gratified by projects that challenge me, stretch me out of my comfort zone. I want to be the best at my job, I always want to be learning. I am grateful to be part of the team for season three, and work with other editors to create a cohesive season. We put together a great show that the audience loved.