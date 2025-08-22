In the photography division of the EISA Awards, which stands for the Expert Imaging and Sound Association, the cameras highlighted go beyond just their photo capabilities, but more so towards what the cameras released this year are capable of for shooters of all types.

Past winners have included the likes of popular mirrorless cameras like the Sony a7R V, the Canon EOS R6 Mark II, the Fujifilm X-H2, and last year’s camera of the year award winner, the Nikon Z8. This year, the top prize goes to the Sony a1 II—the company’s behemoth, 8K-capable new flagship mirrorless camera.

Let’s take a look at the rest of the winners in different categories.