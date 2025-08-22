Can You Guess Which Popular Mirrorless Won “Camera of the Year” at the EISA Awards?
Let's find out which cameras came out on top.
In the photography division of the EISA Awards, which stands for the Expert Imaging and Sound Association, the cameras highlighted go beyond just their photo capabilities, but more so towards what the cameras released this year are capable of for shooters of all types.
Past winners have included the likes of popular mirrorless cameras like the Sony a7R V, the Canon EOS R6 Mark II, the Fujifilm X-H2, and last year’s camera of the year award winner, the Nikon Z8. This year, the top prize goes to the Sony a1 II—the company’s behemoth, 8K-capable new flagship mirrorless camera.
Let’s take a look at the rest of the winners in different categories.
2025 EISA Award Winners
All in the same photography category that covers all cameras, here’s the full list of winners.
- Camera of the Year: Sony Alpha 1 II
- Professional Camera: Canon EOS R1
- Full-Frame Camera: Canon EOS R5 II
- Best Buy Camera: Nikon Z5II
- APS-C Camera: Nikon Z50II
- Compact Camera: Fujifilm GFX100RF
- Photo/Video Camera: Panasonic S1R II
- Micro Four Thirds Camera: OM-3
- Vlogging Camera: Canon V1
Awards were also given out for best lenses of the year in many different categories. You can check out all of the big winners on the EISA Awards website here.
