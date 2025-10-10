Looking to make more money in the world of professional videography? Well, one investment that can often pay for itself is in a teleprompter. For better or for worse, talking-head style interviews are still quite popular and prevalent in corporate video. And many companies and clients prefer to work with teleprompters when given the choice.

If you want an easy way to increase your videography offerings and billables, then this is a great option. And the new Prompter XL from Elgato is a new one worth considering. Let’s look at this 15.6” full HD display teleprompter and how it can be easily used with a single USB-C cable to plug directly into your computer.

Elgato Prompter XL Teleprompter While there are some tips and tricks to keep in mind, working with a teleprompter really isn’t that hard. The most difficult aspects have to do with timing and coaching your subjects rather than anything to do with the technical side. With that being said, investing in a quality teleprompter that can handle all of the basic (or even advanced) functions of modern teleprompting is a nice luxury. The Elgato Prompter XL certainly checks all of the boxes. Users can film or stream with a mirrorless or studio camera with a zoom lens thanks to the prompter’s various step-up rings.. It’s also designed to be read from a distance and can double as a spare monitor to enhance your videography multitasking.

Voice Sync and Twitch Integration For some new-age specs, the Elgato Prompter XL offers the ability to sync with a Camera Hub app to help facilitate advanced settings like Voice Sync for a more intuitive approach to script reading for your subjects. The Elgato Prompter XL also offers Twitch integration to help your streams flow more smoothly, as well as let streamers respond to their chats right on the teleprompter’s screen. Elgato Prompter XL Credit: Elgato

Price and Availability The Elgato Prompter XL is available for preorder, with units expected to start shipping soon. Here are the full specs and purchase options. 15.6" Full HD Display

Doubles as Spare Monitor

Single USB-C Cable

Compatible with Mirrorless & Studio Cams

Voice Sync, Twitch Integration

Camera Hub App