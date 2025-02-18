If you've been in any Hollywood meeting in the last ten years, you've probably seen a worrisome trend that everything has to be IP, travel, and feel safe for all four quadrants.

As Hollywood tries to make hits and satisfy shareholders, people are getting more and more scared about what can be greenlit.

And it's affecting everyone.

While promoting his new movie, Blue Moon, at the Berlin Film Festival, Ethan Hawke implored Hollywood to keep some personality in the movies they make.

That personality and uniqueness can draw people to the theater more than just generic art.

Hawke said, “Audiences have to care. They don’t sell. You guys, the community, has to make it important. For offensive art to have a place in our conversation, it has to be cared about.”

Hawke continued, “And when we prioritize money at all costs, what we get is generic material that appeals to the most amount of people and we’re told that’s the best. It’s a dance we all do together. If you love offensive art and you want it, demand it. Right now, people don’t think they’ll make any money off it so it doesn’t get made.”

This is the existential crisis facing all of Hollywood right now. Everyone in every creative field would have to be involved in changing this mindset. If stars chased more interesting projects, then maybe studios would greenlight them.

Same with A-list directors.

I genuinely hope we can pivot before it's too late.

