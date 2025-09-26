Extras are everywhere—in every film. You literally cannot shoot a film without them unless your story is limited to a deserted or dystopian location, such as the island sequences in Cast Away or in A Quiet Place. Neither do they get to show their faces on camera, nor do they have dialogues, yet their presence or absence is an important element in visual storytelling.

In my experience, extras on set are like 10-year-old toddlers, who wander away here and there, need constant attention, and end up doing the most bizarre things both on and off camera. As I like to call it, extras are usually a little bit extra.

In this article, we’re looking at scenes that have some of the most memorable extras’ moments.

6 Most Memorable Extras in Iconic Scenes

1. The Margarita Man in Jurassic World (2015)

While the internet blew up with memes about him, the margarita man is my spirit animal. Jurassic World isn’t the best Jurassic Park movie when you compare it to the original film, but then this margarita man is one of the greatest highlights of the narrative, alongside the fear and dinosaurs. When the pterodactyls attack the main plaza of Jurassic Park, everyone starts running for their life. But the margarita man has his priorities right. As he runs to escape the dinosaur rampage, he comes back to pick up his two margaritas. That action by the extra is like rainbow sprinkles in your favorite sundae. PS: That margarita man is our beloved singer Jimmy Buffett!

2. The Man Who Throws a Dog Into the Ocean in Mr. Nanny (1993)

I wonder if the animal rights people have noticed this extra yet? Michael Gottilieb’s Mr. Nanny follows a former wrestler, Hulk Hogan (Sean Armstrong), who takes up the job as the nanny and bodyguard for two children whose lives are supposedly under threat. In a sequence where Hogan is riding down the road on his motorcycle, cruising the streets like a macho man, you suddenly see a man randomly throw a dog into the ocean in the background. The visual comes for a split second, as the motorcycle crosses him, but it is both hilarious and disturbing at the same time. While the film isn’t anything too special, this fleeting moment has transcended the silver screen. Talk about weird accidents!

3. Big-Eyed Fisherman in Caddyshack (1980)

The horror in those bulging eyes is one of the most “laugh out loud" moments in Harold Ramis’ Caddyshack. The narrative revolves around an exclusive golf course and its members who are living a nightmare after two new members join the club. The sequence in question follows Al Czervick (Rodney Dangerfield) as he loses control of his yacht. The yacht party started on a happy note, but seeing an old friend, Czervick is extremely enthusiastic about catching up with him.

He rushes to the captain of the yacht, eager to make a pitstop, and snatches control of the boat. In this excitement, he pumps up the speed, and soon, he loses control of the giant water vessel. The overspeeding yacht rushes helter-skelter, putting every lakegoer’s life into danger. But the humor peaks with this man’s expression as he sees the speeding yacht raging towards his small fishing boat. The way he goes from squinting to full-blown “puffer-fish eyes,” I couldn’t hold it in! I bet no one can!

4. The Patriot in Independence Day (1996)

This extra reminds me of that one super obedient student who becomes the goodness meter of the class. You know, that one kid who is super passionate about anything that they’re assigned to?

In the climax of Roland Emmerich’s sci-fi action epic, Independence Day, there’s an intense speech by President Thomas J. Whitmore (Bill Pullman) that remains one of the most inspiring motivational speeches delivered on the silver screen. But the cut that ends the speech has become a pivotal cinematic moment. In the shot, we see an extra, saluting the President with such vigour and passion that it might make you question your own love for your country.

The determination on his face shows how much he was moved by Whitmore’s words. Honestly, his expression is just icing on the cake!

5. The Over-Enthusiastic Henchman in The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

It’s an intense fight—Bane versus Batman and Catwoman. The latter are in warrior mode, fighting off the goons sent by Bane, and suddenly, you see a henchman in the background, randomly throwing himself on the ground, pretending to be hit in the fight, when you can clearly see that he is significantly out of reach from the other henchmen, Catwoman, and Batman.

Honestly, kudos to his dedication! While you hardly notice him during the first few watches of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises, once you have, you sort of wait to spot him in the next watch. Think of it like Finding Waldo–it’s always a little win at the end.

6. The Lady with the Open Zipper in Teen Wolf (1985)

Rod Daniel’s Teen Wolf follows Scott Howard (Michael J. Fox), a high school student whose loveless life is further upturned after he mysteriously transforms into a werewolf. In one of the basketball victory scenes, in the background, prances gleefully a super excited lady, who doesn’t notice until halfway through the scene that her zipper was wide open all along.

Once she realizes, the camera reframes slightly and, by coincidence, puts her in focus, from the waist down, right in the background of the lead characters, all the while struggling with her zipper to close it. Well, wardrobe malfunctions do happen–thankfully, the camera doesn’t reveal her face, so it's impossible to identify her, but with that red sweater in a wave of beige, she is unmissable! I wonder if the editor ever noticed this blooper in the background while making the offline cut for Teen Wolf.

Share with us if you know more such bloopers that remain to be part of their films.