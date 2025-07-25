Everyone is stoked about having a new Fantastic Four movie, which will bring Marvel into their next phase of characters and storytelling.

Like every other Marvel movie, these are set up in two distinct credit scenes that set the stage for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and offer a heartfelt nod to the team's comic book legacy.

Today, I want to dig into these and tell you what happens in them.

Let's dive in.





The Fantastic Four: First Steps Credit Scenes

Like I said above, there are two scenes that happen during and after the credits.

The mid-credits scene for The Fantastic Four establishes a major future threat for the MCU, while the post-credits scene offers a lighter moment filled with Easter eggs for dedicated fans.

Mid-Credits Scene: The Arrival of Doctor Doom

In a moment that has sent ripples of excitement throughout the fan community, the mid-credits scene introduces one of Marvel's most iconic villains: Doctor Doom.

The scene takes place four years after the events of the main film, in the Baxter Building. Sue Storm (played by Vanessa Kirby) is seen reading to her and Reed Richards' son, Franklin, who is now a young boy.

When Sue briefly leaves the room, a mysterious green-cloaked figure appears and kneels before Franklin. The figure is holding Doctor Doom's signature metallic mask.

While the face of the actor is not explicitly shown, it is implied that this is Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom.

Explaining The Fantastic Four Mid-Credits Scene

This scene directly sets up the next major Avengers crossover event. A title card explicitly states, "The Fantastic Four will return in Avengers: Doomsday," confirming that the team's story will continue in that film, with Doctor Doom as the bad guy who will threaten the entire Marvel universe.

The scene raises numerous questions about Doom's interest in the uniquely powerful Franklin Richards, who in the comics is an Omega-level mutant with reality-warping abilities.

I would assume we'll see a blending of all the realities from the Marvel world we've seen for 20 years, and then a new phase, in order to bring all the characters back.

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Credit: Marvel

Post-Credits Scene: An Animated Homage

After the dramatic reveal of Doctor Doom, the final post-credits scene shifts to a much lighter and more nostalgic tone.

Audiences are treated to a colorful, retro-style animated sequence that pays tribute to the classic Fantastic Four cartoons of the 1960s.

The short animation features the team — Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing — in their classic costumes, battling several villains who were mentioned earlier in the film.

It's just a very fun cartoon to watch.

Explaining The Fantastic Four Post-Credits Scene

This fun, self-contained sequence serves as a charming celebration of the Fantastic Four's long and storied history in popular culture.

The scene is capped off with a poignant quote from the legendary comic book artist and co-creator of the Fantastic Four, Jack Kirby: “If you look at my characters, you will find me...”

And then we get a title card explaining the significance of Earth‑828 as a homage to Kirby's birthday, August 28th.

Summing It All Up

So, that's where Marvel is headed. I'm sure we'll have a couple of movies between now and then to extrapolate what's going on in this next phase and to introduce us to more characters and explain the stakes.

Did you like the Fantastic Four movie?

Let me know what you think in the comments.