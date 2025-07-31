With the DC Comics Universe getting a complete rebrand by James Gunn, it can be hard to figure out which shows and movies will factor into the overall world being built.

And if you're a completist, you're going to want to know what you should watch to get every easter egg and inside joke that appears on screen.

Well, James Gunn recently took to Twitter to give fans an update on what's canon in the new DCU.

According to the video, the new DC Universe will officially launch in chronological order with the animated series Creature Commandos, followed by the film Superman, and then Peacemaker Season 2.

Events from prior projects, such as The Suicide Squad, can be integrated into the new canon if they are referenced in dialogue or featured in "Previously Seen" recaps.

A key example of this is the death of Rick Flagg Jr., which was canonized after being mentioned in Creature Commandos. Following this rule, it's widely expected that the first season of Peacemaker will remain canon, with the probable exception of its Justice League cameos.

Looking ahead, the DCU slate will continue with Lanterns, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Clayface. A new Wonder Woman film is also actively moving forward with a completed script.

So, that's the concrete foundation they hope to build on moving forward. And then they'll go upwards and outwards as they integrate more heroes.

There's obviously no mention of the Matt Reeves Batman, who has his own distinct look and feel from these movies. I do wonder if that allows James Gunn to find his own Batman in all of this, or if he'll keep focusing on side characters and do things like Batgirl and Nightwing without bringing in a Batman until later.

Time will tell.

Let me know what you think in the comments.