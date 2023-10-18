Get All the FILM CRUX Products For Free
All you have to do is sign up for one month of Film Crux+, which is also free for the first 30 days!
I'm all about the free giveaways, so when Film Crux reached out to offer all No Film School readers a free month of plus, I was excited for you... and myself.
Film Crux is a world-renowned filmmaking company designed to help you do one thing: make better films, whether that be with their wildly popular filmmaking products, videos, and articles on filmmaking, or through inspiration from their own films.
Their + initiative has all their sound and editing tools, transitions, and edits all for free.
The free offering includes:
- 281 curated sound design and foley sound effects
- 137 original full-length songs to use in your films and videos
- 294 original drag-and-drop space VFX assets
- Clean and dirty letterboxes and mattes in both 4k and 1080p
- LUTs, transitions, overlays, vignettes, and much more…
The best news? There’s no time limit. People can get this any time they want.
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
Here's the instructions for people to get them:
- Click the link to go to FILM CRUX+
- Click the Make Better Films button.
- Sign up to FILM CRUX+ and use code CRUX at checkout.
- Once signed in, in your account dashboard under Digital Products, click "view" to go to the Members Area.
- Click 'Products' and download everything you want.
You can cancel any time, and keep all the packs!
Or, if you can afford the $10, stay a member to help them make more amazing stuff like this offer and site.
It's all pretty simple.
Enjoy!
