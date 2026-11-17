"You're doomed! You're all doomed!"

This is one of the very first lines of dialogue in the classic 1980 slasher Friday the 13th, and it's also one that is integral to the franchise as a whole, as well as horror cinema at large. Let's break it down!

An Iconic Harbinger Is Born in Friday the 13th

The "you're all doomed" line (which comes from screenwriter Victor Miller, a longtime soap opera writer who worked on classics of the genre, including All My Children, Another World, and Guiding Light) is delivered by the character Crazy Ralph (Walt Gorney) to counselor Annie (Robbi Morgan) when she asks the Crystal Lake locals the best way to get to the summer camp. She politely ignores the warning of Ralph, who also says that Camp Crystal Lake, which is colloquially known as Camp Blood, has a "death curse" and that "you'll never come back again!"

However, once she hitches a ride to camp with Enos (Rex Everhart), she learns that Ralph is much saner than his namesake implies. Enos explains that the camp has indeed been plagued with mysterious happenings, including " two kids murdered in '58, [a] boy drowning in '57, [and a] buncha fires." When the Christie family tried to reopen the camp in 1962, "the water was bad."

These warning become all too real when Annie hitches a second ride with an unseen, unspeaking person (later revealed to be Mrs. Voorhees, the character played by Betsy Palmer) who slits her throat with a hunting knife in the woods after she tries to escape the car.





'Friday the 13th' (1980) Credit: Paramount Pictures

Eventually, all but one member of the camp staff - final girl Alice Hardy (Adrienne King) - is murdered by Mrs. Voorhees, who is seeking revenge for the death of her son, Jason (Ari Lehman). It turns out that Jason is the drowned boy that Enos mentioned in the opening act. Considering the fact that Alice is killed by a now grown-up Jason (don't ask how this happens - no explanation has ever really made sense) in the introduction of 1981's Friday the 13th Part 2, Crazy Ralph's prophecy that "you're all doomed" ultimately turns out to be completely true.

To use the parlance of The Cabin in the Woods, Crazy Ralph is a Harbinger. He is one of a long line of horror movie characters who serve to fruitlessly try and warn young victims away from their doom. We see them in everything from The Hills Have Eyes to Children of the Corn, but Crazy Ralph is one of the most important thanks to Friday the 13th's status as the slasher that made the slasher movie happen.

It's far from the first example of the subgenre. Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho is often considered the progenitor of the slasher movie, followed by the one-two punch of the 1974 movies Black Christmas and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. John Carpenter's Halloween cemented the formula in 1978, but it wasn't until Friday the 13th proved that it was replicable that the slasher boom truly began.

This led to many of its tropes being repeated throughout the 1980s and beyond, including its summer camp setting, whodunit storytelling style, and - of course - the Harbinger.

This Line Presages What's To Come In More Ways Than One

Crazy Ralph's iconic Harbinger line describes exactly what's going to happen in the rest of the movie, creating an ominous atmosphere early on that hangs over the cheerful tone of the other counselors setting up camp (and wondering where the hell Annie is). This is furthered by other excellent lines from Victor Miller's script, which includes counselor Marcie (Jeannine Taylor) describing a dream that she has where rain turns to blood.

'Friday the 13th' (1980) Credit: Paramount Pictures

However, Crazy Ralph's line also serves as a portent of what is to come in other movies. Friday the 13th became the first slasher movie to ever get a sequel with Friday the 13th Part 2. The success of that movie saw the franchise swiftly explode. By the end of the 1980s, there were eight Friday the 13th movies (six of which featured Jason Voorhees as the killer, and one of which featured a copycat wearing his iconic hockey mask, which he acquired in 1982's Part 3-D), an NES video game, and an in-name-only spinoff television series that ran for three seasons.

At the time of writing, there are numerous Friday the 13th books and comics, a short film/hard cider commercial (don't ask), and a new prequel series, Peacock's Crystal Lake. There are now 12 movies (including a 2009 remake and a 2003 crossover with the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise) with a 13th on the way (helmed by Part 2 and Part 3-D director Steve Miner).

The doom on display in Friday the 13th is actually what made it a hit in the first place. The extravagantly gory special effects, which were brought to life by makeup maestro Tom Savini (Dawn of the Dead) were something that helped it stand out among other early Halloween and Psycho copycats from 1979 and 1980, including Tourist Trap, The Silent Scream, Funeral Home, Christmas Evil, To All a Good Night, Prom Night, Terror Train, New Year's Evil, Mother's Day, and Schizoid. That might sound like there were already a lot of slashers during that time, but trust me. The boom that Friday the 13th is even bigger. To the tune of more than 500 slashers being released between 1981 and 1989.

Considering the fact that the explicit reason for Jason Voorhees' murderous rampage is that he is seeking revenge for his mother's beheading in the end of the original movie (his motive eventually morphed into "he's defending his territory" and later "I guess he just really likes killing"), Crazy Ralph's warning of doom has ultimately extended to literally hundreds of people.

This actually includes Crazy Ralph himself, who was garroted while trying to peep on a couple having sex in Part 2. Look, nobody ever said he was a great guy. Just an extraordinarily forward-thinking one.

Are you a fan of Friday the 13th, and are there any other lines from the movie or franchise that stand out to you? Share your thoughts in the comments below!