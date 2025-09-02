Graham Greene (Oneida Nation) was a trailblazing Indigenous actor who crafted diverse roles across genres, from TV to film. He brought depth and authenticity to roles that could have been stereotypes in less capable hands.

On September 1st, the actor passed away in a Toronto hospital at the age of 73 after a long illness, leaving behind a legacy that helped change how Indigenous stories are told on screen.

He was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Dances with Wolves.

He said of the nomination, "I was standing in my bathrobe with a cup of coffee watching television in Ottawa. My wife and I had an apartment there. And they announced the Oscars, and my name came up, and the cup flipped over on its side. There's coffee pouring on the floor. My wife comes out and she says, 'You all right?' I said, 'I've just been nominated for an Oscar.' ... She said, 'Ah, sure, you were. Come on, get dressed, let's go to work'" (via Canada's Theatre Museum).

At the time of his death, Greene had recently finished work on the Joel Kinnaman thriller Ice Fall.

These five movies and TV shows showcase different facets of his legacy. Let us know which are your favorites.

Dances with Wolves

This is where most people first encountered Greene. His Academy Award-nominated role as Kicking Bird (Ziŋtká Nagwáka) in Kevin Costner's epic showcased his talents to audiences beyond his native Canada.

While the movie has faced criticism for its "white savior" narrative, Greene's performance helped elevate the role and the story.

"The thing is about the film, it's not anything to do with changing history or anyone's values," he told Bobbie Wygant at the time. "It's showing relationships between people. There is good and bad in every race and nation of the world, everybody knows that, but it's just people getting along with people."

Thunderheart

Greene appeared in this contemporary action-mystery film, playing Walter Crow Horse, a gruff local officer living on a reservation, opposite Val Kilmer.

This is Greene in a completely different role than Dances with Wolves. Here, he's weary and skeptical as he helps an FBI agent investigate murders. The film captures some of the tension between federal authority and tribal sovereignty. Plus, we get to see a great enemies-to-friends relationship between him and Kilmer.

Wind River

Taylor Sheridan's neo-western thriller features Greene in his later career, playing Ben opposite Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Set on Wyoming's Wind River Reservation, the film is about a murder case and, more broadly, violence against Indigenous women.

He told Indian Country Media Network , amusingly, that he didn't overthink the role.

“I'm just a hired gun who does what he's paid to do. I really don't get too deep into the character. I'm not one of these guys who just gases on just to hear himself talk."

Longmire

At the urging of actor Lou Diamond Phillips, Greene was cast as a recurring guest star on Longmire, which aired on A&E and Netflix.

As Malachi Strand, Greene played a villain, a crooked cop, the former Chief of the Cheyenne Tribal Police.

When he was offered the role, Greene asked for details. "He's a bad guy," he recalled in an interview with Canada's Theatre Museum . "And I said, 'Oh goody. Can I see the script?'"

Reservation Dogs

If there's anything you check out from this list, it should be Reservation Dogs.

Greene's work on FX's comedy represents something of a full-circle moment. In 2023, Greene guest-starred as Maximus Fixico in the Reservation Dogs episode of the same name, as well as episodes 8 and 10 of the final season.

The show, created by Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo, centers Indigenous stories told by Indigenous creators. Greene was open throughout his career that Indigenous actors should not be limited to certain roles. He said as much to Canada's Theatre Museum.

"Producers would say things—'No, I can't see an Indian being that,' and I said, 'Well, goodness gracious, why not?' I said, 'I'm not Indian, I'm North American.'"

He added later, "Don't let it get to you. Just go. Move on. Do something else. Go home, read a book, write your own script."

Reservation Dogs was one of his last roles, and it's funny and heartbreaking and quirky all at once. His appearances alongside other well-known and established Indigenous actors like Wes Studi and Gary Farmer feel like a generational passing of the torch for the younger cast members.