It's October 1, everyone! And right on schedule, a new trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein has arrived.

The trailer, narrated by Jacob Elordi as the monster, gives us a clearer idea of how this story will unfold. The monster, wrapped in a cloak, seeks love and acceptance from Frankenstein, and when things don't go his way, he apparently attacks an ice-bound ship and its crew. (My Terror-loving heart sings at the sight of a ship lost in the pack.)

The trailer also features glimpses of Oscar Isaac as Victor Von Frankenstein, Mia Goth as Elizabeth Lavenza, and Christoph Waltz as Elizabeth's uncle, Henrich Harlander. Del Toro's signature visuals are all through the trailer, including a ghost-like figure in red.

Del Toro's lifelong passion project earned a 13-minute standing ovation at Venice, and anticipation runs high for the new film.

The director told Variety, “The usual discourse of Frankenstein has to do with science gone awry. But for me, it’s about the human spirit. It’s not a cautionary tale: It’s about forgiveness, understanding, and the importance of listening to each other.”

“When I talked to Guillermo, he was like, ‘I’m making a feast,’” Isaac said. “And he really did.”

Check out the trailer below, then let us know what you think.

Netflix plans a limited theatrical release for Frankenstein on Oct. 17. The film will have its streaming debut on Nov. 7.