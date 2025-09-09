Frankenstein just had its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. After the film, director Guillermo del Toro spoke about what projects are coming next for him (and waxed poetic).

"I'm 60 now. So I've gone from asking who I am as a father and son to regret. I'm in the regret decade. Expect a lot of regret," the director said during a Q&A after his Toronto screening.

Two projects are coming up on his slate. One is a stop-motion film, The Buried Giant. The other is a live-action film with Frankenstein star Oscar Isaac called Fury.

He described Fury as hyper-violent: "It's like My Dinner with Andre, but killing people after each course."

The Buried Giant is a fantasy novel by Nobel Prize-winning British author Kazuo Ishiguro. It was released in 2015 and follows an elderly couple living in a fictional post-Arthurian England in which everyone experiences magically induced amnesia. The couple believes they have a child and set out to find him.

Del Toro is co-writing the script with Dennis Kelly, the BAFTA-winning writer behind Matilda the Musical. The film is being developed for Netflix.

Here's del Toro's full quote on his next projects:

“I am, right now, preparing a stop-motion adaptation of The Buried Giant, the Kazuo Ishiguro novel. And it is going to be an epic stop-motion that is not going to be for kids. It’s truly exploring the capacity to act, of a stop-motion project, and fuse a world the way you would do it if it was a live-action.



I’m writing a film to do with Oscar, I’m writing it right now. It’s called Fury. It goes back to the thriller aspects of Nightmare Alley. Very cruel, very violent. It’s like My Dinner with Andre, but killing people after each course.



I’m very interested in the violence we do to each other. We do it with our minds, we do it with our souls, and we do it physically and I think there’s new questions. I’m 60 now, so I’ve gone from asking who I am, [being a] father and son, to regret. I’m in the regret decade, so expect a lot of regret.”



Frankenstein recently had its world premiere at Venice. The film will be released in select theaters on Oct. 17 before streaming globally on Netflix on Nov. 7.

Check out the full del Toro clip from Deadline below.

