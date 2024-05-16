While Fujifilm’s news announcing the X-T50 might get more interest from most of us in the film and video realm (especially since it’s basically just an X100VI but with interchangeable lenses), we do have a few more camera highlights to share from Fujifilm’s X Summit this year.

Fujifilm has announced a new GFX100S II medium format mirrorless camera which should serve as a smaller and lighter GFX system body, but with some improved specs and features for both those looking into large format photography and other videography needs.

Let’s check out the GFX100S II and its massive 102MP CMOS II sensor to explore how it could serve your hybrid shooting needs.

Introducing the Fujifilm GFX100S II Designed to help Fujifilm further push the boundaries of medium format, the new GFX100SII medium format mirrorless from Fujifilm is set to provide some of the best controls for capturing fine details within your frame. With a massive 102MP CMOS II sensor that is coupled with the Fujifilm X-Processor 5, the GFX100S II will offer a wide dynamic range as well as an impressive sensitivity range of ISO 80-12800. “Our GFX System continues to revolutionize ultra-high-resolution, large format image making by taking it out of specialist studio environments and putting into the hands of passionate creatives across all genres, styles and applications.” — Victor Ha, vice president, Electronic Imaging Division and Optical Devices Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. And while the GFX100S II might be most appealing to photographers with its specs and features, the GFX100S II does feature ultra-high resolution 4K video recording, along with plenty of other video features that should make the camera ideal for both photographers and videographers alike—as well as those who like to do both.

A Large Format 102MP Sensor The big highlight here with the GFX100S II might simply be the improvement to the pixel structure in the camera’s newly developed 102MP large format sensor. This sensor has boosted saturated electrons which enables the use of ISO 80 as a standard sensitivity. In this setting, and when shooting in 16-bit RAW, the GFX100SII should be able to create images at greater dynamic range and with lower noise than with any other previous GFX models. For us in the video world, with the new sensor, the GFX100S II will feature a standard ISO100 available in video mode to deliver higher image quality in video footage as well. The GFX100S II is also equipped with a tracking AF function that is operable during video recording. When using this new tracking AF users will be able to easily track their intended subjects even in situations where multiple subjects are present. On top of that the GFX100S II will offer 4K video recording at 30 frames per second and is capable of recording in 4K/30P 4:2:2 10-bit on a compatible SD Memory Card and will be compatible recording using Apple ProRes by connecting an external SSD via a USB Type C cable. static.bhphoto.com

Price and Availability The new Fujifilm GFX100S II is available for pre-order and is expected to start shipping here in mid-June 2024. Here are the full specs and purchase options: 102MP 43.8 x 32.9mm BSI CMOS II Sensor

X-Processor 5 Image Processor

4K30 Video; F-Log2 Gamma

5.76m-Dot OLED EVF

3.2" 2.36m-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD

5-Axis Sensor-Shift Image Stabilization

ISO 80-12800, up to 7 fps Shooting

400MP Pixel Shift Multi-Shot

8-Stop Image Stabilization

20 Film Simulation Modes