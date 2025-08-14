Another new firmware update is out for a popular Fujifilm camera, and while this latest one offers some of the same wireless communication security enhancements as we’ve seen in other updates, Fujifilm is also rolling out a new Features Guide that we’d highly recommend any X-E5 shooter go and check out.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Fujifilm X-E5 and this new firmware update, including how you can download and install it yourself today.

Fujifilm X-E5 New Feature Guide To start, let’s quickly look at this new guide put out by Fujifilm. Dubbed the “X-E5 New Feature Guide,” this new version 1.10 is set to include all of the latest features and details that would be helpful to know when working with the Fujifilm X-E5. You can download the X-E5 New Features Guide directly from Fujifilm's website here in the following languages: English , Français , Deutsch , Español , Italiano , Nederland , Polski , Svenska , Norsk , Dansk , Pусский , Suomi , 中文简 , 中文繁體 , 한국어 , ภาษาไทย , Arabic .