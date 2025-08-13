For interested Fujifilm shooters who love that Fujinon glass for their projects, it appears that two new, extreme wide-angle lenses could be coming soon to the company’s lens lineup. According to some online reports, two patents have been discovered that have been filed by Fujifilm that indicate what is in the works.

The two lenses in question would be a 6mm f/1.8 and a 10.5mm f/3.5. Let’s take a look at what these patents reveal and what we might expect to see from Fujifilm here soon.