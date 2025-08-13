Two New Fujinon Patents Lift Veil on Possible New Extreme Wide Angle Lenses
Two patents filed by Fujifilm indicate that two new Fujinon wide-angle lenses could be in the works.
For interested Fujifilm shooters who love that Fujinon glass for their projects, it appears that two new, extreme wide-angle lenses could be coming soon to the company’s lens lineup. According to some online reports, two patents have been discovered that have been filed by Fujifilm that indicate what is in the works.
The two lenses in question would be a 6mm f/1.8 and a 10.5mm f/3.5. Let’s take a look at what these patents reveal and what we might expect to see from Fujifilm here soon.
Fujinon Lens Rumors
Reported by FujiRumors, and originally spotted by the Japanese website asobinet, it looks like the following information has been discovered:
“An interesting patent application from Fujifilm was published on August 12, 2025. It includes several examples of wide-angle lenses, such as "6mm F1.8" and "10.5mm F3.5," which are "16mm equivalent (35mm equivalent)" for 1-inch and APS-C sensors.” — asobinet.
The interesting tidbits here are the extreme wideness of these possible new Fujinon lenses, as well as what cameras they are potentially being designed for, as they will offer 16mm equivalent for 1-inch and APS-C sensors.
That’s all we have to report on these intriguing possible new lenses at this time, but we’ll keep tabs on these rumors to see if anything official is announced by Fujifilm here soon.
