A Giant List of Power Verbs For Screenwriters
Supercharge your writing with these powerful, action words.
In the arsenal of any writer, the verb is the most powerful weapon. It is the engine of the sentence, the word that drives the narrative forward and breathes life into characters and scenes.
But some words are boring and can take a reader out, or they get really repetitive.
By swapping out common verbs like "walk," "say," "make," and "change" for more dynamic alternatives, you can make your writing more precise, engaging, and memorable.
So, let's take a look at these words and find some alternatives.
Let's dive in.
What Are Power Verbs?
Power verbs are strong, active verbs that create a more vivid and engaging picture in the reader's mind. They are direct, specific, and full of meaning,
They can help you piece together your script and spice up your action lines.
A List of Power Verbs
Writing is so hard, I want these words to make it easier on you. and I hope that if you scroll through them, snd pick ones to use, they'll help you paint a more vivid picture for the audience.
Verbs of Action & Movement
These verbs convey dynamic physical motion and energy.
- Accelerate
- Activate
- Align
- Ambush
- Assault
- Bolt
- Bound
- Burst
- Capaulte
- Careen
- Charge
- Chase
- Clamber
- Collide
- Creep
- Crash
- Dart
- Dash
- Descend
- Dive
- Emerge
- Escape
- Erupt
- Explode
- Flee
- Fling
- Flit
- Fly
- Gallop
- Glide
- Grapple
- Hurtle
- Hustle
- Hurl
- Inch
- Invade
- Jab
- Jolt
- Juke
- Jump
- Launch
- Leap
- Lunge
- Lurch
- March
- Mobilize
- Navigate
- Overtake
- Pace
- Pierce
- Pinch
- Plummet
- Plunge
- Pounce
- Proceed
- Propel
- Prowl
- Pursue
- Race
- Raid
- Ram
- Range
- Retreat
- Ride
- Rocket
- Run
- Rush
- Sashay
- Saunter
- Scamper
- Scramble
- Seize
- Shoot
- Shove
- Sidle
- Slam
- Slap
- Slide
- Slink
- Slither
- Smack
- Soar
- Speed
- Sprint
- Stagger
- Stalk
- Stomp
- Streak
- Stride
- Strike
- Stroll
- Struggle
- Swoop
- Tackle
- Thrust
- Tiptoe
- Trek
- Trudge
- Venture
- Vault
- Veer
- Wade
- Whirl
- Yank
- Zap
- Zip
Verbs of Communication & Expression
Use these to show how a character speaks, argues, or expresses themselves.
- Address
- Admonish
- Advise
- Advocate
- Affirm
- Allege
- Announce
- Argue
- Articulate
- Assert
- Authorize
- Bargain
- Bellow
- Beseech
- Cajole
- Challenge
- Champion
- Chatter
- Chide
- Chirp
- Cite
- Clarify
- Coax
- Command
- Communicate
- Concede
- Conclude
- Condemn
- Confer
- Confess
- Confide
- Confirm
- Confront
- Consent
- Console
- Contend
- Contest
- Convey
- Convince
- Counsel
- Criticize
- Croak
- Debate
- Declare
- Declaim
- Decry
- Define
- Demand
- Demonstrate
- Denote
- Describe
- Dictate
- Direct
- Disclose
- Dispute
- Divulge
- Draft
- Emphasize
- Enunciate
- Exclaim
- Explain
- Explicate
- Expose
- Express
- Extol
- Gasp
- Goad
- Gossip
- Gripe
- Groan
- Grumbled
- Hiss
- Holler
- Impart
- Imply
- Implore
- Incite
- Inform
- Inquire
- Insist
- Instruct
- Interpret
- Interject
- Interrogate
- Intimate
- Invoke
- Jabber
- Jest
- Joke
- Justify
- Lecture
- Lisp
- Maintain
- Mention
- Mourn
- Mumble
- Murmur
- Muse
- Mutter
- Nag
- Narrate
- Negotiate
- Notify
- Opine
- Order
- Outline
- Plead
- Postulate
- Preach
- Predict
- Proclaim
- Profess
- Prohibit
- Pronounce
- Propose
- Publicize
- Qualify
- Query
- Question
- Ramble
- Rant
- Reassure
- Recite
- Recommend
- Recount
- Reiterate
- Reject
- Relay
- Remark
- Remonstrate
- Report
- Reprimand
- Reprove
- Request
- Resolve
- Respond
- Restate
- Reveal
- Roar
- Scold
- Scoff
- Scold
- Scream
- Shout
- Shriek
- Snarl
- Sneer
- Sob
- Solicit
- Specify
- Spout
- State
- Stress
- Suggest
- Summarize
- Taunt
- Tease
- Testify
- Theorize
- Threaten
- Translate
- Unveil
- Urge
- Usurp
- Utter
- Vent
- Verbalize
- Verify
- Vocalize
- Vouch
- Vow
- Wail
- Warn
- Whimper
- Whine
- Whisper
- Yell
Verbs of Creation & Building
For describing the act of making, inventing, or developing something.
- Accomplish
- Achieve
- Adapt
- Assemble
- Attain
- Author
- Build
- Calculate
- Carve
- Catalyze
- Chart
- Chisel
- Codify
- Compose
- Conceive
- Conceptualize
- Construct
- Contrive
- Craft
- Create
- Cultivate
- Curate
- Customize
- Deduce
- Design
- Develop
- Devise
- Discover
- Engineer
- Envision
- Erect
- Establish
- Execute
- Fabricate
- Fashion
- Forge
- Form
- Formalize
- Formulate
- Found
- Frame
- Generate
- Illustrate
- Implement
- Improvise
- Inaugurate
- Infer
- Initiate
- Innovate
- Institute
- Invent
- Knit
- Manufacture
- Marshal
- Master
- Model
- Mold
- Originate
- Overhaul
- Patent
- Perfect
- Pioneer
- Plan
- Plot
- Prepare
- Produce
- Program
- Prove
- Raise
- Realize
- Rebuild
- Reconstruct
- Redefine
- Redesign
- Refine
- Remodel
- Render
- Revamp
- Revitalize
- Sculpt
- Shape
- Solidify
- Solve
- Spearhead
- Standardize
- Stimulate
- Structure
- Synthesize
- Systematize
- Theorem
- Transcribe
- Transform
- Weave
Verbs of Impact & Change
To describe influence, alteration, and powerful effects.
- Abolish
- Absorb
- Alter
- Annihilate
- Augment
- Banish
- Batter
- Bend
- Blast
- Bleed
- Blemish
- Bludgeon
- Boost
- Break
- Bruise
- Burn
- Bust
- Censor
- Censure
- Change
- Collapse
- Commandeer
- Compel
- Condense
- Confiscate
- Corrode
- Corrupt
- Crumble
- Crumple
- Crush
- Damage
- Decimate
- Deconstruct
- Decrease
- Deface
- Defeat
- Demolish
- Deplete
- Depress
- Derail
- Destroy
- Deteriorate
- Devastate
- Dilute
- Diminish
- Disable
- Disassemble
- Disband
- Discard
- Dismantle
- Disperse
- Disrupt
- Dissipate
- Dissolve
- Distort
- Dominate
- Downgrade
- Drain
- Dwindle
- Eclipse
- Elevate
- Eliminate
- Empower
- Encroach
- Endorse
- Enforce
- Engulf
- Enhance
- Enlarge
- Enrich
- Eradicate
- Erode
- Escalate
- Evaporate
- Exacerbate
- Exaggerate
- Exceed
- Excel
- Expedite
- Expand
- Expel
- Exploit
- Exterminate
- Extinguish
- Extract
- Flatten
- Fortify
- Fracture
- Fragment
- Fuel
- Gash
- Gouge
- Gut
- Hamper
- Heighten
- Hinder
- Ignite
- Impair
- Impede
- Imperil
- Improve
- Increase
- Inflame
- Inflate
- Influence
- Inflict
- Infringe
- Inhibit
- Intensify
- Invigorate
- Jeopardize
- Jolt
- Lacerate
- Lash
- Leverage
- Magnify
- Maim
- Mangle
- Mar
- Maul
- Melt
- Menace
- Minimize
- Mitigate
- Modernize
- Modify
- Mutate
- Mutilate
- Obliterate
- Obstruct
- Outpace
- Outperform
- Overcome
- Overpower
- Overthrow
- Overturn
- Penetrate
- Permeate
- Persuade
- Pervade
- Pollute
- Pound
- Prevail
- Pulverize
- Punish
- Puncture
- Ravage
- Raze
- Reduce
- Reinforce
- Rend
- Renovate
- Repel
- Replenish
- Repress
- Restore
- Restrict
- Revise
- Ruin
- Rupture
- Sabotage
- Sacrifice
- Saturate
- Scar
- Scatter
- Scorch
- Scour
- Sever
- Shatter
- Shred
- Slash
- Smash
- Smother
- Snag
- Snap
- Snuff
- Soak
- Splinter
- Split
- Squash
- Squeeze
- Stain
- Stifle
- Strain
- Strengthen
- Subdue
- Subvert
- Suffocate
- Sundar
- Suppress
- Surge
- Surpass
- Sway
- Taint
- Tarnish
- Tear
- Terminate
- Throttle
- Topple
- Torch
- Trample
- Transcend
- Trump
- Twist
- Undo
- Unleash
- Unlock
- Upgrade
- Uproot
- Vanquish
- Vaporize
- Vibrate
- Violate
- Warp
- Widen
- Wither
- Wreck
- Wrest
- Wring
I hope this all helps! Let me know what you think in the comments.