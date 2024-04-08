When first introduced, there really was no such thing as an "action cam" before GoPro. And, as the company has grown and been the major player in this action and adventure video and photo capture space, GoPro itself has had its name become synonymous with this type of camera.

And while there is of course more competition these days, which is a good thing, GoPro remains the leading action cam brand for a reason. So for this edition of our "Deals of the Week," we're looking at three of the best action cameras currently in GoPro's lineup—all on sale right now.

GoPro HERO11 Black Our first pick is the GoPro HERO11 Black with its improved digital features, a 27MP image sensor, and Wi-Fi capabilities. The GoPro HERO11 Black is the ultimate action camera to capture dynamic POV video up to 5.3K60. The upgraded image sensor can capture 27MP still photos as well as 5.3K60 and 2.7K240 video with ease. HyperSmooth 5.0 digital stabilization ensures your footage remains high-quality and features horizon lock technology to ensure your videos are lined up properly.



GoPro HERO12 Black Our second pick is the GoPro HERO12 Black which features a 27MP image sensor capable of 5.3K60 video recording along with improved battery life, HyperSmooth 6.0 technology, and expanded Bluetooth wireless further its capabilities. The image sensor can capture 27MP RAW still photos as well as 5.3K60, 4K120, and 2.7K240 video with ease. HyperSmooth 6.0 digital image stabilization with AutoBoost ensures your footage remains high-quality while reducing image cropping. The HERO12 also has improved power management to continuously record video 2x faster than previous models.

GoPro MAX 360 Action Camera Our final pick is the GoPro MAX 360 Action Camera that is capable of taking beautiful panoramic photos and videos without actually panning your camera. This GoPro uses opposite side lenses and can capture everything that happens in a 360° view in up to 4992 x 2496 resolution video and 5760 x 2880 still photos. Both photos and video are automatically stitched in the camera for editing flexibility and easy sharing. It can also use only one lens to capture traditional GoPro HERO-style wide-angle action footage when needed.