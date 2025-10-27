Guillermo del Toro isn't mincing words when it comes to artificial intelligence.

In a recent interview with NPR, the legendary director drew a direct line between Victor Frankenstein's arrogance and modern tech culture.

Del Toro said his concern isn't artificial intelligence but "natural stupidity," noting that Frankenstein's character mirrors tech entrepreneurs who create "without considering the consequences."

When asked about his stance on AI, del Toro's response was blunt.

"I'd rather die," he said.

The 61-year-old director made clear he has zero interest in generative AI and hopes to keep it that way for the rest of his career.

It's a hard line in the sand from a visual storyteller as Hollywood wrestles with how AI fits into the creative process.

Where AI Stands in Hollywood Right Now

The film and television industry has been grappling with AI integration in increasingly public ways over the last few years.

The 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes put artificial intelligence front and center as writers and actors fought for protections against being replaced by algorithms. After nearly five months of striking, the WGA secured important wins, including rules that AI can't write or rewrite literary material and can't be used as source material for projects.

As we've covered on No Film School, AI's presence in filmmaking is growing.

There are AI-generated short films, AI actors, AI directors, and even feature-length animated movies being made almost entirely with AI.

Netflix has released specific guidelines for AI use, requiring transparency when AI generates content and prohibiting its use to replace union-covered work without consent.

The technology raises thorny ethical questions around consent, ownership, bias, and what happens when machines trained on human creativity start replacing the humans who created that work in the first place.

The Frankenstein Metaphor

Del Toro's comparison between Victor Frankenstein and tech culture is pointed. The character's hubris in Mary Shelley's novel comes from creating life without considering what that life needs or deserves.

Del Toro sees tech companies rushing to deploy AI tools without thinking through the potential cost.

He is hardly a technophobe. His films are known for intricate practical effects combined with cutting-edge digital work. But there's a difference between using technology to enhance human artistry and using it to circumvent human artists. There is still skill involved, and machines aren't doing the thing for us.

Some filmmakers have argued that AI gives creators superpowers and democratizes filmmaking by lowering costs.

Writer/director Paul Schrader just shocked fans by saying, "I think we're only two years away from the first AI feature."

He seemed much more amenable to the prospect, adding that it will likely take over film criticism and coverage fully: "AI does better coverage than the average coverage." Sir, I beg to differ.

The whole Frankenstein thing cuts both ways. If we're not careful about how we build and deploy these tools, we might create something that turns on us. Or makes us obsolete.