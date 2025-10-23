Guillermo del Toro is one of modern cinema's most celebrated visionaries. When you see one of his movies, you know you're getting some sort of sumptuous translation of dark fairy tales and monsters.

His new film, Frankenstein, is being hailed by critics everywhere, and he's using that heat to try to figure out what he's going to direct next.

That's where this rumor of him tackling a musical came up.

Now, earlier this year, Del Toro told the world that he was ready to reinvent himself as he moved forward in his career.

Could song and dance numbers be the future?

Let's dive in.

Guillermo Del Toro and The Phantom of the Opera

In a new conversation with Inverse, Guillermo Del Toro was asked if he was interested in bringing any other monsters to the big screen after Frankenstein.

And he told the outlet that he was interested in The Phantom of the Opera.

“It’s such a classic tale, but I would do it differently,” Del Toro explained. “I have a couple of ideas, but for now, I’m going into crime and stop-motion.”

These are the words that rocked the internet and made everyone pretty excited for the possibilities of Del Toro playing with these characters and situations.

Del Toro's directorial style is characterized by intricate, practical production design and a profound, often tragic, emotional depth.

He's not afraid to be creepy or to find the inner genre movies in all of the stories he tackles.

And his work in stop motion on Pinocchio was pretty revelatory, even if the end product was an extremely dark movie.

So, what can we expect from his The Phantom of the Opera?

While del Toro has been light on specifics, his vision for The Phantom of the Opera would almost certainly offer a fresh, more tragic take on Gaston Leroux's classic.

I mean, I can't see him resisting the gothic imagery, but when he said crime, it made me hope he was taking a swing at some sort of mafia movie with a disfigured villain falling in love.

Like I said up top, del Toro himself has noted that Frankenstein marks the "end of an era" for this grand, operatic style. So anything could happen with this kind of film. It could also mean he doesn't do it gothic at all.

The sky is the limit, and the idea of a director challenging themselves to be different is extremely exciting for me, because it can just shake up audience expectations and put a new spin on old ideas, like this classic musical.

Summing It Up

Guillermo del Toro's career is a testament to his unwavering directorial vision. The guy just makes movies that are stunning to look at and take us deep into their worlds.

The excitement surrounding his upcoming projects will always be there for fans, but the real question is whether or not he gets a studio to buy in and pay for these dreams.

Let me know what you think in the comments.