War is obviously one of the worst things that can happen. And when we depict it in movies, we should remember that the deaths in real life are permanent.

That being said, movies are an empathy machine where real lessons can be learned by depictions of what we can put on screen.

Today, I want to go over some of the most harrowing depictions of war and battle on screen and talk about why they are so effective.

Let's dive in.

The D-Day Landings in Saving Private Ryan (1998) This opening sequence is almost universally cited for its unflinching and brutal depiction of the Omaha Beach invasion. The chaos, terror, and graphic violence of that day are brought to life with such intensity that it reportedly triggered PTSD in real veterans. It's a standout piece of filmmaking that wants you to know how horrible it is to go to war and what these men sacrificed for us all.

The Battle of Okinawa in Hacksaw Ridge (2016) An absolutely graphic and harrowing scene that leaves you speechless. This film showcases the horrific conditions and sheer scale of violence during one of WWII's bloodiest battles, particularly through the eyes of Desmond Doss, a conscientious objector. It's an interesting lens with which to view the destruction and degradation. The scenes in Hacksaw Ridge are a relentless onslaught of explosions, gunfire, and close-quarters combat.

The Mogadishu firefight in Black Hawk Down (2001) Ridley Scott's film offers a gritty and disorienting depiction of modern urban warfare. The sustained assault and the desperate efforts of the Delta Force soldiers to survive amidst the chaos of Mogadishu are praised for their realism and intensity. It is a movie lauded for how real and grounded its battle scenes are and how intricate its view of soldiers on either side is put together.

Trench Warfare in 1917 (2019) While a single continuous shot, the film immerses viewers in the muddy, claustrophobic, and perilous world of World War I trenches. The details of the trenches, the constant threat of unseen enemies, and the sheer exhaustion of the soldiers contribute to its harrowing accuracy.

The NVA Assault in Platoon (1986) Directed by a Vietnam veteran, Oliver Stone, Platoon presents a raw and often terrifying look at the psychological and physical toll of jungle warfare. The nighttime assaults and the confusion of friendly fire create a truly accurate and horrific picture. There are no winners in this movie, just survivors.

Burning the Church in Come and See (1985) This Soviet film is widely regarded as one of the most brutal and disturbing war films ever made. The scene where civilians are herded into a church and burned alive is a chilling and historically accurate portrayal of Nazi atrocities in Belarus, leaving an indelible mark on the viewer. It's not an easy watch, but nine of these should be easy to watch.

The Final Battle in All Quiet on the Western Front (2022) The more recent adaptation of the classic novel delivers a visceral and agonizing depiction of trench warfare on the Western Front, particularly in its final battle sequences. The mud, the gas attacks, and the desperate hand-to-hand combat make it a truly brutal watch. It's a testament to the devastation seen and how much worse war can get.

The Sniper Scene in Full Metal Jacket (1987) There's nothing fair or right here. It's just a stomach-churning helpless feeling as soldiers watch their friends being picked off. And Stanley Kubrick's film masterfully portrays the dehumanizing aspects of the Vietnam War. The final confrontation with the female sniper and the subsequent discussion among the Marines highlight the moral ambiguities and brutal realities of combat.

The Battle of the Crater in Cold Mountain (2003) This Civil War drama features a brutally realistic opening sequence depicting the Battle of the Crater. It doesn't shy away from the horrific hand-to-hand fighting and the tragic disorganization that led to a slaughter of Union soldiers.

The Submarine Warfare in Das Boot (1981) I feel like this is a really underseen movie. This German film captures the claustrophobia, tension, and psychological strain of U-boat warfare during WWII. The extended sequences of depth charge attacks and the constant threat of being submerged are incredibly accurate and create an intense experience.

Summing It All Up These ten films offer a powerful, if at times unbearable, look at the realities of war. They serve as a stark reminder of the sacrifices made and the profound human cost of conflict. Are there any other particularly impactful war scenes that come to mind for you?

Let me know what you think in the comments.