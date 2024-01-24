Alright, we’ll start at the top by pointing out that this new Hasselblad medium format system doesn’t feature any type of video capture. We'll talk about your video options at the end.

But, from the first looks of this new system from the legendary camera manufacturer, it might end up being one of the most impressive new cameras on the market.

Plus, for all of those photographically-minded DPs and filmmakers, these medium format cameras are always a hit for those looking to improve their cinematography.

So, let’s take a look at the new Hasselblad 907X CFV 100C to see if it might be a solid option to try out for your photography adventures.

Classic Design Meets Digital Excellence While we’ll focus on the CFV 100C as the much-improved upgrade to its previous version, the CFV 50C II, these new cameras represent the latest medium format camera system technology from one of the biggest (and most famous) manufacturers in the format's history. Building on the brand’s already iconic design, the 907X camera now has an upgraded digital back—the CFV 100C digital back. This comes with a new 100-megapixel back-illuminated sensor that doubles the resolution of its previous models. They also boast a new modular imaging system that promises to borrow the best parts of old Hasselblad traditions while also including many new-age technologies and features with their ultra-high-resolution sensors and overall modular sensibilities.

The Hasselblad CFV 100C Designed to provide mobility and performance, the 907X 100C Medium Format Mirrorless Camera from Hasselblad truly blends digital and film photography technologies together to create a wholly unique photography experience. This new camera system can provide 15-stops of dynamic range, 16-bit color depth, and a native ISO sensitivity range of 64 to 25600. Colors will be rendered by Hasselblad’s Natural Color Solution color management system, which should give true contrast and produce some very nice and rich saturation. Skin tones should be accurate, and the image overall is promised to be as film-like as possible. The camera will also include Phase-Detection Autofocus with all of the same face-detection features that you’d find in any other high-end digital camera these days, with 294 autofocus points. Hasselblad CFV 100C Hasselblad

The Hasselblad 907X System Technically speaking, Hasselblad is also releasing a new 907X camera body as well, which — when paired with the CFV 100C — will be a much lighter and updated version of Hasselblad’s previous generation version overall. The 907X body itself will include the same ultra-sleek interface as before as a way to release the shutter and connect the CFV 100C digital back to the autofocus XCD lens system. The 907X will be compatible with many other key accessories as well, including a new 907X Optical Viewfinder, which itself will feature frame lines for 28, 38, and 55mm lenses. There will also be a new 907X Control Grip that can connect other bases and will offer its own dedicated shutter button plus control dials and other helpful settings as well. Hasselblad

Price and Availability Overall, the 907X is a great platform, but one of the main reasons many shooters might choose to get the CFV 100C itself will be to use it on one of Hasselblad’s 500- or 200-series film bodies. The framing might be slightly different, but a focusing screen mask will be included for making accurate compositions using your waist-level or prism finders. It’s not going to be the cheapest mirrorless camera on the market, but with a price point under $10k it could still be a great investment for those aforementioned DPs or filmmakers looking to explore the medium format and hone their own photo and cinemagraphic skills. With the camera out and available now, here are the full specs and purchase options. 907X Camera and CFV 100C Digital Back

100MP 43.8 x 32.9mm BSI CMOS Sensor

16-Bit Color, 15-Stop Dynamic Range

Hasselblad Natural Color Solution

294-Point Phase Detection Autofocus

3.2" 2.36m-Dot Rear Touchscreen LCD

ISO 64-25600

Internal 1TB SSD Memory

CFexpress Type B Memory Card Slot

Wi-Fi and USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 Connectivity

Hasselblad 907X 100C Medium Format Mirrorless Camera Coupling class-leading performance with unrivaled mobility, the 907X 100C Medium Format Mirrorless Camera from Hasselblad seamlessly blends digital and film photography creating a completely unique photographing experience. static.bhphoto.com $8199 Buy Now