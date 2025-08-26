Could Hasselblad’s Upgraded X2D II 100C Make Medium Format Shooting the New Norm?
A look at the photography-focused Hasselblad X2D II 100C and its medium format features.
While not videography news, sadly, this new medium format from Hasselblad is quite intriguing. The brand has also released a new wide-to-tele zoom that could be a nice option for video pros, but for now, let’s quickly go over this exciting new medium format camera.
Designed to make medium format even more flexible for ordinary and extraordinary shooting situations, this next-gen version of Hasselblad’s flagship X2D II 100C features an upgraded AF system, more robust IBIS, and greater color flexibility.
The Hasselblad X2D II 100C
Tailored to feature improved speed, stability, and color on this already-popular platform, the new Hasselblad X2D II 100C brings lots of new specs and features to that veteran medium format shooters will love to see.
For those upgrading to the large sensor format for the first time, these sensor-based upgrades will be further complemented by an intuitive user interface, easy wireless control, and refined physical details to make working with the camera more enjoyable.
An Ehanced 100MP BSI CMOS Sensor
Everything about the new Hasselblad X2D II 100C revolves around its proven sensor, which features a familiar 43.8 x 32.9mm 100MP BSI CMOS sensor, which offers impressive resolution along with 16-bit color.
The sensor and processing have also been enhanced compared to the previous generation, with an improved 15.3 stops of dynamic range and native sensitivity that extends from ISO 50 to ISO 25600 for more detail in the extreme shadows and highlights.
Furthermore, building on Hasselblad's obsession with color science, the X2D II is the first medium format camera to feature true end-to-end HDR capture. High Dynamic Range images are captured and processed in-camera as HDR HEIF or Ultra HDR JPEG files, with the results immediately viewable on the camera's rear OLED monitor or editable via Phocus Mobile 2.
Price and Availability
The Hasselblad X2D II 100C is not cheap, sadly. But for its advanced price point, it does offer quite the punch of medium format goodness. Here are the full specs and purchase options:
- 100MP 43.8 x 32.9mm BSI CMOS Sensor
- HNCS HDR, 16-Bit Color, 15.3-Stop DR
- 5-Axis 10-Stop In-Body Stabilization
- Improved AF with 425-Point PDAF & LiDAR
- AF-C Mode with Subject Detect & Tracking
- 5.76m-Dot 1x-Mag. OLED EVF
- 3.6" Two-Way Tilting OLED Touchscreen
- ISO 50-25600, Up to 3 fps Shooting
- Internal 1TB SSD & CFexpress B Card Slot
- Updated Phocus Mobile 2 App
Hasselblad X2D II 100C Medium Format Mirrorless Camera
Improving speed, stability, and color on the already-brilliant platform, the Hasselblad X2D II 100C is the next-gen flagship mirrorless camera that continues to make medium format even more flexible for ordinary and extraordinary shooting situations, alike.
