Heat is important to your film career. It means that you and your work are gaining attention and recognition, which can lead to more opportunities in the future. So how can you generate and navigate heat at an industry level? What contributes to “positive heat” or “negative heat?”

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins and Jason Hellerman speak with Chris Moore, Katie Marpe, and Dennis De Nobile to discuss: How Chris, Katie, and Dennis entered the industry and how they met

Why you need to promote yourself and your work

The One Moore Hollywood Podcast and the topics they discuss

The difference between “in the business heat” and “out of the business heat”

Seeing big corporations gravitating toward original ideas

How audiences decide whether they will watch a movie or not

Getting feedback on your ideas

Why your idea may be better suited for a different medium

Good Will Hunting - Generating authentic heat with the script

When you realize a script isn’t working

How your attitude and behavior affect the type of heat you generate

Sensing tension of the cast and crew while watching a movie

Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on: Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing podcast@nofilmschool.com

Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here: