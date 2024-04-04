How Heat Shapes Your Career With Oscar-Nominated Producer Chris Moore & Team
“Go out and make something you think you would pay for.”
Credit: Miramax
Apr 04, 2024
Heat is important to your film career. It means that you and your work are gaining attention and recognition, which can lead to more opportunities in the future. So how can you generate and navigate heat at an industry level? What contributes to “positive heat” or “negative heat?”
In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins and Jason Hellerman speak with Chris Moore, Katie Marpe, and Dennis De Nobile to discuss:
- How Chris, Katie, and Dennis entered the industry and how they met
- Why you need to promote yourself and your work
- The One Moore Hollywood Podcast and the topics they discuss
- The difference between “in the business heat” and “out of the business heat”
- Seeing big corporations gravitating toward original ideas
- How audiences decide whether they will watch a movie or not
- Getting feedback on your ideas
- Why your idea may be better suited for a different medium
- Good Will Hunting - Generating authentic heat with the script
- When you realize a script isn’t working
- How your attitude and behavior affect the type of heat you generate
- Sensing tension of the cast and crew while watching a movie
Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on:podcast@nofilmschool.com.
Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here:
This episode of The No Film School Podcast was produced by GG Hawkins.