Here’s Everything You Need to Set Up Your First Pro-Level Wireless Monitor Workflow
The new Hollyland Pyro 7 & 5 Wireless Transceiver Monitor Kit could be a suitable option for someone looking to set up wireless on-set monitoring for the first time.
While it may seem a bit scary to those who have never used a wireless monitor setup on-set before, trust us when we say it’s one of the few, true game changers for professional filmmakers and videographers that once you step into the world, you’ll never want to go back.
While the Hollyland Pyro 5 and Pyro 7 wireless transceiver monitors have been available for some time now, this new kit option is a nice bundle available on B&H that brings together everything you might need to get started.
So, if you’ve ever been interested in diving into a pro-level wireless monitor workflow, here’s what you need.
Hollyland Pyro 7 & 5 Wireless Transceiver Monitor Kit
Available on B&H for just under $1,000, the Hollyland Pyro 7 & 5 Wireless Transceiver Monitor Kit brings together pretty much everything you’d need to get set up with a wireless monitor workflow. The goal is to be able to easily transmit, receive, and monitor high-quality wireless video either on your camera, as a director’s monitor, or as part of a video village for other stakeholders.
Built around the Pyro 7 which offers a bright 7” touchscreen display, dual L-series battery plate, wireless transmission up to 1300' away, updated HollyOS imaging tools, SD card video recording, HDMI/SDI input/output, RTSP streaming, and the ability to send to up to four receivers, you can rest assured that you’ll be in good hands with auto dual-band 2.4/5 GHz hopping and auto-frequency hopping.
Price and Availability
As mentioned above, the price tag reflects a full gear build-out that will include just about everything you’d need to get started with wireless monitoring on a project as soon as possible. If you’re curious to check it out, here’s the full list of what’s included and a purchase option.
- 7 and 5.5" Touchscreen Displays
- Transmitter and Receiver Mode Switching
- One Transmitter Can Send to 4 Receivers
- Auto Frequency Hopping, 2.4/5 GHz Bands
- RTMP Streaming, USB/SD Card Import/Save
- Built-In L-Series Battery Plates
Hollyland Pyro 7 & 5 Wireless Transceiver Monitor Kit
The Pyro 7 & 5 Wireless Transceiver Monitor Kit from Hollyland equips you with both a 7 and 5.5" transceiver monitor and all of the necessary accessories to facilitate dual-band wireless communication of HD video on set.
