While it may seem a bit scary to those who have never used a wireless monitor setup on-set before, trust us when we say it’s one of the few, true game changers for professional filmmakers and videographers that once you step into the world, you’ll never want to go back.

While the Hollyland Pyro 5 and Pyro 7 wireless transceiver monitors have been available for some time now, this new kit option is a nice bundle available on B&H that brings together everything you might need to get started.

So, if you’ve ever been interested in diving into a pro-level wireless monitor workflow, here’s what you need.

Hollyland Pyro 7 & 5 Wireless Transceiver Monitor Kit Available on B&H for just under $1,000, the Hollyland Pyro 7 & 5 Wireless Transceiver Monitor Kit brings together pretty much everything you’d need to get set up with a wireless monitor workflow. The goal is to be able to easily transmit, receive, and monitor high-quality wireless video either on your camera, as a director’s monitor, or as part of a video village for other stakeholders. Built around the Pyro 7 which offers a bright 7” touchscreen display, dual L-series battery plate, wireless transmission up to 1300' away, updated HollyOS imaging tools, SD card video recording, HDMI/SDI input/output, RTSP streaming, and the ability to send to up to four receivers, you can rest assured that you’ll be in good hands with auto dual-band 2.4/5 GHz hopping and auto-frequency hopping.

Price and Availability As mentioned above, the price tag reflects a full gear build-out that will include just about everything you’d need to get started with wireless monitoring on a project as soon as possible. If you’re curious to check it out, here’s the full list of what’s included and a purchase option. 7 and 5.5" Touchscreen Displays

Transmitter and Receiver Mode Switching

One Transmitter Can Send to 4 Receivers

Auto Frequency Hopping, 2.4/5 GHz Bands

RTMP Streaming, USB/SD Card Import/Save

Built-In L-Series Battery Plates