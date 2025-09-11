In this episode of the No Film School Podcast, GG Hawkins is joined by Shelby Schultz, Director of Programming at LOOK Cinemas. Shelby shares her insights into the complex and often misunderstood world of theatrical exhibition, from how she discovers films to what drives the decision-making process behind booking movies in theaters.

Drawing from her extensive background in distribution, financing, and development, Shelby explains how indie filmmakers can better position their projects for theatrical success, the importance of knowing your audience, and the evolving role of movie theaters in the digital age.

In this episode, we discuss: How Shelby’s background in film led her to become a theater programmer

The process LOOK Cinemas uses to discover and book films

Why strong marketing and audience engagement matter more than ever for indie films

The importance of trailer placement and timing when planning a theatrical run

The metrics used to evaluate a film’s success in theaters

How filmmakers can effectively pitch their projects to theater chains

Seasonal trends in theatrical programming and when indie films have the best shot

How audience behavior has shifted post-COVID and why theaters are still thriving

The critical role local support plays in theatrical success

Guests: Shelby Schultz | Director of Programming at LOOK Cinemas

Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on: Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing podcast@nofilmschool.com

Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here: