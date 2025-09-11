How Theaters Choose What to Show: Inside Programming
"Success can just look like having one sold out show in your hometown."
In this episode of the No Film School Podcast, GG Hawkins is joined by Shelby Schultz, Director of Programming at LOOK Cinemas. Shelby shares her insights into the complex and often misunderstood world of theatrical exhibition, from how she discovers films to what drives the decision-making process behind booking movies in theaters.
Drawing from her extensive background in distribution, financing, and development, Shelby explains how indie filmmakers can better position their projects for theatrical success, the importance of knowing your audience, and the evolving role of movie theaters in the digital age.
In this episode, we discuss:
- How Shelby’s background in film led her to become a theater programmer
- The process LOOK Cinemas uses to discover and book films
- Why strong marketing and audience engagement matter more than ever for indie films
- The importance of trailer placement and timing when planning a theatrical run
- The metrics used to evaluate a film’s success in theaters
- How filmmakers can effectively pitch their projects to theater chains
- Seasonal trends in theatrical programming and when indie films have the best shot
- How audience behavior has shifted post-COVID and why theaters are still thriving
- The critical role local support plays in theatrical success
Guests:
- Shelby Schultz | Director of Programming at LOOK Cinemas
Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on:
Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing podcast@nofilmschool.com
Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here:
This episode of The No Film School Podcast was produced by GG Hawkins.